The high school football season comes to an end this week, but several local products still have a chance to shine on a national stage as members of teams that are competing during the NCAA Bowl Season.
Here is a look at the local athletes:
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Utah State vs. Kent State
7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in Frisco, TX
Cam Lampkin, Poteet, Fr., CB, Utah State—As a true freshman, Lampkin has played in all 12 games this season, recording 10 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in Orlando, Fla.
Dontae Duff, Poteet, R-Sr., OL, Liberty—Duff has been a four-year starter for the Flames, earning several team and Big South Conference honors. Liberty is making its first-ever bowl appearance.
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in Boca Raton, Fla.
DeAndre McNeal, Poteet, Grad., WR, Florida Atlantic—McNeal has had an interesting journey that has taken him from Texas to Fullerton College in California to Florida Atlantic to SMU and back to Florida Atlantic.
Jimmy Phillips, Jr., Poteet, So., LB, SMU—Has played in all 12 games, making nine tackles, with one for loss.
Reggie Roberson, Jr., Horn, Jr., WR, SMU—Roberson has made an immediate impact since transferring from West Virginia. In only eight games, he emerged as a big-play threat for the Mustangs with 43 receptions for 803 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, he had 52 catches for 802 yards and six scores.
Chris Robison, Horn, R-So., Q, Florida Atlantic—After transferring from Oklahoma, Robison has emerged as a star at FAU, throwing for 3,396 yards and 26 touchdowns to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors.
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Florida International
5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in Montgomery, Ala.
Logan Bonner, Rowlett, RS-Jr., QB, Arkansas State—Bonner was solid in four games this season, completing 91-of-154 passes for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception before suffering an injury.
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Akilian Butler, West Mesquite, RS-Sr., WR, Boise State—Butler has put together a solid senior season, catching 28 passes for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also adding a score on the ground.
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami
4 p.m. Dec. 26 in Shreveport, La.
Brodrick Calhoun, Horn, RS-Fr., CB, Louisiana Tech—Calhoun has played in all 12 games this season, recording seven tackles.
D.J. Jackson, West Mesquite, RS-Fr., DT, Louisiana Tech—In 12 games, Jackson has made six tackles and one quarterback pressure.
Bee Jay Williamson, Horn, RS-Fr., S, Louisiana Tech—Williamson has made an immediate impact with 31 tackles, one for loss, and a sack.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
3:20 p.m. Dec. 27 in New York, NY
Josh Butler, West Mesquite, RS-Sr., CB, Michigan State—Butler has contributed all four years for the Spartans. This season, he has recorded 25 tackles, with 1.5 for loss, and five pass breakups.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
6:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in Houston, TX
Michael Clemons, Sachse, Jr., DL, Texas A&M—After starting at Cisco Junior College, Clemons joined the Aggies last season and appeared in all 13 games. This year, he has played in 10 games with seven starts, amassing 24 tackles, with 1.5 for loss, and four quarterback pressures.
Tyler Lacy, Sachse, RS-Fr., DE, Oklahoma State—Lacy has earned his way onto the field for the Cowboys, playing in nine games and making 19 tackles, who two for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.
Tre Sterling, Sunnyvale, RS-So., S, Oklahoma State—As he did at Sunnyvale, Sterling has simply made plays for the Cowboys. He ranks fourth on the team with 65 tackles, with eight of those coming for loss, to go with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback pressures, one interception and eight pass breakups.
Dylan Wright, West Mesquite, WR, Fr., Texas A&M—One of the top receiving prospects in the state, Wright has seen action in three games early this season, but will likely be redshirted.
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Noon Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla.
Hunter Spears, Sachse, Fr., DL, Notre Dame—One of top prospects in state, was an early enrollee for the Fighting Irish. Spears appeared in three games and recorded three tackles, but will likely be redshirted.
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Oklahoma vs. LSU
4 p.m. Dec. 28 in Atlanta, Ga.
Marcus Alexander, Sunnyvale, Fr., Oklahoma—Alexander will get to experience the College Football Playoff, but is redshirting this season.
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Louisville
Jalen Mayden, Sachse, RS-Fr., QB, Mississippi State—Mayden appeared in three games last season before redshirting, but has not recorded any stats this year.
Redbox Bowl
California vs. Illinois
4 p.m. Dec. 30 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Isaiah Humphries, Sachse, RS-Fr., S, California—Humphries redshirted at Penn State last season before opting to transfer to Cal this year.
Capital One Orange Bowl
Florida vs. Virginia
8 p.m. Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jean Delance, North Mesquite, RS-Jr., OL, Florida—Delance started his career at Texas before transferring to Florida.
|
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Kansas State
3:45 p.m. Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tenn.
Josh Johnson, Poteet, So., SB, Navy—Johnson has played in one game for the Midshipmen this season.
Valero Alamo Bowl
Utah vs. Texas
7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in San Antonio, TX
Devin Duvernay, Sachse, Sr., WR, Texas—Duvernay has exploded for the Longhorns during his senior campaign. His 103 receptions are the most of any receiver in the country, going for 1,249 yards and eight touchdowns as he was named All-Big 12 and honorable mention for Big 12 offensive player of the year.
Donovan Duvernay, Sachse, RS-Jr., DB, Texas—Duvernay has played in eight career games, including four this season, where he has made two tackles.
Aaron Lowe, West Mesquite, Fr., S, Utah—Lowe has appeared in 11 games this season on special teams.
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
1 p.m. Jan. 1 in Orlando, Fla.
Jared Mayden, Sachse, Sr., DB, Alabama—A veteran leader for the Crimson Tide, Mayden is fifth on the team with 53 tackles, with one for loss, has tied for the team lead with four interceptions and also has three pass breakups and two quarterback pressures.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Baylor vs. Georgia
8:45 p.m. Jan. 1 in New Orleans, La.
Jared Atkinson, Horn, RS-Jr., WR, Baylor—Has been active for all 13 games for the Bears, making seven catches for 77 yards.
Davis Baucum, Dallas Christian, RS-Fr., WR, Baylor—After spending one season at Jacksonville University, Baucum transferred to Baylor, where he has one reception in two games played.
Jim Threet, Sunnyvale, RS-Jr., OL, Baylor—Threet has made a handful of appearances for the Bears during his first three seasons in Waco.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane vs. Southern Miss
11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in Fort Worth, TX
Jaylon Monroe, West Mesquite, Jr., CB, Tulane—Monroe has stepped in since his freshman season and ranked among the defensive leaders this season for the Green Wave. Monroe recorded 34 tackles, with two for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, one quarterback pressure and a blocked kick.
