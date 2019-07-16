Several area track and field athletes took part in one of the biggest competitions of the summer as they competed at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region 7 meet on Thursday through Saturday at Commerce Memorial Stadium.
One of the more impressive showings came courtesy of the Garland Track Club, which includes a number of athletes from Rowlett, Sachse and Mesquite.
The Garland Track Club showed off its depth, winning 10 relay events to go along with 13 individual championships.
The top finishers in each event are eligible to compete at the TAAF Summer Games of Texas, which will take place on July 25-29 in College Station.
A quartet of local football standouts worked together to capture the gold in the boys 18-and-under 4x100 relay. North Mesquite’s Kamaury Thompson, Horn’s N’Kowsi Emory and Lakeview’s Camar Wheaton and Garnett Burke won the event in a time of 42.25.
Wheaton also blistered the field in the 100 with a mark of 10.79, with Thompson placing third and Emory in seventh in the same event.
The girls 18-and-under 4x100 relay team of Kyah Hill, Tameka Ballard, Alexis Griffin and Ida Seesay also earned gold with a time of 48.67.
It was part of a big weekend for Seesay, who won the long jump (18-00.00) and triple jump (33-08.00) and was fourth in the 100.
Hill took first place in the 400 (59.76) and was fourth in the 200 and Ballard claimed silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200.
Joyeuse Jibo excelled in the distance events, taking second in the 3,200 and 1,600 and fifth in the 800.
In the boys 16-and-under group, the team of Jalynn Lester, Xavier Brown, Eddryk Ruff and Zeckariah Dunston crossed the finish line first (44.08) in the 4x100.
Ruff was also the champion in the 100 (11.21), Dunston was second in the 100 and third in the 200 and Jeremiah Evans took second in the high jump and third in the 300 hurdles.
Tre Hudson won the 3,200 (10:55.80) and was second in the 1,600, Orville Azumado claimed bronze in the discus, as did the 4x400 relay of Joshua Jasso, Zavion Wright, Jeremiah Evans and Jaiden Davis
Audrey Uzoukwu brought home three medals in the girls 16-and-under division. Uzoukwu won the triple jump (34-01.00), was second in the high jump and joined Amber Green, Lhyric Pondexter and Janyah Ellis on the runner-up 4x100 relay.
In the boys 14-and-under group, Joshua Ford won the 400 (55.82) and added a second victory with the 4x400 relay with Ayron Powellsally, Kendrick Hanks and Kamryn Harry (4:03.13). Emanual Evans was also the runner-up in the high jump.
On the girls side in the 14-and-unders, Jayden Holly earned gold in the discus (76-10) and bronze in the shot put, while Kira Phillips, Arrianna Wilson, Simya Kelley and Allyson Gulley teamed up to place second in the 4x400.
Isaiah Boutte earned a pair of bronze medals in the boys 12-and-under 800 and 1,600 to go with a gold in the 4x400 relay (4:31.09) alongside Stetron Hill, Anthony Okoye and Jalen Thomas. Okoye was also third in the 100, while Teagan Duffie won the 80 hurdles (14.46).
Garland swept the relays in the girls and 12-and-under division, as Alauna Booker, Ayrianna McGhee, Zyriah Moore and Kennedy Wesley won both the 4x100 (54.51) and 4x400 (4:32.61). Moore added a third gold medal in the 80 hurdles (13.47), with Wesley placing third in the same event, and Jayleigh Norris and Kelcy Horace took second in the shot put and 80 hurdles, respectively.
The boys 10-and-under 4x100 relay of Izak Lopez, Julian Oliver, Myson Paul and Xzavien Ware took second place, with Robert Bass joining Lopez, Ware and Zivarian Miles on the third place 4x400 relay. Paul earned silver in the long jump and high jump, with Major Pettway placing third in the high jump.
Sinijay Maxey was a three-time gold medalist in the girls 10-and-under group. In addition to winning the 400 (1:10.06), she was part of the first place 4x100 relay (59.47) with Ayriel McGhee, Payton Pettway and Terrean Williams, and the 4x400 relay (4:56.39) with McGhee, Khila Royal and Williams.
Kenedy Card placed second in the 800 and third in the 1,600, while Williams added a bronze in the 100.
The youngest athletes were not going to be left out of the fun.
Alexzander Carey, Nehemiah Holmes, Jaxson Manning and Major Pettway teamed up to win the boys 8-and-under 4x100 relay (1:01.41). Pettway also earned bronze in the long jump, as did Carey in the 100.
In the girls 8-and-under division, Janiyah Anderson claimed gold in the 50 (8.23) and 100 (15.56). Khamari Williams was another dual medalist, winning the long jump (9-04.00) and joining Londyn Hobbs, Amyia Jackson and Brooke Peoples on the third place 4x100 relay.
Stephen Maxey took third in the boys 6-and-under 50 and 100 meters, while on the girls side, Kaliah Hobbs won the 100 (17.10) and was the runner up in the 50.
