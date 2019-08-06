The Mesquite Outlaws have announced tryout plans to set their inaugural roster as they enter the Western Conference of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).
Tryouts for the 2019-2020 Outlaws will begin on Aug. 27, with a final team roster anticipated in mid-September.
The tryouts are scheduled to take place at Addison’s Inwood Soccer Center (14801 Inwood Rd.) and players can choose one of two sessions—10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m.
Tryout registration is $50 and includes an Outlaws T-shirt and two tickets to the 2019 home opener in November. Each tryout session is limited to 30 participants and information can be found at www.mesquiteoutlaws.com/2019-tryouts.
“We’re hoping to indentify several local players who are ready to take their game to the highest level,” Mesquite Outlaws head coach Tatu said. “While we are scouring the globe for top talent, we recognize that North Texas is a hotbed of athletic ability, and we’re thrilled to be a part of elevating the profile of indoor soccer in the region.”
The Mesquite Outlaws will play 24 games as part of their inaugural season against crosstown rivals the Dallas Sidekicks, as well as the Monterrey Flash, Ontario Fury, San Diego Sockers, Soles de Sonora, Tacoma Stars and the Turlock Express.
