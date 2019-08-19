A handful of area cross country teams were in action on Saturday competing in the Plano ISD XC Invitational at Russell Creek Park.
The Sachse girls placed 12th in the team standings with a total of 278. McKinney Boyd (55) placed five runners in the top 15 to pull away from Highland Park (85) and Allen (86).
The Mustangs were led by Anna Eischin, who placed 45th among all individuals. Not far behind Eischin were sophomore Courtney Rawlings, juniors Samantha Thompson and Aaryn Satterfield and sophomore Gracia Leonard.
Rowlett did not field a full team, but got solid performances from junior Vanessa Beltran, senior Hannah Wahlquist and sophomores Samantha Swonger and Dulce Martinez.
On the boys side, Poteet finished 13th with Sachse in 18th and Rowlett in 22nd. Plano West (75) held off Plano East (94) for the team crown.
Pirate senior Sebastian Aguilar paced the team with a 12th-place finish. Junior Juan Martinez placed in the top 40, with Reo Bowman, Jackson Messer and Connor Dickson rounding out the top five.
Sachse seniors Seth Alvarez and Joshua Schutter and sophomore Israel Garcia finished in succession, followed by Christopher Goodwin and Jorge Acosta-Gutie.
Rowlett’s unveiled a young team that was led by sophomores Jeremiah Evans, Chris Martines, Leo Garcia and Luis Moreno and freshman Uziel Durkins.
