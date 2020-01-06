Thursday marked the first official day of the 2020 high school soccer season and many local teams took full advantage, jumping right into the fire in area tournaments.
West Mesquite, Rowlett and Sachse were in action at the Sachse/Rowlett Showcase on Thursday through Saturday.
The Wranglers are coming off a historical season that saw them capture their first outright district championship and they carried that momentum over into a 4-0 weekend.
West Mesquite got off to a slow start, but was still able to pull out a 1-0 victory over Princeton on Thursday, getting a goal from Jessie Velasquez off an assist from Edgar Lopez.
The Wranglers got their offense going in the second match and they needed all of it as they held off North Garland for a 5-4 victory.
Velasquez tallied a hat trick with Lopez adding a pair of goals.
On Friday, West Mesquite registered an impressive 2-1 win over Sachse. Lopez found the net twice to account for the scoring and they got a strong performance in goal from Dolf Colonel.
Ivan Gonzalez had the lone goal for the Mustangs.
The Wranglers closed out the event on Saturday with another strong effort in a 3-1 win over reigning 10-6A champion Rowlett.
Junior Saavedra tallied a pair of goals and Alexis Gonzalez also scored for West Mesquite, with Oscar Martinez finding the back of the net for the Eagles.
It was the third straight close loss for Rowlett.
They had opened the event on Thursday in a 3-2 loss against Plano, with Kevin Adolfo and Nicholas Gonzalez providing the goals.
It was a similar story on Friday, as Dalton Reyna scored twice but it was not quite enough in a 3-2 loss to Plano East.
Sachse had gotten off to a good start on Thursday, posting a 2-0 victory over Plano East. Addison Perez and Jesus Reyes had the goals with Ivan Gonzalez assisting on both scores.
After the setback to West Mesquite, the Mustangs rebounded on Saturday in a 1-0 victory over Plano, with Melvin Calderon accounting for the lone goal of the match.
The North Mesquite, Mesquite and Poteet boys competed against a strong field at the Frisco ISD Dr. Pink Tournament.
The Stallions posted a 2-0-1 record at the event.
They opened play with a 2-2 draw against Frisco Reedy, getting goals from Tahir Arreola and Edgar Estrada.
Those would be the only scores they would allow.
Erick Arias and Jorge Cedillo provided the scoring in a 2-0 win over Humble Kingwood on Friday.
The finished out the tournament on Saturday with a 3-0 blanking of Amarillo Caprock. Victor Lujan had a goal and an assist, Diego Lopez and Christian Valdez added scores, with Cedillo and Oscar Hernandez, who was named to the all-tournament team, dishing out assists.
The Skeeters had an up-and-down 1-1-1 road through the tournament, starting with a scoreless draw against Frisco Lebannon Trail.
Mesquite had a forgettable outing on Friday in a 6-0 loss to Frisco Wakeland, but closed on a high note with a 4-0 victory over El Paso Montwood.
Eduardo Zamora scored twice, with Danny Castaneda and Marco Garcia adding goals. Lenny Andrade, Gael Cancino and Samuel Navarrete provided the assists.
Poteet was involved in three low-scoring affairs. The Pirates dropped a 2-1 decision to Frisco and a 1-0 loss to Dripping Springs before rallying to earn a 1-1 tie with Frisco Reedy in the finale.
Horn played a pair of games on Thursday, posting a 5-0 win over Princeton and falling to Wylie East, 3-2.
The Rowlett girls posted a 2-0-1 record during the weekend.
The Eagles got off to a strong start with a 7-0 blanking of Royse City. Raigen Powell and Taylor Conway each tallied hat tricks, with Brooklyn Miesner adding another goal.
The defensive effort was also strong with keeper Jamie Dooley and backs Ashley Johnson, Madeline Mason, Natalie Leathers, Lexi Gilley, Rhagen Marshall and Gretchen Wolfe.
They followed that up by battling regionally-ranked Rockwall-Heath to a 2-2 draw. Rowlett twice fell behind, but Conway set up a pair of goals by Powell to earn the tie.
The Eagles closed out the event with a 2-1 win over Forney, as Powell once again scored twice with Conway providing the assist.
West Mesquite got off to a slow start at the Garland Tournament with a 4-0 loss to Naaman Forest, but bounced back well.
Hannah Luera and Alicia Aguilar scored to lead them to a 2-1 victory over North Dallas on Friday.
The Wranglers played a pair of matches on Saturday. Itzel Reyes and Vivianna Ramirez each found the net in a 2-1 win over Denison.
In the final, Reyes scored twice, but Irving was able to outlast West Mesquite in penalty kicks, 5-4.
Sachse had an up-and-down run with a 2-0 loss to Allen, a 2-1 win over Royse City and a 6-0 blanking at the hands of Austin Vandergrift.
North Mesquite posted a 5-2 win over South Garland on Friday, with Destiney Garcia tallying a hat trick and Amaya Abe and Lilliana Mendez adding goals.
