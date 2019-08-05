SACHSE BASEBALL CHASE ALFORD
David Meier, Special Contributor

A pair of area products were recently selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state baseball team.

Sachse senior outfielder Chase Alford was selected to the Class 6A squad. Alford was voted as the 10-6A most valuable player after leading the Mustangs to an undefeated district championship and a return to the playoffs.

Sunnyvale senior Simon Belz was recognized on the Class 4A team. Belz was honored as the district co-most valuable player as the Raiders returned to the playoffs and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments