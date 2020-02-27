There are only five matches remaining in the 11-6A season and while some Mesquite ISD teams are looking to solidify their current standing, others are hoping to put together a late push.
Mesquite is leading the boys pack, despite a close 4-3 overtime loss to Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.
The Skeeters (5-0-3, 19 points) are the only team without a regulation loss and have a five-point cushion on the rest of the field, but there are plenty of teams sitting not too far off the pace waiting to pounce should they slip up down the stretch.
The Skeeters have spread the ball around offensively during the district slate. Lenny Andrade has recorded eight goals and Kevin Parra has six in 11-6A action. Elias Martinez tallied a pair of goals in last Friday’s 2-0 win over Horn and Danny Castaneda has a district-leading six assists.
Keeper Angel Aguilar has recorded three shutouts, aided by a solid defense that includes Castaneda, Samuel Navarrete, Ramiro Padron and others.
Horn (2-6-0, 6) and North Mesquite (0-6-1, 2) have to wondering what might have been.
Even with a nice 1-0 win over Rockwall on Tuesday, the Jaguars would likely need to win out and have some crazy things happen to even have a chance.
Horn has some playmakers, but has been unable to get the offense untracked at times and has been shut out four times.
The Stallions have endured even tougher luck. After a shootout win in the district opener, North Mesquite has dropped six straight matches, all of which came by just one goal.
There is still plenty of talent on both the Jaguars and the Stallions and they can certainly be a factor when it comes to determining the four spots.
But the reason it would so tough for Horn or North Mesquite to get back into the race is that the middle pack has been trading points and enter the stretch run with a huge point cushion.
Longview (4-2-1, 14) remained in a tie for second place despite having a bye on Tuesday, but will have an extra match to make up points going forward.
The Lobos have scored 23 points in seven matches and have tallied five goals on three occasions. Alejandro Rojas tallied a hat trick in last week’s key win over Rockwall and Jesus Galvan recently tied the school record for career goals.
Rockwall-Heath (4-3-1, 14) is well-positioned after joining Longview in the tie for second. The Hawks have also been a balanced offensive team, led by six district goals from Zach Siebert and Chris Rodriguez, Nate Brenner and Corey Kossowski each scored in the win over Mesquite..
Rockwall (4-3-1, 13) had a chance of its own to jump into second place, but fell in the 1-0 loss to Horn.
The Yellowjackets have one of the top scorers in the district in Daniel Lyon, who has recorded 11 goals. Luke Denny, Mateo Canales Lucero, Alix Keatts and Michael Alvarado are among the others who have provided scoring punch.
Tyler Lee (3-2-3, 13) will also be a factor down the stretch with Noe Robles (5 goals, 2 assists), Quirino Avelar (3 goals), Landon Bravo (2 goals), Nathan Eidam (2 goals) and Neri Ruiz (5 assists), as well as keeper Tristan Whelchel (4 shutouts).
Looking at potential tiebreakers, Tyler Lee and Rockwall-Heath have split the season series, while Longview earned a sweep of Rockwall. The Yellowjackets edged the Hawks and Red Raiders during the first half with 1-0 wins, while Rockwall-Heath has the edge over Longview.
Mesquite has earned at least two points in every match with the exception of two, when Tyler Lee erupted for three goals in overtime to claim a 5-2 win, and on Tuesday.
GIRLS
The three MISD girls teams need to get hot and they need to do so quickly.
Tuesday typified the kind of season it has been, as they all took on teams ahead of them in the standings, but each came up a single goal short.
Tyler Lee (7-0-1, 23) has been dominant for much of the season. The Red Raiders did not allow a goal during the first half of the 11-6A slate until yielding one to Rockwall-Heath on Friday and another to North Mesquite in a 2-1 win on Tuesday and they have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 22-2.
In its showdown for first place during the first half, Tyler Lee took care of business against Longview in a 3-0 victory.
Tuesday’s win over North Mesquite secured the district’s first playoff berth.
Rockwall-Heath (5-2-1, 16) moved into second place with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Mesquite.
The Hawks have played Tyler Lee the toughest, having pushed them to overtime in a 1-0 loss in the district opener and scoring the first goal against them in Friday’s 2-1 loss.
Kaylee Swaner is one of the top scorers in the district with 11 goals and three assists. They have also gotten contributions from Alexis Williamson (3 goals, 2 assists), Mackenzie Smith (3 goals), Alexah Fite (4 assists) and Whitney Gentry (3 assists) among others.
Williamson is one of five freshmen who have played big roles for Rockwall-Heath, including keeper Maddie Mueller.
Longview (5-2-0, 15), who was idle on Tuesday, and Rockwall (5-3-0, 15) are tied for third place, just one point behind the Hawks.
The Lobos have a win over Rockwall-Heath under their belts, which could be big in potential tiebreakers, and have split with Rockwall.
The Yellowjackets have also displayed a balanced offense with the likes of Sydney Gober, Lauren Piper, Averie Jenkins, Madelyn Weir, Ashley Drennon, Lesley Lyon and Avery Shipman, who netted the game-winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Horn.
With the losses on Tuesday, Horn (2-6-0, 6) and North Mesquite (2-5-0, 6) are tied for fifth place, but are nine points off the playoff pace.
Both of the Jaguars’ victories have come at the expense of Mesquite (0-8-0, 0), with Samya Mitchell, Brooklynn Gonzales and Ashley Cardoza scoring in Friday’s 3-0 victory.
The Stallions, who have gotten offense from Destiny Garcia, Amaya Abe, Lilliana Mendez and Ximena Resendiz, have won the first installment of their rivalry matches.
Though it will be tough, North Mesquite might have the best path to making a run at a playoff berth. It would likely need to complete sweeps of Horn and Mesquite, pick up at least two, if not three, victories over the teams it is chasing and hope that one of the leading four falls off the pace.
