The Mesquite ISD and Sunnyvale swimming and diving teams competed in the District 9-6A and 13-5A meets on Friday and Saturday at the Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center and each squad had its share of highlights.
The top six finisher in each event at the 13-5A meet, which included Poteet, West Mesquite and Sunnyvale, qualified for the Class 5A Region IV swimming and diving meet, which is scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center West. For Horn, North Mesquite and Mesquite, the qualifiers move on to the Class 6A Region III meet on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Mansfield ISD Natatorium.
The Poteet girls placed third behind Forney and North Forney in the 13-5A team standings and will be sending a solid contingent to the regional meet.
That effort was led by senior Shannya Fleitas-Galvis, who claimed a pair of individual championships.
Fleitas-Galvis won the 50 freestyle in a time of 26.92 seconds, which was better than a second than the rest of the field. She was even more dominant in the 100 freestyle, as she touched in a time of 59.11, which was 4.72 seconds faster than the second-place swim.
Fleitas-Galvis was also busy in the relays, where she joined junior Vanessa Vazquez, sophomore Natalie Johnson and freshman Giselle Minjarez on the second-place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relays.
Johnson also placed third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke, Vasquez took fourth in the 200 freestyle and Minjarez was sixth in the 100 freestyle to earn regional berths.
The Poteet boys were led by sophomore Jackson McCaleb, who claimed second in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
West Mesquite senior Mark Dominguez qualified with a runner-up finish in the boys 100 backstroke, as did teammate sophomore Hector Nieto by taking sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Sunnyvale will also be sending swimmers to the regional competition. Sophomore Emily McCoy placed second in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 50 freestyle, junior Amber Powell was second in the 100 breaststroke and junior Shannon McCoy claimed third in the 100 backstroke.
Horn had one individual qualifier and six relays advance to the regional level at the 9-6A meet.
Senior Juan Mota placed 6th in the boys 100 breaststroke to move on to the next level.
Mota also joined sophomore Justin Maldonado, junior David Macias and senior Matthew Cortez on the fourth-place boys 200 medley relay.
Cortez, David Macias, junior Damian Macias and Maldonado were on the 200 freestyle relay that placed fifth, while the 400 freestyle relay of Mota, David Macias, Maldonado and freshman Jonah Kelley was also fifth.
On the girls side, sophomore Gina Hernandez, senior Gabriella Gomez, senior Samantha Thompson and sophomore Paola Razo took fifth in the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
North Mesquite had three relays that finished sixth. Junior Anthony Mena, senior Cesar Castaneda, senior Aldo Garza and senior Jose Maldonado did so in the boys 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, while Garza, Jose Maldonado, Castaneda and sophomore Rigoberto Maldonado were sixth in the 400 freestyle relay.
In addition to qualifying in the boys 100 breaststroke and the relays, Mota was also 12th in the 200 freestyle, followed by Damian Macias and senior John Cortez in the same event.
North Mesquite’s Mena placed 12th in the 50 freestyle in a group that included Horn’s David Macias, Cortez and Damian Macias, Mesquite junior Fernando Hernandez, freshman Claudio Ibarra Herrera and sophomore Alexis Reyes and the Stallions’ Garza and Rigoberto Maldonado.
Horn’s Justin Maldonado was 12th in the 100 freestyle, followed by Mesquite’s Hernandez, Reyes and Ibarra Herrera, Horn’s Kelley and Cortez and North Mesquite’s Jose Maldonado.
Among the girls individuals, Mesquite freshman Sarah Powell placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke, with Horn’s Gomez, North Mesquite freshman Thessally Ross and Mesquite junior Tori Ibarra Herrera also in the top 20.
Jaguar junior Kirsten Rhodes was 14th in the 100 butterfly and teammate freshman Cienna Jasso placed 15th in the 200 freestyle.
Horn’s Thompson, Rhodes and Jasso competed in the 50 freestyle along with North Mesquite’s Ross and freshman Eyilerni Murillo Maldonado and Mesquite’s Ibarra Herrera and Powell.
In the 100 freestyle, Horn’s Hernandez and Razo and North Mesquite’s Murillo Maldonado placed in the top 18.
