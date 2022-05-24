It was a tough 13-5A season for West Mesquite and Poteet, and both missed the playoffs.
It marked the first time that neither the Wranglers nor the Pirates were part of the postseason field since 2007.
Still, there are positives to take out of every season and many of those were recognized on the 13-5A all-district team.
West Mesquite, who stayed in the playoff race until late in the 13-5A campaign, had seven players recognized, including a pair of first-team honorees in senior forward Alexsander Vargas and junior defender Jayson Gonzalez.
Senior midfielder Miguel Jinez and sophomore midfielder/forward Christian Cabrera were named to the second team and senior forward Miguel Castillo, sophomore forward Orlando Perez and freshman defender Adam Fuentes were honorable mentions.
Poteet had one first-team honoree in junior goalkeeper Brayan Basaldua. Junior Refugio Robles made the second team and the honorable mention list included senior forward Daniel Imafidon, senior defender Saul Aranda and sophomore defender Matthew Vargas.
Traditional power Highland Park added another district championship to its trophy case and advanced to the Class 5A Region II tournament before falling to Frisco Lone Star in the semifinals.
So it is little surprise that the all-district team was littered with Scots.
That included four superlative awards, headlined by the top honor as senior Richie Paulus was voted as the most valuable player. Paulus was one of the best playmakers in the area and he led Highland Park with 16 goals and 21 assists.
Senior Jack Krejs was a leader on the defensive end and tallied six goals and a pair of assists as he was named co-utility player of the year.
Freshman Jack O’Grady recorded nine goals and four assists to earn newcomer of the year honors and Salvador Richie was voted as the co-coach of the year as the Scots were the lone 13-5A team without a district loss.
Highland Park had five more players chosen to the first team.
Senior midfielder Lucas Guevara was one of the top offensive weapons, as he had 11 goals and six assists. Junior midfielder Jake Whitehurst was the team’s second-leading scorer with 13 goals and eight helpers.
They were joined by senior midfielder Landon Casola, who had a pair of goals and three assists, junior midfielder Rhett Rapuzzi, who added four goals and a helper and sophomore defender Brant Williams, who chipped in with a trio of goals.
The Scots had an additional quintet selected to the second team with junior goalkeeper Kyle Barron and four defenders with senior Kyle French, junior Zayan Shah, sophomore Reid Valentine and freshman Hafeey Shah (2 goals, 1 assist).
District runner-up Forney claimed a pair of major honors, as junior Edwin Jimenez was selected as the defensive player of the year and senior Naser Haifa was chosen as the goalkeeper of the year.
The Jackrabbits were represented on the first team by a quartet of underclassmen in junior midfielder Carlos Saldana, sophomore forward Kofi Eduful, sophomore defender Juan Ruiz and freshman forward Santos Martinez.
The second team featured four more Forney selections with senior defender Benjamin Espey, senior midfielder Juan Segura, junior defender Andres Pinilla and sophomore midfielder Cole Williams.
Greenville and Royse City battled past North Forney to secure the final two playoff berths.
Christopher James was voted as the co-coach of the year after leading the Lions back to the playoffs.
Senior midfielder Jared Morales recorded a team-high six goals to go along with three assists to earn a berth on the first team. Morales was joined by senior midfielder David Borjas, who recorded five goals and a pair of assists, junior defender David Borjas, who registered five goals and two helpers, and senior goalkeeper Greg Just.
Greenville also featured four second-teamers with senior midfielder Jonathan Jaimes (4 goals, 1 assist), senior midfielder Josh Salazar (3 goals), junior defender Joel Vargas and sophomore forward Caleb Salazar (5 goals, 6 assists).
The Bulldogs captured a pair of superlatives with junior Eliseo Ortega being named offensive player of the year and senior Yahir Ponce selected as the co-utility player of the year.
That pair was joined on the first team by senior goalkeeper Robert Quiasua, senior defender Adzel Lopez and senior defender Keegan Fisk.
Senior midfielder Alex Cornejo, junior forward Harper Branch and sophomore midfielder Gustavo Mendez were second-team picks.
