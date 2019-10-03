Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath compiled a combined record for 7-1 during non-district play but the start of the 11-6A season was not kind to either.
The Skeeters were unable to keep pace with Horn in a 35-14 loss while the Hawks saw a late lead evaporate in a 39-34 setback to Tyler Lee.
Both will be looking to bounce back and avoid a 0-2 start when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Mesquite has shown flashes of what it can do offensively, but feels as if it has not yet reached its full potential.
Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill has thrown for 592 yards and four touchdowns and added 328 yards and four scores on the ground.
Hillard-McGill is averaging 8.2 yards per carry and running back LaDarius Turner has been even better, picking up 9.6 yards (51-488) per clip with seven touchdowns.
The passing game has been spread out among 11 different receivers, led by Ja’Darion Smith, who has 12 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns, Kevin Hodges (8-162) and K.B. Frazier (6-80).
They will contest a Rockwall-Heath defense that held two of its first three opponents to less than 20 points, but has given up 56 to McKinney North and 34 to Tyler Lee in consecutive losses.
While Rockwall’s Braedyn Locke has generated plenty of attention, just across the way, the Hawks have their own sophomore quarterback who has stepped into the role nicely, as Josh Hoover has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,619 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Rockwall-Heath has four different receivers with at least 13 catches. Corbin Cleveland has a team-high 25 receptions, but the Skeeters’ main focus will be on Jayden Jones, who has 20 receptions for 669 yards and eight scores, with an eye-popping 33.5 yards per catch.
Though the Hawks average better than 300 yards per game through the air, there is balance on the ground with Zach Evans, who has 90 carries for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Mesquite defense was allowing less than 10 points per game prior to last week’s loss to Horn. The Skeeters would like to get back to that level, but it will be tough as they face more high-powered offenses in 11-6A.
Though offense has been widely discussed, last year’s meeting was all about the defense in one of the most bizarre games of the year.
The teams combined for only 429 yards of total offense. Mesquite recorded a pair of safeties in the first quarter, but the Hawks countered with the game’s only touchdown in the third to account for the unique 6-4 final score.
