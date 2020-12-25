Our annual Top 10 stories of the year usually involves much discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Of course, 2020 has been no ordinary year and the fact of the matter is that the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on high school sports could have made up a majority of this list.
But while there is no doubt what the No. 1 story is, local sports has done its best to persevere and move forward the best it can, and there are still plenty of positives to reflect on during the past 12 months.
Here is the first five stories from The Mesquite News’ Top 10 Sports stories from the past year.
10. Horn, Poteet, West Mesquite qualify for girls basketball playoffs
A trio of Mesquite ISD teams qualified for the girls basketball playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Jaguars have been the standard in MISD basketball, as last season was their 18th consecutive playoff appearance.
Offensive player of the year Jasmine Shavers, Tra’Liyah Washington, Viencia Jackson, Danielle Johnson and Tynia Dotsy helped Horn overcome a slow start to compete for the 11-6A title, where they were edged by Tyler Legacy on the final day.
The Pirates made it for the third consecutive season behind the efforts of Jaliyah Johns, Yaya Rolla-Padilla, Heaven Worthy, Daija Espinoza and Peyton Jones.
Over at West Mesquite, Naja Bollin, Shamaria Henry, Jade Coleman and Tiffany Ikwumere helped the Wranglers return to the playoffs for the first time in five years.
The postseason road was not a long one, however, as Horn fell in the bi-district round with a 64-52 loss to Waco Midway, while West Mesquite and Poteet also fell in their openers against Red Oak and Midlothian, respectively.
9. West Mesquite runner captures district cross country title
The 13-5A cross country district is a tough one to navigate, particularly with Highland Park involved.
But West Mesquite junior Jesus Escamilla-Camargo was able to write a headline of his own, as he captured the boys individual championship in a time of 18:57.30. That mark was more than 13 seconds faster than the field and it also helped the Wranglers qualify for the regional meet as a team.
Escamilla-Camargo was not finished, as his time of 16:21.18 was good enough to cross sixth at the Region II competition, which earned him a spot at the state meet.
Running against the top competition in Texas, Escamilla-Camargo placed 23rd in Round Rock in a time of 15:47.06 to lay the foundation for a possible return trip next year.
8. West Mesquite football tabs Sandoval, Poteet bids farewell to Lisewsky
West Mesquite has a new leader at the helm of its football program after Frank Sandoval was announced as the school’s seventh head coach in January.
Sandoval took over for Jeff Neill, who served as head coach for the previous seven seasons.
Sandoval had most recently served as the head coach and campus athletics director at Mexia, where he posted a 15-18 record and led the team to the playoffs in two of the three years.
A 2009 graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, Sandoval has 10 years of coaching experience at Terrell, Cedar Hill and Community high schools.
As the defensive line coach at Cedar Hill, he helped lead the team to the Class 6A Division II state championship.
While the MISD coaching fraternity welcomed one new member, it also bid farewell to another.
For the first time in more than 25 years, Poteet was looking for a new volleyball coach after Lisa Lisewsky retired at the end of the school year.
Lisewsky spent more than two decades building Poteet into a perennial playoff team, having qualified in 22 of the last 24 years.
Erika Dupree, a former standout who played for Lisewsky, was announced as the new head coach.
7. Poteet lone football team to qualify for playoffs
This season was difficult enough for football teams dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the five Mesquite ISD programs also had to contend with tough roads to the playoffs due to the new alignments.
Several MISD squads were still alive in their respective playoff races until late in the season, but in the end, Poteet was the lone team to claim a postseason berth.
The Pirates made the playoffs for the ninth straight season and ensured that MISD would have at least one postseason team in every year since 2003.
Led by quarterback Jaylond Police, running back Xzaveon Jeans, wide receivers Marcel Jackson and Kennan Puckett, defensive lineman King Moore, linebackers Nicholas Deville, Malek Harrison and Stephen Kirk, Jr., defensive back Jeremiah Anukem and do-everything Demarques Taylor, Poteet finished second in 6-5A Division II.
The Pirates earned a home game in the opening round of the playoffs, but saw the road come to an end with a 41-33 loss to Everman to finish the year with a 8-4 record.
6. Spring sports streaks put on hold
When the high school spring sports season was officially cancelled in April, it put quite a few impressive playoffs streaks on hold.
For the next few years, with the pandemic fresh in the public’s minds, it will be remembered why the numbers might not add up.
But as time goes on, some might look back on a program’s history with a puzzled look as to why an established sustained streak has a missing playoff berth in 2020.
For the record, it would be-hard pressed to believe anybody would argue against the fact that softball and baseball teams will not have the early ends to their seasons held against them in terms of streaks.
Some area soccer teams were already able to extend their notable runs in terms of qualifying for the playoffs.
The Poteet girls soccer team boasts the longest current postseason run of any Mesquite ISD program and had already secured its 24th consecutive trip to the postseason, while district mate West Mesquite was in the hunt for its third appearance in program history and first since 2013.
A handful of boys soccer teams in MISD had also secured their playoff berths.
Poteet was well-positioned to make it 13 trips in a row, while West Mesquite had not only clinched its third straight spot but also its second straight district title.
Mesquite has not missed since 2014 and was also looking to make it two out of three in 11-6A crowns.
As for the area teams on the diamond, they are left with a series of ‘what if’s’, as many districts had not even started while others were still in their infancies.
Among those who will carry streaks into next year are the Sunnyvale baseball team, which is in the midst of a 10-year run of appearances, and the Poteet softball team, who has qualified for the postseason seven straight times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.