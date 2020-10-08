The 10-6A volleyball season is only a week old yet it is already taking on a familiar narrative.
For the last four seasons, the battle for the district’s top spot has been a rivalry clash between Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall. The Hawks won outright titles in 2016 and 2018 with the teams splitting the championships in 2017 and last season.
If the RISD programs have been the top tier, there has also been a clear secondary group, as Horn and Tyler Legacy have claimed the other two playoff berths during that stretch, with the teams tying for third a year ago.
So it comes as little surprise that after one week of district play, that quartet makes up the upper tier of the standings, although there has been a bit of a shakeup. The Yellowjackets top the group at 3-0, while the Hawks and Red Raiders are next at 2-1 after Tyler Legacy's sweep of Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday, and the Jaguars at 1-1.
Newcomer Skyline, who replaced Longview, dropped its only district match thus far. Mesquite, which is searching for its first playoff appearance since 2012, and North Mesquite, who has not made it in nine seasons, are both off to 0-2 starts.
That said, there is still a long way to go and with the shortened preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that means every team still has a lot of room to grow.
Here is a look at the 10-6A field:
Horn (4-4, 1-1)
The Jaguars opened district play with a sweep of Mesquite and it has been its dominance of its crosstown rivals that has been a big reason for its run of seven consecutive playoff appearances.
Horn returned a pair of first-team all-district performers in junior Makaila Harris and sophomore Ryan Henderson.
Harris is a versatile performer who is tallying 2.8 kills and 3.7 digs per set this season. Henderson leads the team with 5.0 digs per game from her libero position.
Junior Auria Lias has made a smooth transition into the role of lead setter, with 6.5 assists and 1.6 digs per game and junior Samiah Williams is recording a kill per set.
But if the Jaguars are going to take the next step in contending for the district, it might be a pair of freshmen that make the difference.
Madison Mosley and Jada Shepherd have each stepped in and made an immediate impact. Mosley is tied for the team-lead with 2.8 kills per game and has also been solid with 2.4 digs per set. Shepherd is an able hitter who also leads the team in aces, is averaging 2.7 digs and has shown the ability to pass with 1.3 assists per game.
Mesquite (1-6, 0-2)
The Skeeters have endured some rough times of late, but are hoping to get things turned in the right direction.
Mesquite has gotten solid play at the net this season from the likes of Taylore Alsaid, Taylor Hood and Anna Wilson. Paris Roney, Kaylyn Parker, Jasmin Williams and Mariah Clayton have also been part of the rotation.
North Mesquite (0-5, 0-2)
Like Mesquite, the Stallions won just one district match a year ago, but there are reasons to believe they are closer to turning a corner.
North Mesquite returned a trio of all-district honorees, led by sophomore middle hitter KK Daniyan, who was voted to the first team as a freshman.
Daniyan is joined by honorable mention junior middle hitter Mikaylah West, as well as sophomore libero Gaby Briones.
Among the other players to watch thus far are senior setter Lucy Morales and sophomore outside hitter Tanaiya Antwine.
Rockwall (6-6, 3-0)
While the Yellowjackets have shared the district title in two of the last four years, there is little doubt they would like to knock off their rivals and take the championship for themselves.
Rockwall certainly has the front line to do it, as 6-2 sophomore Madison Goellner, 6-1 senior Deryan Simpson, 6-0 senior Sydney Jorif, 6-0 junior Kylie Nott and 5-10 junior Feyi Ogunwari all have double-digit blocks.
Ogunwari, a first-team all-district selection, leads the team with 3.1 kills per set, followed closely by Goellner with 3.0 and Nott, another first-teamer, with 2.7 kills per game.
Senior setter Jaden Dougal was named setter of the year last season and ranks among the area leaders with 10.0 assists per game.
Libero of the year senior McKenzie Johnson is tallying 5.7 digs per set and she gets help on the backline from Piper Kelley (2.5 dpg) and Addison Goss (1.2 dpg).
Rockwall-Heath (3-7, 2-1)
Though it was limited this season, the Hawks traditionally take on a tough non-district schedule. That might not result in as many early wins, but it does get them ready for the start of district. Rockwall-Heath opened with a pair of sweeps, but did have a hiccup on Tuesday with the loss to Legacy.
The Hawks did have some notable losses, including district MVP Bre Kelley, but the pieces are there to make a run at another title.
Junior Grace Horvath is tallying 1.9 kills per set, tying her for the team lead with a newcomer in freshman Caroline Thomas who also leads the team with 24 blocks.
Lilly Homeyer (1.7 kpg) and Taylor Barrow (1.4 kpg) have also been options on the offense.
Reigning defensive player of the year senior Leah Green picked up where she left off, recording 4.5 digs per set and co-server of the year junior Danyelle Prado has done much more than just aces, as she is averaging 4.4 assists and 1.6 digs per game.
Blair Adams (1.9 dpg, 2.2 apg) is another key member of the rotation and junior Macie Govender has dealt out 2.9 assists per set in limited action.
Tyler Lee (5-2, 2-1)
The Red Raiders have somewhat flown under the radar, but have still found a way to be a factor in the playoff race and the win on Tuesday signals they will be a player in the district title race.
Tyler Lee is a tough team to gauge early on because they often play uncommon opponents in East Texas, but they are off to a solid start.
The Red Raiders have a trio of all-district players back with second-team senior middle blocker Je’Mylia Johnson, honorable mention senior right side Semira Udosen and sophomore middle blocker I’Onna Jones.
Skyline (0-2, 0-1)
The Raiders are the newcomers to the 10-6A field and it is hard to get a read on how they will factor in as their only district match was a sweep at the hands of Rockwall-Heath.
Skyline does bring back a pair of all-district honorees in first-team senior libero Jamiya McNeil and second-team senior outside hitter Jakiya Thomas.
