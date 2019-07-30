The Mesquite Marlins swim team tested themselves against the rest of the state at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas on Thursday through Sunday in College Station.
The Marlins sent a large contingent to the event and the biggest highlight was provided by the youngest swimmer.
Harper Holland won a pair of gold medals in the girls 6-and-under division.
Holland touched the wall first in the 25 freestyle in a time of 19.58 and was also victorious in the 25 backstroke with a mark of 21.88.
Holland was not quite finished with her week, as she joined Sadie Willis, Landry Scott and Kendall Mitschke on the 4x100 medley relay that placed eighth.
Though Holland’s medals were the only ones captured by the Marlins as a team, they did have some other strong performances.
In the Men’s 18-24 age group, Gee Park took fifth in the individual medley, sixth in the 50 butterfly and 14th in the 100 freestyle.
The Marlins were most active in the age 15-17 division, with several swimmers competing in multiple events.
On the girls side, that included Carleigh Himmelsehr (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly), Natalia Garcia (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 back stroke, 100 individual medley), Natalie Johnson (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly, 100 individual medley), Moriah Cornish (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 individual medley), Gabriella Gomez (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 individual medley) and Vanessa Vazquez (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle).
Mark Dominguez placed in the top 50 in the 100 individual medley and 50 freestyle, while Jackson McCaleb (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 butterfly) and Fernando Hernandez (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly) also qualified in multiple events.
That group was not quite finished, as McCaleb, Cornish, Dominguez and Himmelsehr teamed up to place 23rd in the mixed 200 medley relay, while McCaleb, Gomez, Dominguez and Cornish were 25th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Van Palmer had a busy week in the boys 8-and-under group, as he was 10th in the 25 breaststroke, 23rd in the 25 freestyle and he joined Grant Macha, Gabriel Clark and Andrew Van Ness on the eighth-place 100 medley relay.
In the boys 13-14 division, the quartet of Christopher Vargas, Matthew Wagner, Armando Moreno and Mario Castellon was 12th in the 200 medley relay while Wagner, Moreno, Castellon and Jack Morgan took 15th in the 200 freestyle relay. Castellon (100 freestyle), Wagner (100 individual medley) and Joshua Johnson (200 freestyle) also placed in the top 25 in their individual events.
Hannah Powell earned a pair of top-25 finishes in the girls 13-14 50 breaststroke and 50 butterfly and teamed up with Sarah Powell, Abby Huggins and Isabel Johnson on the 200 freestyle relay that took 22nd.
In the girls 11-12 group the 200 freestyle relay team of Brooke Johnson, Michaela Wilson, Sophia McCaleb and Ava Reyes placed 19th, as did the 200 medley relay with McCaleb, Reyes, Wilson and Hannah Van Ness.
Felipe Castellon was 14th in the boys 9-10 individual medley, and in that same division, the 100 freestyle relay of Giovanni Garcia, Bryce Hoffer, Zachariah Hernandez and Manny Moreno claimed 18th, while Bethany Young was 20th in the girls 9-10 25 freestyle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.