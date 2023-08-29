Things have certainly been shaking up in Mesquite, Texas recently, as the Mesquite Outlaws are looking to make a statement heading into the upcoming MASL season.
The Outlaws look to build off their impressive season last year when they qualified for and made the Western Conference playoffs. As part of the Outlaws plan to grow their outreach across the state of Texas, as well as nationally in the MASL, the team is rebranding the team’s name from the Mesquite Outlaws to the Texas Outlaws.
The rebranding will bolster the Outlaws’ efforts to ensure their growth both on and off the field this year. The club has been focusing on expanding brand awareness in various ways by securing current and new partnerships for the upcoming season, expanding their community outreach efforts, and, most recently, naming their new GM & Sporting Director - Brad Namdar to the Outlaws front office, on August 10, 2023.
The latest change to the Mesquite Outlaws, since Namdar’s appointment to the club, is the club’s new name and rebranding in advance of the upcoming MASL season. In 2019, The Mesquite Outlaws began their inaugural season in the MASL, and this year they will now be officially known as, “The Texas Outlaws.”
“When I first came on-board the club, the concept of changing the club's name from the Mesquite Outlaws to the Texas Outlaws was something I believed in, along with our front office staff, ownership, soccer fans across Texas, and community stakeholders. The name “The Texas Outlaws,” accurately reflects who we are as a club and who we represent. Our club embraces and is proud to represent the cultural diversity we have in the Great State of Texas. We are proud to represent all of Texas, and every Texan,” said Namdar, “We represent Texas, but will always maintain, respect, and stay true to our roots and foundations in North Texas, and in the great City of Mesquite, Texas.”
“We are excited for the next chapter in the Outlaws story,” said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. “We feel that this rebrand will help the Outlaws evolve and grow and this is a positive transition for the entire MASL.”
The club will be competing this MASL season officially as “The Texas Outlaws”, in the same home venue – The Mesquite Arena. The club’s new crest will have “Texas” on it, but will keep the same iconic crest, style design, colors, and team colors.
Fans will be able to purchase limited Mesquite Outlaws apparel available online, prior to the team’s first official game of the 2023-2024 MASL season. However, at the start of this MASL season, the new name and journey will begin for the Texas Outlaws.
The Texas Outlaws will also be releasing soon an entire new fan apparel line for sale this season, which will be available for sale online, and at their home games in Mesquite Arena.
The Outlaws new look, new culture, and new name is exciting to see in the MASL, as the Texas Outlaws look to embark on another successful MASL season both on and off the field.
ABOUT THE MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico. The MASL is currently incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of arena soccer.
ABOUT THE MESQUITE OUTLAWS
Founded in 2019, the Mesquite Outlaws are a proud member of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). Owned by Mehrdad Moayedi, the Outlaws play in the legendary Mesquite Arena, home to the famed Mesquite Rodeo, where they bring excitement, entertainment, and energy to soccer fans across North Texas and beyond. For more information, visit MesquiteOutlaws.com.
