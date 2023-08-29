TEXAS OUTLAWS LOGO

Things have certainly been shaking up in Mesquite, Texas recently, as the Mesquite Outlaws are looking to make a statement heading into the upcoming MASL season.

The Outlaws look to build off their impressive season last year when they qualified for and made the Western Conference playoffs. As part of the Outlaws plan to grow their outreach across the state of Texas, as well as nationally in the MASL, the team is rebranding the team’s name from the Mesquite Outlaws to the Texas Outlaws.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments