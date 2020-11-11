MESQUITE FOOTBALL
The 10-6A football season had been largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not the case anymore

Mesquite ISD announced on Wednesday that because of positive tests, Mesquite High would be going into 14 days of quarantine. 

The Skeeters, coming off their first victory of the season, were scheduled to meet North Mesquite in the 51st installment of their rivalry on Friday and play Rockwall-Heath the following week.

Because of situation, the district executive committee met in the morning and developed a new schedule for the remainder of the season.

Friday’s Games

Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Rockwall at Skyline, 7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium

Rockwall-Heath, bye

Thursday’s (11/19) Games

North Mesquite at Skyline, 7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium

Horn at Rockwall, 7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Wednesday’s (11/25) Games

Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, TBD

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 1 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Skyline at Horn, 2 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

Rockwall, bye

Monday’s (11/30) Games

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

Rockwall at North Mesquite, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Horn, bye

Saturday’s (12/5) Games

North Mesquite at Mesquite, 1 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

