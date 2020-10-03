Mesquite spotted South Grand Prairie a huge lead on Thursday before making things very interesting at the end.
However the Skeeters came up two points short as the Warriors were able to hang on to a 28-26 victory at the Warrior Bowl.
Mesquite (0-2) found itself in an early hole when Sean Stegall found Josh Nicholson on a 38-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The duo hooked up again in the second, this time for a 74-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0. Stegall continued to have the hot hand and when he hit Kelan Robinson on a 38-yard touchdown, South Grand Prairie was in control with a 21-0 advantage that they took into halftime.
The Skeeters started to put things together coming out of the locker room and got the spark they needed on their first drive when Chance Edwards found Gervin McCarthy on a 49-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 21-6.
The Mesquite defense then rose to the occasion, as Brady Herron picked off a pass and returned it 13 yards for a score and they were suddenly within 21-12 late in the third quarter.
The Skeeters continued to close early in the fourth, with Anthony Roberts finding the end zone on a 7-yard run to pull to within 21-19.
The Warrior offense had been stymied in the second half up until that point, but came through when Stegall got free for a 9-yard touchdown run to make it a two-score game at 28-19.
Mesquite did not go away, getting it back to 28-26 after Roberts’ second touchdown run of the night, this one from 10 yards out.
The Skeeters would get the ball back one final time in the final seconds, but were unable to mount a game-winning drive.
Stallions unable to get untracked against Plano West
North Mesquite was hoping to build on a season-opening victory, but so too was Plano West.
The Stallions have endured their share of struggles in recent years, but the Wolves have been through worse, posting a combined 2-38 record during the last four seasons.
A new season brings renewed hope, though, and Plano West matched its win total from the previous four years with a 28-14 victory over North Mesquite on Friday at Clark Stadium.
The defenses controlled the action during a scoreless first quarter, but it was the Wolves who were able to break through in the second, as Vance Feuerbacher broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
The Wolves padded that advantage just before halftime when Greg Draughn found Chris Clayborn for a 22-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 going into the break.
It remained that way through the third quarter and into the fourth when the Stallions finally got the big play they were looking for when Liam Thornton threw a 80-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Yow to cut the deficit in half at 14-7.
North Mesquite had a golden opportunity to tie it up when Plano West fumbled the ensuing kickoff and they recovered, but they were unable to take advantage.
The Wolves then went back to work on offense, with Draughn finding the end zone on a 31-yard keeper to again make it a two-score game at 21-7.
The Stallions made things interesting, as Thornton hit Cordale Russell for a 12-yard touchdown to close to within 21-14 with under a minute left, but pressed to make something happen, Plano West busted Tabren Yates loose for a 46-yard scoring run to put it away.
Odessa Permian rolls over Horn
Odessa Permian is one of the traditional powers in the history of Texas high school football.
While the Panthers might not be the same dominant force they were for decades, they certainly looked like it on Friday.
Permian, a last-second replacement when Highland Park cancelled due to COVID-19, made itself feel right at home after the trip from West Texas, as they stormed to a 51-10 win over Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Panthers made their statement in the opening half, when they raced to a 35-3 lead.
They wasted little time getting started on a 17-yard touchdown run by Harper Terry, and on their next possession, Terry threw a 67-yard scoring strike to D’Shybreaon Stephens-Deary to take a 14-0 lead.
Terry remained hot in the passing game, throwing touchdown passes of 32 and 40 yards to Terran Limuel and Tristan Johnson scored on a 2-yard run to make it 35-3.
Permian went back to work early in the second half and it was Terry again with his legs on a 15-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers put together a lengthy drive with their backups, culminating in a 13-yard scoring run by Lucas Salazar.
Horn finally found the end zone with its reserves, as well, with Isaiah Garraway throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Brown.
