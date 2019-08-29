A new season ushers in feelings of renewed optimism as every team has a clean slate.
While many of the storylines revolve around a team’s success, this area also features some of the best players and college prospects in the state.
Here are some questions for Mesquite ISD, Rowlett, Sachse, Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian that may or may not be answered during the next three months.
What quarterback could earn district most valuable player honors?
Several local teams are breaking in new signal callers and it will take some time for them to find their footing.
Expect Mesquite quarterback Dylan McGill to put up even bigger numbers in his second year as the starter, but there is a lot of star power in 11-6A with Longview quarterback Haynes King, a Texas A&M pledge, and Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a Ohio State commitment.
The most likely candidate is Sunnyvale senior quarterback Tripp McAda, who captured 5-4A Division II MVP honors a year ago. A four-year varsity player, McAda has made consistent strides each season and is coming off a standout campaign that saw him throw for 1,701 yards and 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions and rush for 1,104 yards and 25 scores and those numbers should be even better this year.
What running back will rush for the most yards?
The most obvious answer is Poteet senior Seth McGowan, a Oklahoma commitment.
One of the top-rated prospects in the country, McGowan rushed for 1,614 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
But McGowan is not the only area player who can take over a game.
Mesquite senior LaDarius Turner rushed for 1,202 yards with an average of 6.8 yards per attempt. Turner proved he can run between the tackles and he has breakaway speed. If the Skeeters chose to increase his workload, those numbers will only get better.
Another contender is Dallas Christian junior TJ King. The Chargers traditionally like to pound opponents on the ground and King is the ideal fit. He averaged better than 10 yards per carry (140-1,406) a year ago and if he gets more carries, he has the potential for a 2,000-yard season.
Who will lead the coverage area in receptions?
This position is more about potential, with several talented players reach to assume larger roles.
It will be interesting to see the newcomers emerge, but the most proven commodity is Rowlett senior Antonio Hull, the area’s leading returning pass-catcher.
Last season, Hull had 39 receptions and with the departure of Jerry Evans (57 catches), he should get targeted even more this season.
Who are the best offensive lineman/defensive lineman?
Sachse has three solid starters back in the fold on the offensive line and they are still juniors and only getting better.
West Mesquite’s Kyree Miller (6-5, 365) was an all-district performer on both offense and defense and Horn’s Diamonte Williams (6-3, 305) anchors the Horn unit.
On the defensive side, Rowlett expects big things out of Jeremiah Franks and Sachse believes Anthony Anyawu showed immense improvement during the course of last year and could be a breakout star.
Who will lead the coverage area in tackles?
This could be the most competitive battle among area players.
Horn has a pair of contenders in linebackers Nick Garcia (132 tackles) and Quavon Grant (128 tackles), while Mesquite junior Jayden Brown and Sunnyvale seniors Devin Sterling and Jake Taylor also had more than 100 tackles a year ago.
Who will lead the coverage area in interceptions?
It would be hard to expect any defensive back to duplicate last year’s season turned in by Sachse’s Braylen Brooks, who had 11 interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns.
Dallas Christian senior Peyton Veasley and junior TJ King each showed a nose for the ball with three interceptions last season, as did Sunnyvale junior Jake Taylor. Mesquite’s Dewayne Adams, West Mesquite’s Jakobe Walton and North Mesquite’s Samuel Inyang are seasoned playmakers, but the early favorite is Poteet senior Jalen Hodo. The reigning 7-5A Division I defensive player of the year, Hodo has a nose for the ball and had three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns last season.
What teams from this coverage area will make the playoffs?
There has never been a season in which the five Mesquite ISD programs, Rowlett, Sachse, Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian have all made the playoffs.
Could this be the year?
Not likely.
It is not for a lack of solid teams.
Rowlett (14 years) and Horn (11) have lengthy playoff streaks and it would be hard to find a person who can remember the last time Dallas Christian did not qualify for the postseason.
It would be a surprise if those streaks did not continue and the same is true with Sachse, Poteet and Sunnyvale, who have established themselves as perennial playoff contenders.
West Mesquite has been edged out of the postseason on tiebreakers the last two years, but is pegged to snap that skid.
The biggest hurdle to a clean sweep lies in District 11-6A and that is not a knock on the local teams.
Horn has been Horn in recent years, Mesquite returned to the playoffs last season and North Mesquite expects to be much-improved.
All three have reasons to believe they can be playing in mid-November, but with legitimate state title contenders in Longview and Rockwall, it is hard to see the Lobos or Yellowjackets being knocked out of two of the four playoff spots.
