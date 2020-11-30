Dallas Christian has been dominant nearly the entire season.
The one team to keep things interesting for a while was Frisco Liberty Christian, who in the final game of the regular season, was able to hang within 21-10 at halftime before the Chargers pulled away for a 56-16 win.
After receiving a first-round bye, Dallas Christian’s second-round opponent was a familiar one when it welcomed back Frisco Legacy Christian for the rematch.
This time, there was very little drama, as Dallas Christian (8-0) raced to a 49-0 halftime lead and put it in cruise control for a 59-14 victory at Charger Stadium.
The Chargers set the tone from the start, as T.J. King broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run to grab a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Dallas Christian kept the pressure on, as Garrett Tillett picked off a pass and the offense cashed in the turnover when King hit Gabriel Grubbs on a 29-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.
Shon Coleman got free for a 49-yard touchdown run and then caught a 25-yard scoring pass from King, and Parker Robertson followed with a 27-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 35-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Charger defense made another big play when Andrew Baucum intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a score early in the second quarter.
King would then tack on a 6-yard scoring run to take a 49-0 lead into halftime.
Dallas Christian went right back to work after the break, with Brett Judd’s 50-yard kickoff return making it 56-0.
The Chargers would add a 38-yard field goal by Jacob Hoelzle, and while Legacy Christian did find the end zone twice, Dallas Christian was already thinking about the next round as the polished off the win.
The Chargers advance to the TAPPS Division II state quarterfinals where they will face Grapevine Faith Christian, who defeated The Brook Hill School 14-7 last week, at 3 p.m. Saturday at Royse City ISD Stadium.
