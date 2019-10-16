Area boys and girls cross country runners take center stage this week as a majority of the teams compete at district meets.
Poteet and West Mesquite will head to Kaufman High School for the 13-5A meet on Thursday morning.
Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn are headed east to compete in the 11-6A meet, which is slated for Saturday morning at the University of Texas at Tyler.
The Pirate boys have a proud history with numerous trips to the state meet and just last week, the 1990, 1991 and 1993 state championship teams were inducted into the Mesquite ISD Hall of Honor.
A state title might not be in the cards this year, but head coach Shayla Prince said she believes both the boys and girls teams can advance to regionals.
Last year, Juan Martinez finished fourth and Sebastian Aguilar took sixth among all individuals at the 13-5A meet. Prince expects that duo to once again be in contention for the individual title, with Reo Bowman and Oscar Valdovinos other runners to watch.
The Pirate girls were fifth at district a year ago, but have high hopes of moving up the ranks with the quintet of Metztli Munoz, Valeria Ramos, Fransell Cartegenas, Lucy Garcia Duran and Ashley Vasquez.
West Mesquite qualified both its boys and girls teams for the regional meet last year and they hope for similar results this week.
“I have some pretty high expectations for us,” West Mesquite head coach Tara Yeater said. “We should be very competitive on both the boys and girls side and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the table on Thursday.”
Sophomore Jesus Escamilla has paced the boys for much of the season, but Yeater expects the Wrangler top five to be pretty tight. At the Dallas Jesuit XC Meet earlier this month, Escamilla finished 40th in a time of 17:39.93, while junior Joe Morales, junior Felix Huizache, junior Jeovani Evans and senior Manuel Gomez all finished within 1:08 of that time.
On the girls side, Kaitlyn Cedillo and Juliana Martinez have been steady all season long, but the key will likely be how the rest of the top five rounds out.
11-6A
The Skeeter and Stallion teams got a final tune-up for the 11-6A competition on Thursday at the Dustin Rodriguez XC Run at Wylie High School.
The North Mesquite boys placed seventh with a total of 192 in the Elite Boys race, which was won by host Wylie (30). District rival Rockwall-Heath was fourth.
The Stallions were led by senior Roman Vazquez, who placed fifth overall in a time of 16:12.50. Senior Rigoberto Maldonado was 37th, junior Juan Torres finished in the top 50 and sophomore Alan Jimenez and senior Jose Maldonado rounded out the top five.
In the Varsity Boys race, Mesquite took 12th place with a total of 304, with Wylie (60) again taking the team crown.
Junior Kevin Parra took 40th overall to pace the Skeeters, with junior Ladainian Wren, senior Francisco Tovar, sophomore Carlos Salazar and junior Raul Flores all crossing within five seconds of one another.
North Mesquite (239) and Mesquite (247) were tightly-matched in the Varsity Girls race, with the Stallions edging the Skeeters for eighth in the team standings.
Mesquite sophomore Jadyn Dangerfield had the best finish between the teams, claiming fifth in a time of 20:58.40.
The next Skeeter to cross the line was senior Danna Rodriguez in 44th, followed by junior Kyah Hill, junior Jocelyn Rodriguez and junior Janet Estrada.
North Mesquite was led by senior Vanessa Ortiz and junior Jovana Segovia, who placed 12th and 13th, respectively.
Rounding out the top five for the Stallions were freshman Fernanda Gamez (32nd), junior Eloisa Nunez and senior Alondra Diaz.
Horn was in action earlier this month at the Jesuit XC Run and got a solid effort from a young team.
Sophomore Alejandro Villalva placed 75th to lead the boys and the Jaguars also got good runs from sophomore Omari Sandifer, freshman Eric Hernandez and juniors Aramiz Cerda and Lucas Hood.
The Horn girls did not field a full team at the meet, but they have a contender for the individual title in senior Rachel Wynn, who was 21st at this meet and placed sixth at last year’s 11-6A competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.