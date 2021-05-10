POTEET DESIREE NARVAEZ AND WEST MESQUITE JUSTUS BUSTAMANTE GIRLS SOCCER

Poteet’s Desiree Narvaez and West Mesquite’s Justus Bustamante were each named to 13-5A all-district first team.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The battle for the 13-5A title quickly boiled down to a two-team race between perennial power Highland Park and Forney.

In the end, it was the Scots who ran the table as they rode an undefeated season all the way to the regional championship game before falling to Frisco Wakeland.

Poteet and West Mesquite did have the flashiest of records, but each made progress as the year went on and both have plenty of reasons to believe the future is bright.

The Pirates had a sub-.500 record in 13-5A, but won the games they needed to extend their streak of playoff appearances to 24 seasons in a row.

Poteet landed a dozen players on the all-district team and nine of those were underclassmen, meaning the Pirates will have a talented nucleus to build around next season.

That included all four first-team honorees with sophomore midfielders Jasmine Porras and Karly Munoz, sophomore forward Desiree Narvaez and freshman goalkeeper Elysa Apen.

Poteet’s second-team selections were a mixture of experience and youth, as senior defender Diana Lopez and senior midfielder Metzli Munoz made the list alongside freshman midfielder Sam Pena and sophomore defender Lauren Gamblin.

The Pirates also had four honorable mentions with senior defender Hazel Juarez, sophomore forward Monica Basaldua, sophomore midfielder Grace Merrifield and freshman goalkeeper Alexa Flores.

West Mesquite had seven selections and six of those should return next season.

The Wranglers had one superlative award winner in sophomore Emilia Compian, who was voted as the 13-5A goalkeeper of the year.

Compian was tested often, but she responded to the challenge, recording 4.8 saves per match.

Joining Compian on the first team were junior defender Justus Bustamante and junior midfielder Stephanie Velasquez, who created 3.2 scoring chances per match.

The second team included freshman defender Daniella Martinez, who created on both sides of the field and tallied a pair of goals, and junior midfielder Natalie Valadez, who averaged 1.9 scoring chances per game.

West Mesquite’s honorable mention selections were senior midfielder Alyssa Gutierrez and junior defender Alicia Aguilar.

District champion Highland Park nabbed five superlative awards, led by senior midfielder Quinn Cornog being named 13-5A most valuable player as one of the top scores in the area with 27 goals.

Senior midfielder Maja Davison was tabbed offensive player of the year, senior EmJ Cox recorded 22 goals on her way to offensive midfielder of the year honors, senior Amelia Stevens was named defensive midfielder of the year and Jackie Hlavaty was voted coach of the year.

Runner-up Forney boasted a pair of major award winners, as senior midfielder Delany Welch was selected as the defensive player of the year and junior forward/midfielder Kasey Carter was named utility player of the year after tallying 20 goals and 21 assists.

Rounding out the superlatives, North Forney freshman Ellen Van Caenegem recorded nine goals to earn newcomer of the year honors.

13-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Quinn Cornog      Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Offensive Player of the Year

Maja Davison       Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Defensive Player of the Year

Delany Welch       Sr.     MF    Forney

Offensive Midfielder of the Year

EmJ Cox     Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Defensive Midfielder of the Year

Amelia Stevens    Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Goalkeeper of the Year

