The 10-6A season gets started next week and Mesquite will enter district play with momentum after picking up a 35-17 win over Arlington Lamar on Friday.
The day did not go as well for the remainder of the Mesquite ISD teams.
North Mesquite and West Mesquite each came up on the short end of their 7-5A Division I openers and Poteet met the same fate as they started their 7-5A Division II season.
Mesquite 35, Arlington Lamar 17
The Skeeters evened their record at 2-2 on Friday with a 35-17 victory over Arlington Lamar (1-3) at E.H. Stadium.
Mesquite had struggled to find balance on offense through the first three weeks, and while Jermiah Johnson did not throw a lot, he completed 4-of-8 passes for 124 yards and that was enough to keep the Lamar defense honest.
The Skeeters’ ground game has been solid from the start and that was on display once again on the opening drive, with Armand Cleaver scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The Vikings tied it, but Mesquite had a quick answer, getting short touchdown runs from Kamryn Williams and Dvyroun Edmond to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
The Skeeters continue to pound Lamar on the ground in the third quarter, with Cleaver and Williams adding their second rushing scores of the night to extend the advantage to 35-7.
The Vikings tried to muster a comeback, but the Mesquite defense countered with big plays, forcing four turnovers in the game.
Forney 69, West Mesquite 0
The Jackrabbits erupted for a 35-point first quarter and never looked back en route to a 69-0 victory on Friday at City Bank Stadium to claim the teams’ 7-5A Division I opener.
Forney (4-0 overall, 1-0 in 7-5A Division I) set the tone from the start, as Imari Jehiel returned the opening kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown and Tristan Bennett scooped up a fumble and took it back for a score to make it 13-0 less than 90 seconds into the game without the offense even taking the field.
It did not get any better for the Wranglers (2-2, 0-1), as quarterbacks Kyle Crawford and Dylan Stephens combined to complete 11-of-13 passes for 232 yards and five touchdowns and Javian Osborne added a pair of scores on the ground.
Tyler 21, North Mesquite 6
The Stallions hung tough in their 7-5A Division I opener, but could not muster enough offense in a 21-6 loss to Tyler on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Stallions fall to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district, while the Lions remain perfect on the season, improving to 4-0 and 1-0.
Tyler took command early on, as Caden Granberry threw a pair of touchdown passes to open a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Those would be the final points the North Mesquite defense would allow, but unfortunately for them, the Lions defense was just as formidable.
It was, in fact, the Tyler defense that accounted for the next points, as with the Stallions threatening, Zachaun Williams picked off a pass in his own end zone and took it back 100 yards to stretch the advantage to 21-0.
Check out these photos from North Mesquite vs Tyler Football
North Mesquite got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Luke Seder found Julien Simpson for a 40-yard scoring strike to close to within 21-6, but that is the way it would end.
Princeton 27, Poteet 21
The Pirates and Panthers each entered Friday without a victory, and at the end of the night, it was Princeton that erased the goose egg from the win column with a 27-21 victory in the 7-5A Division II opener for both teams.
The Panthers (1-3, 0-1) grabbed the early advantage, but Poteet (0-4, 0-1) answered right back, as quarterback Josh Hobbs hit Jordan Urista for a 50-yard completion and then kept it himself on a 2-yard keeper to tie it at 7-7.
Princeton took a 14-7 lead into halftime and then scored on its first two drives of the second half to extend the advantage to 27-7.
The Pirates tried to make things interesting, as Hobbs scored his second touchdown and the defense made a big play when Urista scooped up a fumble and returned it 81 yards for a score to close to within 27-21.
Poteet had a couple of opportunities in the final minutes, but was unable to put together a game-winning drive.
