A pair of Mesquite-based track and field teams shined at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region 13 meet on July 8-9 at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.
Both the Track Dynamite of Mesquite and Friendship Baptist Church teams earned their share of honors and qualifying berths to the TAAF Summer Games of Texas, which is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday in College Station.
The Dynamite claimed six gold medals and several other top finishes, while Friendship Baptist runners won four events.
The Dynamite shined in the girls 10-and-under division.
Sydney Smith not only earned a gold medal in the long jump, she did so in record-breaking fashion, setting a new regional mark with a jump of 15-00.00, breaking the old standard of 14-04.25.
The Dynamite also took first in the 4x100 (57.93) and 4x400 (4:59.89) relays, Addison Robbins was fourth in the 100 and Hailey Ray Richardson and Elise Wyatt took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200.
The Dynamite picked up a pair of gold medals courtesy of Chasity Veal in the girls 18-and-under division, where she won both the 100 hurdles (16.77) and 300 hurdles (51.12).
Rounding out the winning performances, Mya Ayers won the girls 12-and-under 1,600 in a time of 7:00.66.
Among other notable efforts, Caleb Smith and Xzavier Young placed second and third, respectively, in the boys 12-and-under 100 and Shailyn Rayne was fourth in the girls 16-and-under 100 hurdles.
The Friendship Baptist team got several top finishes from its older boys.
In the boys 18-and-under group, Mesquite High standout Desmond Hall won the 300 hurdles (41.18) and took second in the 110 hurdles.
Hall was not finished, as he joined Awtavious Griffin, Gavin Gates, MHS teammate Ja’kourian Hartfield and Trysten Smith on the second place 4x400 relay, and Hall, Gates, Smith and Hartfield also took third in the 4x100.
Another Skeeter, Cameron Boger, had a busy weekend in the boys 16-and-under division.
Boger won the 200 (22.56) and claimed silver in the 110 hurdles. Boger, Emari Coler, Devin Davis, Devin Shankle and John Burris teamed up to place second in both the 4x100 and 4x400. Shankle and Davis were also fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200.
Adison Shankle earned a gold medal in the girls 14-and-under group, winning the 100 in a time of 13.03. Teammate Jasmine Love was third in that race.
Shankle, Lowe, Ciar Webb and Ariel Ross joined forces to place second in the 4x100 and third in the 4x400. Ross took third in the long jump and Dareni Burris was second in the shot put.
Friendship Baptist’s other gold medal was delivered by Grace Dodd, who won the girls 12-and-under shot put with a mark of 29-06.00. Dodd, Cristin Webb, Zanariya Scott, Ava Goss and Mia Griffin placed second in the 4x100. Mia Griffin earned a silver medal in the shot put, with Webb placing fourth in the 400.
The team’s younger athletes also delivered, as Briyann White was second in the girls 8-and-under long jump, as was Jalen McCullough in the boys 10-and-under 800.
In the boys 8-and-under group, Amari McCullough was second in the 800 and teamed with Ethan Goss, Brayden Mills, Caiden Webb and Derrick Jackson on the runner-up 4x400 relay. Webb placed second in the long jump and third in the 100, while Goss was fifth in both the 100 and 200.
The boys 14-and-under quartet of Jkyri Baker, Xavier Block, Isaiah Hughes and Caden McCullough was second in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x100.
Rounding out some notable efforts, Keylon Bradley, Gerrell Crawford, Xavier Ross and Jason Warren were second in the boys 12-and-under 4x400, Ross and Crawford took second and third in the long jump, while Journey Burris was third in the girls 14-and-under 400, with Shamarya Brazle placing fourth in the 100.