Emilia Compian   So.    GK    West Mesquite

Utility Player of the Year

Kasey Carter        Jr.      MF/F Forney

Newcomer of the Year

Ellen Van Caenegem      Fr.     MF    North Forney

Coach of the Year

Jackie Hlavaty                         Highland Park

First Team

Elysa Apen Fr.     GK    Poteet

Desiree Narvaez   So.    F       Poteet

Karly Munoz        So.    MF    Poteet

Jasmine Porras     So.    MF    Poteet

Justus Bustamante         Jr.      D       West Mesquite

Stephanie Velasquez      Jr.      MF    West Mesquite

Keller Matise        Sr.     D       Highland Park

Hattie Patterson   So.    D       Highland Park

Kylie Bell    Jr.      F       Highland Park

Maddy McNeely   Sr.     D       Highland Park

Olivia Walker       Sr.     D       Highland Park

Chloe Chadwick   Jr.      F       Forney

Fallon Weatherford        Jr.      F       Forney

Bianca Salazar     So.    MF    Forney

Paige Lewis Jr.      GK    Forney

Jasmin Ventura    Sr.     D       Royse City

Lillian Weber        Jr.      GK    Royse City

Trinity Hernandez          Jr.      F       Royse City

Jaleigh Hamilton  So.    F       Royse City

Fabiola Diaz         Sr.     MF    North Forney

Janae Porter         Sr.     F       North Forney

Cambree Delagarza        Jr.      D       North Forney

Juliana Vasquez   Fr.     F       North Forney

Meadow Grimaldo         Sr.     F       Crandall

Melayna Murry    Fr.     MF    Crandall

Jenna Garcia        Sr.     D       Crandall

Emily Bromley     Fr.     D       Crandall

Mariah Rios         Sr.     D       Greenville

Carolina Jasso      Fr.     MF    Greenville

Second Team

Diana Lopez         Sr.     D       Poteet

Metzli Munoz       Sr.     MF    Poteet

Sam Pena    Fr.     MF    Poteet

Lauren Gamblin   So.    D       Poteet

Natalie Valadez    Jr.      MF    West Mesquite

Daniella Martinez Fr.     D       West Mesquite

Josie Hart   Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Parker Hart Jr.      MF    Highland Park

Claire Binns         So.    GK    Highland Park

Elise Borders        Jr.      MF    Highland Park

Loran Johansen    Jr.      MF/D          Highland Park

Belle Enriquez      Sr.     D       Forney

Kloe Brown          Fr.     D       Forney

Allie Cifuentes      Fr.     D       Forney

Megan Wills         Sr.     D       Forney

Hannah Purl         So.    D       Forney

Josilyn Lupercio   Jr.      D       Royse City

Victoria Torres     So.    D       Royse City

Sydney Tate         So.    MF    Royse City

Abbie Wetzel        Fr.     MF    Royse City

Jacey Cerna          Jr.      F       Crandall

Garcie Hardman   Fr.     D       Crandall

Bethany Cone      Fr.     MF    Crandall

Muna Nnadozie    Jr.      GK    Crandall

Bella Ruelas         Jr.      MF    Greenville

Caroline Bowers  Fr.     F       Greenville

Honorable Mention

Hazel Juarez         Sr.     D       Poteet

Monica Basaldua So.    F       Poteet

Alexa Flores         Fr.     GK    Poteet

Grace Merrifield   So.    MF    Poteet

Alyssa Gutierrez  Sr.     MF    West Mesquite

Alicia Aguilar       Jr.      D       West Mesquite

Hattie Speicher     So.    MF    Highland Park

Kassity Garrett    Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Keri McCue          Sr.     D       Highland Park

Elise Needleman   Jr.      F       Highland Park

Corina Salazar     Jr.      MF    Forney

Kaitlyn Johnson   So.    F       Forney

Gabby Garza        So.    D       Forney

Mayte Aguilar      Sr.     F       Royse City

Breanna Guzman So.    F       Royse City

Belen Beltran       Jr.      MF    Royse City

Arlee Waits Jr.      MF    Royse City

Mia Redmon        Jr.      MF    North Forney

Bella Amaro         Fr.     F       North Forney

Michelle Rodriguez        So.    MF    North Forney

Julianna Gonzales          Sr.     GK    North Forney

Maddie Cox         Jr.      MF    Crandall

Jhosselyn Romero         Sr.     D       Crandall

Alexa Rodriguez   Sr.     F       Crandall

Aylssa Epp Sr.     F       Crandall

Crystal Badillo     Sr.     D       Greenville

Emily Ramirez     Sr.     MF/D          Greenville

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

