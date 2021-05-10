The battle for the 13-5A title quickly boiled down to a two-team race between perennial power Highland Park and Forney.
In the end, it was the Scots who ran the table as they rode an undefeated season all the way to the regional championship game before falling to Frisco Wakeland.
Poteet and West Mesquite did have the flashiest of records, but each made progress as the year went on and both have plenty of reasons to believe the future is bright.
The Pirates had a sub-.500 record in 13-5A, but won the games they needed to extend their streak of playoff appearances to 24 seasons in a row.
Poteet landed a dozen players on the all-district team and nine of those were underclassmen, meaning the Pirates will have a talented nucleus to build around next season.
That included all four first-team honorees with sophomore midfielders Jasmine Porras and Karly Munoz, sophomore forward Desiree Narvaez and freshman goalkeeper Elysa Apen.
Poteet’s second-team selections were a mixture of experience and youth, as senior defender Diana Lopez and senior midfielder Metzli Munoz made the list alongside freshman midfielder Sam Pena and sophomore defender Lauren Gamblin.
The Pirates also had four honorable mentions with senior defender Hazel Juarez, sophomore forward Monica Basaldua, sophomore midfielder Grace Merrifield and freshman goalkeeper Alexa Flores.
West Mesquite had seven selections and six of those should return next season.
The Wranglers had one superlative award winner in sophomore Emilia Compian, who was voted as the 13-5A goalkeeper of the year.
Compian was tested often, but she responded to the challenge, recording 4.8 saves per match.
Joining Compian on the first team were junior defender Justus Bustamante and junior midfielder Stephanie Velasquez, who created 3.2 scoring chances per match.
The second team included freshman defender Daniella Martinez, who created on both sides of the field and tallied a pair of goals, and junior midfielder Natalie Valadez, who averaged 1.9 scoring chances per game.
West Mesquite’s honorable mention selections were senior midfielder Alyssa Gutierrez and junior defender Alicia Aguilar.
District champion Highland Park nabbed five superlative awards, led by senior midfielder Quinn Cornog being named 13-5A most valuable player as one of the top scores in the area with 27 goals.
Senior midfielder Maja Davison was tabbed offensive player of the year, senior EmJ Cox recorded 22 goals on her way to offensive midfielder of the year honors, senior Amelia Stevens was named defensive midfielder of the year and Jackie Hlavaty was voted coach of the year.
Runner-up Forney boasted a pair of major award winners, as senior midfielder Delany Welch was selected as the defensive player of the year and junior forward/midfielder Kasey Carter was named utility player of the year after tallying 20 goals and 21 assists.
Rounding out the superlatives, North Forney freshman Ellen Van Caenegem recorded nine goals to earn newcomer of the year honors.
13-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Quinn Cornog Sr. MF Highland Park
Offensive Player of the Year
Maja Davison Sr. MF Highland Park
Defensive Player of the Year
Delany Welch Sr. MF Forney
Offensive Midfielder of the Year
EmJ Cox Sr. MF Highland Park
Defensive Midfielder of the Year
Amelia Stevens Sr. MF Highland Park
Goalkeeper of the Year
Emilia Compian So. GK West Mesquite
Utility Player of the Year
Kasey Carter Jr. MF/F Forney
Newcomer of the Year
Ellen Van Caenegem Fr. MF North Forney
Coach of the Year
Jackie Hlavaty Highland Park
First Team
Elysa Apen Fr. GK Poteet
Desiree Narvaez So. F Poteet
Karly Munoz So. MF Poteet
Jasmine Porras So. MF Poteet
Justus Bustamante Jr. D West Mesquite
Stephanie Velasquez Jr. MF West Mesquite
Keller Matise Sr. D Highland Park
Hattie Patterson So. D Highland Park
Kylie Bell Jr. F Highland Park
Maddy McNeely Sr. D Highland Park
Olivia Walker Sr. D Highland Park
Chloe Chadwick Jr. F Forney
Fallon Weatherford Jr. F Forney
Bianca Salazar So. MF Forney
Paige Lewis Jr. GK Forney
Jasmin Ventura Sr. D Royse City
Lillian Weber Jr. GK Royse City
Trinity Hernandez Jr. F Royse City
Jaleigh Hamilton So. F Royse City
Fabiola Diaz Sr. MF North Forney
Janae Porter Sr. F North Forney
Cambree Delagarza Jr. D North Forney
Juliana Vasquez Fr. F North Forney
Meadow Grimaldo Sr. F Crandall
Melayna Murry Fr. MF Crandall
Jenna Garcia Sr. D Crandall
Emily Bromley Fr. D Crandall
Mariah Rios Sr. D Greenville
Carolina Jasso Fr. MF Greenville
Second Team
Diana Lopez Sr. D Poteet
Metzli Munoz Sr. MF Poteet
Sam Pena Fr. MF Poteet
Lauren Gamblin So. D Poteet
Natalie Valadez Jr. MF West Mesquite
Daniella Martinez Fr. D West Mesquite
Josie Hart Sr. MF Highland Park
Parker Hart Jr. MF Highland Park
Claire Binns So. GK Highland Park
Elise Borders Jr. MF Highland Park
Loran Johansen Jr. MF/D Highland Park
Belle Enriquez Sr. D Forney
Kloe Brown Fr. D Forney
Allie Cifuentes Fr. D Forney
Megan Wills Sr. D Forney
Hannah Purl So. D Forney
Josilyn Lupercio Jr. D Royse City
Victoria Torres So. D Royse City
Sydney Tate So. MF Royse City
Abbie Wetzel Fr. MF Royse City
Jacey Cerna Jr. F Crandall
Garcie Hardman Fr. D Crandall
Bethany Cone Fr. MF Crandall
Muna Nnadozie Jr. GK Crandall
Bella Ruelas Jr. MF Greenville
Caroline Bowers Fr. F Greenville
Honorable Mention
Hazel Juarez Sr. D Poteet
Monica Basaldua So. F Poteet
Alexa Flores Fr. GK Poteet
Grace Merrifield So. MF Poteet
Alyssa Gutierrez Sr. MF West Mesquite
Alicia Aguilar Jr. D West Mesquite
Hattie Speicher So. MF Highland Park
Kassity Garrett Sr. MF Highland Park
Keri McCue Sr. D Highland Park
Elise Needleman Jr. F Highland Park
Corina Salazar Jr. MF Forney
Kaitlyn Johnson So. F Forney
Gabby Garza So. D Forney
Mayte Aguilar Sr. F Royse City
Breanna Guzman So. F Royse City
Belen Beltran Jr. MF Royse City
Arlee Waits Jr. MF Royse City
Mia Redmon Jr. MF North Forney
Bella Amaro Fr. F North Forney
Michelle Rodriguez So. MF North Forney
Julianna Gonzales Sr. GK North Forney
Maddie Cox Jr. MF Crandall
Jhosselyn Romero Sr. D Crandall
Alexa Rodriguez Sr. F Crandall
Aylssa Epp Sr. F Crandall
Crystal Badillo Sr. D Greenville
Emily Ramirez Sr. MF/D Greenville
