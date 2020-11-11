The 10-6A football season had been largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not the case anymore
Mesquite ISD announced on Wednesday that because of positive tests, Mesquite High would be going into 14 days of quarantine.
The Skeeters, coming off their first victory of the season, were scheduled to meet North Mesquite in the 51st installment of their rivalry on Friday and play Rockwall-Heath the following week.
Because of situation, the district executive committee met in the morning and developed a new schedule for the remainder of the season.
Friday’s Games
Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium
Rockwall at Skyline, 7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium
Rockwall-Heath, bye
Thursday’s (11/19) Games
North Mesquite at Skyline, 7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium
Horn at Rockwall, 7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Wednesday’s (11/25) Games
Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, TBD
Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 1 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Skyline at Horn, 2 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
Rockwall, bye
Monday’s (11/30) Games
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
Rockwall at North Mesquite, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Horn, bye
Saturday’s (12/5) Games
North Mesquite at Mesquite, 1 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
