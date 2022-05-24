WEST MESQUITE VS POTEET BOYS SOCCER

West Mesquite and Poteet recently had several players named to the 13-5A boys soccer all-district team.

 Photo Courtesy of Felipe Reyes

It was a tough 13-5A season for West Mesquite and Poteet, and both missed the playoffs.

It marked the first time that neither the Wranglers nor the Pirates were part of the postseason field since 2007.

Still, there are positives to take out of every season and many of those were recognized on the 13-5A all-district team.

West Mesquite, who stayed in the playoff race until late in the 13-5A campaign, had seven players recognized, including a pair of first-team honorees in senior forward Alexsander Vargas and junior defender Jayson Gonzalez.

Senior midfielder Miguel Jinez and sophomore midfielder/forward Christian Cabrera were named to the second team and senior forward Miguel Castillo, sophomore forward Orlando Perez and freshman defender Adam Fuentes were honorable mentions.

Poteet had one first-team honoree in junior goalkeeper Brayan Basaldua. Junior Refugio Robles made the second team and the honorable mention list included senior forward Daniel Imafidon, senior defender Saul Aranda and sophomore defender Matthew Vargas.

Traditional power Highland Park added another district championship to its trophy case and advanced to the Class 5A Region II tournament before falling to Frisco Lone Star in the semifinals.

So it is little surprise that the all-district team was littered with Scots.

That included four superlative awards, headlined by the top honor as senior Richie Paulus was voted as the most valuable player. Paulus was one of the best playmakers in the area and he led Highland Park with 16 goals and 21 assists.

Senior Jack Krejs was a leader on the defensive end and tallied six goals and a pair of assists as he was named co-utility player of the year.

Freshman Jack O’Grady recorded nine goals and four assists to earn newcomer of the year honors and Salvador Richie was voted as the co-coach of the year as the Scots were the lone 13-5A team without a district loss.

Highland Park had five more players chosen to the first team.

Senior midfielder Lucas Guevara was one of the top offensive weapons, as he had 11 goals and six assists. Junior midfielder Jake Whitehurst was the team’s second-leading scorer with 13 goals and eight helpers.

They were joined by senior midfielder Landon Casola, who had a pair of goals and three assists, junior midfielder Rhett Rapuzzi, who added four goals and a helper and sophomore defender Brant Williams, who chipped in with a trio of goals.

The Scots had an additional quintet selected to the second team with junior goalkeeper Kyle Barron and four defenders with senior Kyle French, junior Zayan Shah, sophomore Reid Valentine and freshman Hafeey Shah (2 goals, 1 assist).

District runner-up Forney claimed a pair of major honors, as junior Edwin Jimenez was selected as the defensive player of the year and senior Naser Haifa was chosen as the goalkeeper of the year.

The Jackrabbits were represented on the first team by a quartet of underclassmen in junior midfielder Carlos Saldana, sophomore forward Kofi Eduful, sophomore defender Juan Ruiz and freshman forward Santos Martinez.

The second team featured four more Forney selections with senior defender Benjamin Espey, senior midfielder Juan Segura, junior defender Andres Pinilla and sophomore midfielder Cole Williams.

Greenville and Royse City battled past North Forney to secure the final two playoff berths.

Christopher James was voted as the co-coach of the year after leading the Lions back to the playoffs.

Senior midfielder Jared Morales recorded a team-high six goals to go along with three assists to earn a berth on the first team. Morales was joined by senior midfielder David Borjas, who recorded five goals and a pair of assists, junior defender David Borjas, who registered five goals and two helpers, and senior goalkeeper Greg Just.

Greenville also featured four second-teamers with senior midfielder Jonathan Jaimes (4 goals, 1 assist), senior midfielder Josh Salazar (3 goals), junior defender Joel Vargas and sophomore forward Caleb Salazar (5 goals, 6 assists).

The Bulldogs captured a pair of superlatives with junior Eliseo Ortega being named offensive player of the year and senior Yahir Ponce selected as the co-utility player of the year.

That pair was joined on the first team by senior goalkeeper Robert Quiasua, senior defender Adzel Lopez and senior defender Keegan Fisk.

Senior midfielder Alex Cornejo, junior forward Harper Branch and sophomore midfielder Gustavo Mendez were second-team picks.

The Falcons were represented by senior midfielder Josue Lazo Marquez and sophomore goalkeeper Landon Summers on the first team and junior defender James Olvera and sophomore forward Jacob Brown on the second.