The Falcons were represented by senior midfielder Josue Lazo Marquez and sophomore goalkeeper Landon Summers on the first team and junior defender James Olvera and sophomore forward Jacob Brown on the second.
Crandall claimed the final superlative award, as senior Jesse Martinez had seven goals and nine assists to be named midfielder of the year.
Senior forward Alex Ramirez tallied 15 goals and three assists as he was selected to the first team, while senior forward Asael Najera had 15 goal and four helpers to earn a spot on the second team.
13-5A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Richie Paulus Sr. Highland Park
Offensive Player of the Year
Eliseo Ortega Jr. Royse City
Defensive Player of the Year
Edwin Jimenez Jr. Forney
Midfielder of the Year
Jesse Martinez Sr. Crandall
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Yahir Ponce Sr. Royse City
Jack Krejs Sr. Highland Park
Goalkeeper of the Year
Naser Haifa Sr. Forney
Newcomer of the Year
Jack O’Grady Fr. Highland Park
Co-Coaches of the Year
Christopher James Greenville
Salvador Richie Highland Park
First Team
Jayson Gonzalez Jr. D West Mesquite
Alexsander Vargas Sr. F West Mesquite
Brayan Basaldua Jr. GK Poteet
Landon Casola Sr. MF Highland Park
Lucas Guevara Sr. MF Highland Park
Rhett Rapuzzi Jr. MF Highland Park
Jake Whitehurst Jr. MF Highland Park
Brant Williams So. D Highland Park
Kofi Eduful So. F Forney
Santos Martinez Fr. F Forney
Carlos Saldana Jr. MF Forney
Juan Ruiz So. D Forney
Greg Just Sr. GK Greenville
David Borjas Sr. MF Greenville
Archer Odeneal Jr. D Greenville
Jared Morales Sr. MF Greenville
Keegan Fisk Sr. LB Royse City
Robert Quiasua Sr. GK Royse City
Adzel Lopez Sr. D Royse City
Josue Lazo Marquez Sr. MF North Forney
Landon Summers So. GK North Forney
Alex Ramirez Sr. F Crandall
Second Team
Miguel Jinez Sr. MF West Mesquite
Christian Cabrera So. MF/F West Mesquite
Refugio Robles Jr. MF Poteet
Kyle French Sr. D Highland Park
Kyle Barron Jr. GK Highland Park
Zayan Shah Jr. D Highland Park
Reid Valentine So. D Highland Park
Hafeey Shah Fr. D Highland Park
Benjamin Espey Sr. D Forney
Andres Pinilla Jr. D Forney
Juan Segura Sr. MF Forney
Cole Williams So. MF Forney
Joel Vargas Jr. D Greenville
Jonathan Jaimes Sr. MF Greenville
Josh Salazar Sr. MF Greenville
Caleb Salazar So. F Greenville
Alex Cornejo Sr. MF Royse City
Gustavo Mendez So. MF Royse City
Harper Branch Jr. F Royse City
James Olvera Jr. D North Forney
Jacob Brown So. F North Forney
Asael Najera Sr. F Crandall
Honorable Mention
Miguel Castillo Sr. F West Mesquite
Orlando Perez So. F West Mesquite
Adam Fuentes Fr. D West Mesquite
Daniel Imafidon Sr. F Poteet
Matthew Vargas So. D Poteet
Saul Aranda Sr. D Poteet
Gray Godfrey Jr. MF Highland Park
Ryan Beck So. D Highland Park
Jack Madsen Fr. GK Highland Park
Evan Denzer So. D Forney
Braden Merchant Sr. F Forney
Zael Orozco Jr. MF Forney
Raul De La Cruz Jr. MF Greenville
Nathan Yanez Sr. MF Greenville
Carlos Sanchez-Morales Jr. MF Greenville
Jared Ramirez So. F Royse City
Leo Blancas So. MF Royse City
Sebastian Valerio Sr. D Royse City
Austin Chavez Sr. D North Forney
Evan Waugh Sr. F North Forney
Harrison Williams So. MF North Forney
Jose Gomez Jr. F Crandall
Franc Nmengah Sr. D Crandall
Jacob Henderson Jr. D Crandall
