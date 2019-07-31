Thousands of athletes descended on College Station last week for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas, which was held Thursday through Sunday.
Among the teams who competed were the Garland Track Club and the Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church Striders and each enjoyed their share of highlights.
The Garland Track Club, which includes athletes from Mesquite, Rowlett and Sachse, captured five state championships.
As they did at the regional meet, a quartet of area football standouts put together a strong performance in the boys 18-and-under 4x100 relay. North Mesquite’s Kamaury Thompson, Horn’s N’Kowsi Emory and Lakeview’s Camar Wheaton and Garnett Burke teamed up to win the event in a time of 41.78.
In the same age group, Friendship Baptist also enjoyed success. Mesquite High’s Desmond Hall was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Hall was not finished, as he joined Gavin Gates, Trysten Smith and fellow Skeeter Ja’Kourian Hartfield on the fifth-place 4x100 relay and that quartet along with Awtavious Griffin placed ninth in the 4x400.
Garland’s Sinijay Maxey was a triple medalist in the girls 10-and-under group. Maxey won the 400 in a time of 1:05.74 and joined Terrean Williams, Ayriel McGhee, Khila Royal, Payton Pettway and Teyana Wright on the winning 4x400 relay (4:47.65). That group added a silver by taking second in the 4x100.
Pettway and Manning placed in the top 20 in the high jump and Kenedy Card had a busy week, taking third in the 1,600, 11th in the 800 and 16th in the long jump.
Garland’s other two gold medalists came courtesy of Julian Oliver, who won the boys 10-and-under high jump (4-00.00) and Zyriah Moore, who crossed the finish line firsts in the girls 12-and-under 80 hurdles (13.57).
Garland won 15 additional medals.
Kyah Hill earned silver in the girls 18-and-under 400 and teamed with Taneka Ballard, Isa Seesay, Alexis Griffin and Naiyea Morgan on the third-place 4x100. Seesay was also third in the long jump.
Eddryk Ruff placed third in the boys 16-and-under 100 and joined Jalynn Lester, Xavier Brown and Zechariah Dunston on the third-place 4x100. Joshua Jasso, Zavion Wright, Jeremiah Evans, Jaiden Davis, Zachariah Hernandez and Tosta Emory were third in the 4x400.
Myson Paul was second in the boys 10-and-under long jump, as was Janiyah Anderson in the girls 8-and-under 50, while Taylor Rawls placed third in the 800.
Also earning bronze medals were Kaliah Hobbs (6-and-under 50), Jayleigh Norris (12and-under shot put) and Kelcy Horace (12-and-under 80 hurdles).
Horace teamed with Alauna Booker, Aryianna McGhee, Zyriah Moore and Kennedy Wesley on the third-place 4x100 with the same finish going to the boys 12-and-under 4x400 of Stetron Hill, Anthony Okoye, Jalen Thomas, Isaiah Boutte and Israel Bodwin and the 14-and-under 4x400 of Ayron Powellsally, Godspower Nwawcine, Kendrick Hanks, Kamryn Hrry and Joshua Ford.
Friendship Baptist’s Cameron Boger, who will be a sophomore at Mesquite, brought home a silver medal in the boys 16-and-under 200. Boger also joined Emari Coler, Devin Davis, Devin Shankle and John Burris on the 4x100 that was fourth and the 4x400 relay that placed fifth.
Friendship Baptist’s 14and-under 4x400 relay of Ariel Ross, Jasmine Lowe, Ciar Webb and Adison Shankle narrowly missed the medal stand by placing fourth and that same quartet was seventh in the 4x100.
The team also got top-20 finishes from Amari McCullough (8-and-under 800), Caiden Webb (8-and-under long jump), Mia Griffin (12-and-under shot put), Grace Dodd (12-and-under shot put), Gerrell Crawford (12-and-under long jump), the 12-and-under 4x400 relay of Jeramie Hurd, Jeremiah Hurd, Dovian Flowers, Khekian Bennett and Keandrae Little) and the 14-and-under 4x400 relay of Jkyri Baker, Isaiah Hughes, Xavier Block and Caden McCullough.
