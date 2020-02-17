Several local girls basketball teams have known for some time they would be part of the playoff field.
Their future was a bit more cloudy as there were still some loose ends to tie up in district races.
As the season came to an end on Tuesday, it is now full speed ahead as the bi-district round of the playoffs gets underway on Monday and Tuesday.
The local representatives include Sachse, Rowlett and Horn in the 6A field, Poteet and West Mesquite in 5A and state-ranked Sunnyvale in 4A.
Horn is no stranger to the playoffs, having never missed out on the dance since becoming a varsity program in 2003.
The Jaguars faced Tyler Lee on Tuesday with the 11-6A title on the line, but the Red Raiders were able to rally from a double-digit deficit to post a 60-46 win and claim the championship and top seed.
That leaves them with a bi-district match-up with Waco Midway, the third-place team out of 12-6A.
Horn features one of the best pure scorers in the area in junior Jasmine Shavers, a 5-10 guard who is averaging 18.9 points per game, while also grabbing 5.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.1 assists per contest.
Senior Tra’Liyah Washington, a 6-1 guard, is scoring 10.6 points per night, junior Viencia Jackson has made big strides and is averaging 9.0 points and both are capable rebounders and passers.
Horn also has solid depth with senior Tynia Dotsy, juniors Asiya Sabr, Don’Yae White and Katelyn Cobb and freshman Camden Harston.
Horn advanced to the regional quarterfinals in 2017, but has been knocked out in the area finals by Sachse the previous two seasons.
As fate would have it, if the Jaguars and Mustangs both win their openers, they will meet in the area round for the third straight year.
Poteet is back in the playoffs for the third year in a row and fifth time in six seasons, while West Mesquite returns for the first time since 2016.
The Pirates picked up a victory over Terrell on Tuesday to assure themselves the third seed in the playoffs.
Poteet had a solid interior presence with 6-0 senior Jaliyah Johns and 5-9 junior forward Peyton Jones has also had some nice games recently.
The Pirates do not have the star power at guard it did last season with Amaya Briggs and Tahjanay Perry, but they have a solid rotation with seniors Daija Espinoza, Raven McMillon, Heaven Worthy and Yaya Rolla-Padilla.
Poteet will meet Midlothian, the 14-5A runner-up, in the bi-district round.
The Wranglers will tackle one of the toughest first-round challenges when they meet 14-5A champion Red Oak (25-6), the No. 3 team in the TABC Class 5A state poll.
West Mesquite has employed a committee approach offensively, with seniors Shamaria Henry, Naja Bollin, Kerrington Lamb, Rabitu Salami, Joy Anderson and Jayani Sylvie, juniors Tiffany Ikwumere, Jatalyah Williams-Gayla and Alyassa Ally-Willis and sophomore Jade Coleman.
They will take on a Hawk team that advanced to the regional semifinals last season, defeating Poteet along the way, and has won their last 10 games.
Sophomore Breanna Davis one of the top all-around players in the area, averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
Junior Aniyah Johnson (9.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg), a 6-2 forward, and seniors Micah Cooper (8.6 ppg, 4.8 apg) and Aliyah Harden (8.6 ppg) are other players to watch.
Sunnyvale carries perhaps the highest hopes into the playoffs of any area team.
The Raiders, the 2015 3A state champions, are back in the postseason for the 10th year in a row and have been on a mission since getting knocked out in the bi-district round by one point by Athens last season.
Sunnyvale (34-2) rolled to an undefeated district title, is ranked No. 4 in the TABC Class 4A state poll and carries a 18-game winning streak.
Senior Daniela Marcor, a 5-7 guard who signed with UT-Dallas, is one of the most dynamic scorers in the area, and 6-0 sophomore is a double-double threat in the middle.
The Raiders have also shown depth with seniors Brooke Daniel and Ashlyn Blazek, juniors Brinley Andrews, Grace Knight, Chloe Thomas and Precious Nweke, sophomore Kendra Meras and freshman Micah Russell.
As fate would have it, Athens is once again the fourth seed out of 14-44A, giving Sunnyvale a chance to avenge last year’s upset.
