In high school football circles, Mesquite has established itself as one of the oldest and most tradition-rich in the area.
The Skeeters have made 19 playoff appearances, highlighted by the perfect 15-0 run during the magical 2001 season that resulted in Mesquite’s first state championship in football.
But things have not always been this good for the Skeeters, who suffered through rough times more often than not during a history that spans more than a century.
According to Mesquite ISD records, Mesquite first took the field in 1904, where it played a game against Lancaster in which no results were reported, and then won its first game in school history with a 6-0 victory over Garland.
During the next decade, the details are sketchy, with the team sometimes recording results for up to six games, and in other years, not reporting any at all.
The early rival was Garland, as the two teams would often play twice in a season, including a 6-6 tie in 1916. According to reports, Garland became angry with the officiating and walked off the field, thus ending a game. Mesquite would finish that season with a 4-0-1 record.
The Skeeters played as many as nine games in a season, which happened in 1920 when they posted a 6-2-1 record, but football was put on hold in 1924, when one of its players, Hill Lawrence, was struck on the head by the knee of an opposing player and later died.
Lawrence was not a member of the Mesquite team, but rather a substitute who got the call on that day’s game against Terrell. Athletic director A.W. Hinds would cancel the rest of the games that season and the school would not resume football for five years.
The Skeeters returned to the field in 1930, but not for long, as by 1932, in the middle of the Great Depression, football was deemed too expensive to continue, and the sport was dropped during the 1933 and 1934 seasons.
Mesquite’s football team returned in 1935 and has played ever since, with that year’s team posting an impressive 7-3 record under coach Lawrence McCullough.
By this point, teams were being divided up into districts, which included nearby schools such as Irving, Richardson, Lancaster, Forney and, of course, Garland.
In 1941 under coach Odell Sikes, the Skeeters won their first district championship and made the playoffs for the first time after winning District 14-A. Mesquite would finish the season at 9-2 after losing to Handley, 26-14.
The following year, the team fell to 6-4 and that marked the first of 33 consecutive seasons in which the Skeeters did not make the playoffs. During that time, Mesquite won at least seven games on eight different occasions, but with the rules at that time stating that only one team per district advanced to the playoffs, the Skeeters were on the outside looking in.
The drought finally ended in 1974 and Mesquite made the most of just its second playoff appearance in school history. Under coach Tom Gray, the Skeeters did not lose a game in racing to an 8-0-2 record in the regular season and the District 8-4A championship.
Mesquite earned its first playoff victory with a 20-13 win against Irving MacArthur and did not stop there. The Skeeters defeated Wichita Falls Rider, 14-0, and then after their game with Amarillo Palo Duro ended in a 10-10 tie, advanced on penetrations.
In the state semifinals, Mesquite knocked off Carter, 14-12, to advance to the Class 4A state championship game where they fell just short against Brazoswood in a 22-12 loss to end the season with an 11-1-3 record.
Mesquite went 8-1-1 the following season, but it was not enough to get into the playoffs, as the Skeeters would have to wait nine more years to get back to the postseason.
In 1983 under coach Tommy Hudspeth, Mesquite and North Mesquite battled for the district’s final playoff spot. The game ended in a scoreless tie and the teams were even on penetrations. The next tiebreaker was first downs, which the Skeeters held a 12-9 lead in to secure the program’s third playoff berth.
Mesquite would defeat Spruce in the first round before falling to Plano the next week.
It would be five more years until the Skeeters would return to the playoffs, but under coach Mickey DeLamar, who took over in 1987, the program was finally poised to enjoy some sustained success.
Mesquite lost in the first round of the playoffs in 1988 and then made it to the second round in 1989, but made the postseason in consecutive years for the first time.
Following a two-year hiatus, the Skeeters made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 1992-1994.
In 1995, DeLamar stepped down to become the MISD athletic director and assistant Steve Halpin took over. The Skeeters missed the playoffs in Halpin’s first three years, but were about to ascend to never-before-reached heights.
Mesquite went undefeated en route to the district championship in 1998, but was bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
The following year, the Skeeters were second to eventual state champion Garland, but despite finishing the regular season with a 6-4 record, put things together in the playoffs. Mesquite recorded victories over Plano (38-7), Tyler Lee (13-10) and Bryan (29-17). While that run ended in the Class 5A Division I semifinals against Midland Lee, the foundation was set for an historic run two years later.
The 2001 team set the tone early with impressive victories over Allen, Lake Highlands and Lewisville. The Skeeters then swept through District 10-5A play to win the district title and finish the regular season 10-0 for the first time in school history.
Mesquite was just getting warmed up, as they defeated Plano (16-3), Tyler Lee (21-7) and The Woodlands (25-14) to match their deepest trip in the playoffs.
In the state semifinal, Mesquite knocked off Keller Fossil Ridge, 26-16, and then in the championship game in San Antonio, the Skeeters rallied from 13-0 halftime deficit for a 14-13 victory over San Antonio Taft for the city’s first football state championship.
That raised the bar for all future MISD teams, and while Mesquite has not returned to the pinnacle, there have still been several big moments since.
The Skeeters made the playoffs in five of the next six seasons, with three trips to the area finals, but went through some turmoil off the field after the 2007 season.
Mesquite fell on some tough times from 2008-2010, including a pair of 1-9 seasons, but under head coach Robbie Robinson, Mesquite turned things around in 2011.
With a young team, the Skeeters exceeded expectations as they not only returned to the playoffs, but defeated both Belton and long-time rival Garland to advance to the regional semifinals.
Those juniors and seniors grew up and made history the following year, putting together a perfect 10-0 regular season. With talent on both sides of the ball, they had designs on the program's second state championship.
However, after a win over Sachse in the opening round, they fell to eventual state champion Allen, 42-28, in the area finals. It would be the closest game the Eagles would play on their march to the title.
In 2013, Mesquite made its third straight playoff appearance with a memorable season. There were ups and downs, but the Skeeters played thrillers on a regular basis, with victories over Horn (31-17) and North Mesquite (34-31) and tough setbacks to Tyler Lee (61-54), Rockwall (64-61 in OT) and Sachse (63-56).
The Skeeters then embarked on a tough stretch. Though they were edged out of the playoffs on a tiebreaker after going 5-5 in 2015, they had not been back to the postseason since and were coming off a 1-9 season in their first year under head coach Jeff Fleener.
However, after an intense offseason, Mesquite was determined to get back on the right track.
They shook off a season-opening loss to Lake Highlands with non-district wins over Plano West and L.D. Bell to double their win total from a year ago.
Perhaps their biggest win of the season came in the 11-6A opener when Iram Perez kicked a field goal as time expired to lift them to a 20-17 victory over rival Horn.
Though they dropped a bizarre 6-4 decision to Rockwall-Heath the following week, they were undeterred, bouncing back with wins over North Mesquite (42-22) and Tyler Lee (24-14) to secure their first playoff berth in five seasons.
Though the road came to an end in the bi-district round, the Skeeters are trending up as they look to reestablish themselves as a perennial playoff team.