Crandall claimed the final superlative award, as senior Jesse Martinez had seven goals and nine assists to be named midfielder of the year.

Senior forward Alex Ramirez tallied 15 goals and three assists as he was selected to the first team, while senior forward Asael Najera had 15 goal and four helpers to earn a spot on the second team.

13-5A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Richie Paulus       Sr.     Highland Park

Offensive Player of the Year

Eliseo Ortega        Jr.      Royse City

Defensive Player of the Year

Edwin Jimenez     Jr.      Forney

Midfielder of the Year

Jesse Martinez      Sr.     Crandall

Co-Utility Players of the Year

Yahir Ponce         Sr.     Royse City

Jack Krejs   Sr.     Highland Park

Goalkeeper of the Year

Naser Haifa Sr.     Forney

Newcomer of the Year

Jack O’Grady       Fr.     Highland Park

Co-Coaches of the Year

Christopher James                  Greenville

Salvador Richie             Highland Park

First Team

Jayson Gonzalez  Jr.      D       West Mesquite

Alexsander Vargas        Sr.     F       West Mesquite

Brayan Basaldua  Jr.      GK    Poteet

Landon Casola     Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Lucas Guevara     Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Rhett Rapuzzi      Jr.      MF    Highland Park

Jake Whitehurst   Jr.      MF    Highland Park

Brant Williams     So.    D       Highland Park

Kofi Eduful So.    F       Forney

Santos Martinez   Fr.     F       Forney

Carlos Saldana     Jr.      MF    Forney

Juan Ruiz    So.    D       Forney

Greg Just    Sr.     GK    Greenville

David Borjas        Sr.     MF    Greenville

Archer Odeneal    Jr.      D       Greenville

Jared Morales       Sr.     MF    Greenville

Keegan Fisk         Sr.     LB     Royse City

Robert Quiasua    Sr.     GK    Royse City

Adzel Lopez         Sr.     D       Royse City

Josue Lazo Marquez      Sr.     MF    North Forney

Landon Summers So.    GK    North Forney

Alex Ramirez       Sr.     F       Crandall

Second Team

Miguel Jinez         Sr.     MF    West Mesquite

Christian Cabrera So.    MF/F West Mesquite

Refugio Robles     Jr.      MF    Poteet

Kyle French          Sr.     D       Highland Park

Kyle Barron         Jr.      GK    Highland Park

Zayan Shah Jr.      D       Highland Park

Reid Valentine      So.    D       Highland Park

Hafeey Shah         Fr.     D       Highland Park

Benjamin Espey   Sr.     D       Forney

Andres Pinilla      Jr.      D       Forney

Juan Segura          Sr.     MF    Forney

Cole Williams       So.    MF    Forney

Joel Vargas Jr.      D       Greenville

Jonathan Jaimes   Sr.     MF    Greenville

Josh Salazar         Sr.     MF    Greenville

Caleb Salazar       So.    F       Greenville

Alex Cornejo        Sr.     MF    Royse City

Gustavo Mendez  So.    MF    Royse City

Harper Branch     Jr.      F       Royse City

James Olvera        Jr.      D       North Forney

Jacob Brown        So.    F       North Forney

Asael Najera         Sr.     F       Crandall

Honorable Mention

Miguel Castillo     Sr.     F       West Mesquite

Orlando Perez      So.    F       West Mesquite

Adam Fuentes      Fr.     D       West Mesquite

Daniel Imafidon   Sr.     F       Poteet

Matthew Vargas   So.    D       Poteet

Saul Aranda         Sr.     D       Poteet

Gray Godfrey       Jr.      MF    Highland Park

Ryan Beck  So.    D       Highland Park

Jack Madsen        Fr.     GK    Highland Park

Evan Denzer         So.    D       Forney

Braden Merchant Sr.     F       Forney

Zael Orozco          Jr.      MF    Forney

Raul De La Cruz  Jr.      MF    Greenville

Nathan Yanez      Sr.     MF    Greenville

Carlos Sanchez-Morales          Jr.      MF    Greenville

Jared Ramirez      So.    F       Royse City

Leo Blancas          So.    MF    Royse City

Sebastian Valerio Sr.     D       Royse City

Austin Chavez      Sr.     D       North Forney

Evan Waugh        Sr.     F       North Forney

Harrison Williams         So.    MF    North Forney

Jose Gomez Jr.      F       Crandall

Franc Nmengah    Sr.     D       Crandall

Jacob Henderson  Jr.      D       Crandall

