Let the speculation begin.
The University Interscholastic League released its classification cutoff numbers and school enrollment figures on Tuesday for the biennial realignment, which will be announced for 2020-2022 on Feb. 3.
There were no real surprises among local programs, though that does not mean there will not be changes in the landscape during the next two years.
The overall classification cutoff numbers for Class 6A is 2,220 and above. Class 5A will feature schools with enrollments between 1,210-2,219, with Class 4A including those with between 515-1,209.
In football, the Class 6A playoffs will remain the same, with teams split into Division I and Division II based on the results of the district season.
Six of the seven Garland ISD high schools turned in enrollments above 2,220. The one exception is South Garland, whose expected enrollment is 2,151.
South Garland did drop down to Class 5A away from its GISD mates from 2016-2018, but opted up along with Naaman Forest in the last realignment.
GISD athletics director Cliff Odenwald said South Garland will again opt up to keep the seven schools in the same district.
Wylie considered itself one of the big winners in the last realignment, as they left the “big-school” district with Allen and the three Plano ISD schools to join a district with schools that were more comparable in size.
Given its bordering proximity, it would make sense for Wylie to remain as the eighth team out of 10-6A, but stranger things have happened.
The football playoff picture will also be a little different. For the last several years, Sachse and Rowlett were essentially guaranteed to go Division I due to their enrollments.
Sachse (2,851) is once again the largest GISD school, but if the district remains intact, Rowlett (2,509) would be the fourth biggest behind Sachse, Wylie (2,823) and North Garland (2,756), meaning a trip to Division II would be more likely.
District 11-6A will feature one huge change as Longview, the 6A Division II champion in football a year ago, will be dropping down to Class 5A after turning in an enrollment figure of 2,186.5.
That once again leaves Tyler Lee as the only 6A program in East Texas. Since 2004, the UIL has grouped Tyler Lee with the three Mesquite ISD programs, with the exception of a two-year run with the GISD schools in 2016-2018.
Expect that to continue, as Mesquite (2,629), North Mesquite (2,515) and Horn (2,899) will remain in 6A, as will Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.
The UIL has traditionally preferred eight-team districts, but it has not been against six, seven or even nine-team groups.
The six remaining schools in 11-6A will likely remain together given their geography. The UIL could choose to add a school like Skyline, who is the lone Dallas ISD school remaining in 6A, or even a wild card like Wylie.
As for 5A, Division I will include schools with numbers between 1,900-2,219, while Division II will be for programs with 1,210-1,899.
That is significant in regards to Mesquite ISD.
MISD athletics director Kody Groves said he expected longtime rivals West Mesquite and Poteet to be heading in separate directions in football and that is exactly what happened.
West Mesquite turned in an enrollment figure of 2,165, sending them to Division I, while Poteet’s figure of 1,813 has them dropping down to Division II.
This is a first as the two schools have shred the same district since Poteet opened in 1990, though the programs are expected to continue their rivalry on the gridiron in non-district play.
Poteet is not the only team out of 7-5A Division I that is moving down as Texarkana Texas High also came in below the cutoff.
West Mesquite, McKinney North, Tyler John Tyler, Wylie East and Sherman all remain Division I. Like in 6A, the shortage of larger East Texas schools is a problem in 5A Division I.
Therefore, the most likely scenario would see Longview joining East Texas mate Tyler John Tyler in the same district.
Royse City is another strong candidate to join the mix after moving up from Division II and Red Oak is another possibility.
Geographically, the best fit for Poteet in Division II would be to join Forney, North Forney and Terrell, with whom they already share a district in the sports outside of football.
With Kaufman dropping down to Class 4A and Royse City moving up, Poteet could fill in nicely in 8-5A Division II, which already includes the two Forney schools, Terrell, Ennis, Corsicana, Greenville and Sulphur Springs.
Poteet and West Mesquite will remain in the same district in all the other sports, with the only notable change in 13-5A being Kaufman dropping down to 4A.
Sunnyvale turned in an enrollment of 583 as they will remain in Class 4A and be in Division II in football. The Raiders could find themselves seeing a similar district landscape on the gridiron, as Caddo Mills, Farmersville, Nevada Community, Roosevelt and Lincoln will also remain in Division II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.