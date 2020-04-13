Despite the soccer season being suspended since last month, the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches recently updated their regional polls and a couple of local teams made the cut.
The West Mesquite boys are ranked No. 4 in the TASCO Class 5A Region 2 poll. The Wranglers have posted a 15-3-5 record and are in first place in 13-5A.
The Sunnyvale boys are also represented, checking in at No. 10 in the Class 4A Region 2 poll. The Raiders are in the idle of a tight battle for the 13-4A championship.
The Class 6A Region 2 boys rankings are dominated by teams out of the area, with Allen at No. 1 and Prosper at No. 10 being the only local squads.
The 6A Region 2 rankings have some interesting results after Allen at No. 1 and Austin Vandergrift at No. 2.
Rockwall-Heath is third, despite currently being in second place in 11-6A behind Tyler Lee, who has defeated the Hawks twice.
There is a similar story involving 10-6A, as Wylie is ranked No. 8, while Rowlett is unranked, despite defeating the Pirates in their last meeting and being alone in first place in the district standings.
While West Mesquite is the local squad of note in the 5A poll, the rankings are dominated by Frisco ISD.
Led by No. 1 Wakeland, FISD has three of the top 10 along with No. 5 Frisco and No. 6 Centennial.
It is even more pronounced on the girls side, where FISD holds down five of the top 10. Independence leads the way at No. 1 followed by No. 3 Lebanon Trail, No. 4 Memorial, No. 5 Wakeland and No. 9 Liberty.
