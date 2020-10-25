Poteet got off to a huge start and rode the early wave to a 58-23 victory over Hillcrest on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Pirates improve to 4-2 overall and stay perfect at 3-0 in 6-5A Division II as they head into their showdown with South Oak Cliff.
Poteet wasted little time getting started, as Xzaveon Jeans ripped off a 68-yard run and Jaylond Police followed with a 7-yard touchdown run for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Panthers (1-3, 0-2) tried to hang around and struck for a big play when Carter Sido hit Shannon Cruse on a 41-yard scoring strike to tie it at 7-7.
The rest of the quarter belonged to the Pirates.
Jakobey Kahey had a 4-yard touchdown run, Nicholas Aguilar kicked a 31-yard field goal and after an interception, Jeans found the end zone from eight yards out to take a 24-7 lead.
Hillcrest tried to hang around, and closed to within 10 on a short touchdown run by Nasir Reynolds.
The Pirate offense stalled in the second quarter, but got revved up again after halftime.
Police broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run, Jeans scored on a 6-yard run and Police then got back into the act, finding the end zone from 23 yards out to push the lead to 44-14.
Kahey added his second touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Amir Fells added a 1-yard score late to salt it away.
Skyline rallies past Skeeters
Mesquite and Skyline traded punches for three quarters, but the Raiders were able to take control in the fourth to claim a key 27-14 victory on Friday in the 10-6A opener for both teams.
Skyline (2-2, 1-0 in 10-6A) drew first blood when Jaylon Robinson hooked up with Quaydarius Davis on an 80-yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead
The Skeeters (0-4, 0-1) got a big kickoff return from Gervin McCarthy and that led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Jacolb Fields to tie it at 7-7.
The defenses took over in the second quarter, keeping the score the same through halftime.
The Raiders edged back ahead in the third quarter using a familiar combination, as Robinson went to Davis for a 29-yard score.
Mesquite again came right back, as Fields’ second touchdown run capped a 70-yard drive to knot it at 14-14.
Skyline surged back in front early in the fourth quarter with a 11-yard touchdown run by Darryl Richardson, and added some insurance when Richardson threw a 20-yard score to Davis to make it 27-14 and that would prove to be the final.
Wranglers unable to keep pace with Longview
Longview took advantage of a series of West Mesquite miscues in the second quarter to open a big lead and then cruised to a 49-24 victory on Friday in the 7-5A Division I opener for both teams.
The Lobos improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district, while the Wranglers fall to 0-5 and 0-1.
Longview struck first with a 25-yard touchdown run by Markevion Haynes, but West Mesquite was still hanging around in the second quarter when they were bit by the turnover bug.
Kaden Meredith had a 13-yard touchdown run, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson returned a fumble for a score, Haynes added his second score and Landyn Grant hooked up with C.J. Hopkins on a 88-yard scoring strike and it was suddenly 35-0.
The Wranglers finally got on the scoreboard just before halftime with a 33-yard field goal from Austin Stout.
West Mesquite found the end zone for the first time early in the second half on a touchdown run by John Okero.
Longview came right back, though, as Haynes and Meredith scored on touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yard, respectively, to make it 49-10.
The Wranglers never stopped battling, as Craig Dale threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Eric Tenison and Briceson Walker added a 2-yard scoring run to pull to within 49-24, but that was as close as it would get.
