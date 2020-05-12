HORN GIRLS SOCCER SANYA MITCHELL

Horn sophomore Sanya Mitchell was named to the 11-6A first team.

The 11-6A girls soccer season was not going according to plan for the three Mesquite ISD programs.

Though there was still one week left in district play when the season was called to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Mesquite, Horn and Mesquite had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Still, there were positives for each of the three teams and that was reflected on the 11-6A all-district team.

North Mesquite was the closest to being in the postseason hunt, having finished the 11-6A slate in fifth place.

The Stallions earned 10 spots on the all-district team, including a pair of superlative honors.

North Mesquite sophomore Serena Abe was tabbed co-midfielder of the year and freshman Cora Hurst earned co-newcomer of the year honors.

The Stallions added another trio to the first team. Senior Marisol Ortiz was named to the all-district team for the third consecutive season. Junior Jackie Serratos-Cardoso made the list for the second year in a row and after a spot on the second team a year ago, sophomore Ximena Resendiz moved up to the first team.

Three more North Mesquite players made the second team, including senior Rosio Menchaca-Ramirez for the second year in a row, senior Paulina Solis and sophomore Destiny Garcia.

Rounding out the Stallion selections on the honorable mention list are senior Paula Quinonez-Tobias and sophomore Brianna Hernandez.

Horn saw its streak of five consecutive playoff appearances come to an end, but did have six players recognized on the team.

A year after earning co-newcomer of the year honors, sophomore Sanya Mitchell returned to the first team where she was joined by senior Emily Alarcon, who made the list for the third consecutive season.

Junior Brooklynn Gonzales, the 11-6A offensive most valuable player two years ago, earned her third straight nod on the second team where she was joined by two-time honoree sophomore Samya Mitchell.

Rounding out the selections for the Jaguars were honorable mention selections seniors Johanna Aguirre and Nadia Martinez.

Mesquite had six players recognized on the team. Junior Kerstyn Thomas is now a three-time honoree after making the first team and senior Paola Araujo joined her after making the second team a year ago.

Sophomore Priscilla Garcia and freshman Judith Lopez earned second-team honors and freshman Joanna Trejo and senior Leslie Barrera-Acuna were honorable mention selections.

District champion Tyler Lee captured 16 overall selections, including three superlative awards. Senior Gabrielle Wiebe was voted as the 11-6A most valuable player, senior Jacqueline Wiebe is the co-offensive most valuable player and Chris Woodward earned coach of the year honors.

District runner-up Rockwall-Heath also claimed three major awards. Senior Kaylee Swaner was tabbed co-offensive most valuable player after recording 12 goals and two assists. Senior Chloe Bys was selected as the defensive most valuable player and freshman Maddie Mueller was chosen the co-newcomer of the year for her work in net at goalkeeper.

Rockwall claimed a pair of superlative honors as Mickaela Leal was voted as goalkeeper of the year and Sydney Gober was tabbed utility player of the year.

Rounding out the major honors, Longview sophomore Colleen Gilliland is the co-midfield most valuable player.

11-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Gabrielle Wiebe    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players

Jacqueline Wiebe  Sr.     Tyler Lee

Kaylee Swaner     Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Co-Midfield Most Valuable Players

Colleen Gilliland  So.    Longview

Serena Abe So.    North Mesquite

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Chloe Bys   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Goalkeeper of the Year

Mickaela Leal       Rockwall

Utility Player of the Year

Sydney Gober      Rockwall

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Maddie Mueller    Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Cora Hurst North Mesquite

Coach of the Year

Chris Woodward            Tyler Lee

First Team

Marisol Ortiz        Sr.     North Mesquite

Ximena Resendiz  So.    North Mesquite

Jackie Serratos-Cardoso          Jr.      North Mesquite

Emily Alarcon      Sr.     Horn

Sanya Mitchell     So.    Horn

Paola Araujo        Sr.     Mesquite

Kerstyn Thomas  Jr.      Mesquite

Ariel Hekler          Sr.     Tyler Lee

Brooke Helsey      Sr.     Tyler Lee

Emma Kennedy    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Lexie Thedford     Jr.      Tyler Lee

Kyleigh D’Spain  Fr.     Tyler Lee

Mackenzie Kaufhold      Sr.     Rockwall

Alexah Fite Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Whitney Gentry   Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Haylee Mills         So.    Rockwall-Heath

Mia Nunez  So.    Rockwall

Lauren Piper        So.    Rockwall

Madelyn Weir      So.    Rockwall

Lesley Lyon          Jr.      Rockwall

Caroline Henderson       Sr.     Longview

Gabbi Casmiro     Jr.      Longview

Alexandra Sanchez        Jr.      Longview

Camryn Jacobs    Jr.      Longview

Second Team

Destiny Garcia     So.    North Mesquite

Rosio Menchaca-Ramirez        Sr.     North Mesquite

Paulina Solis        Sr.     North Mesquite

Samya Mitchell    So.    Horn

Brooklynn Gonzales      Jr.      Horn

Priscilla Garcia     So.    Mesquite

Judith Lopez        Fr.     Mesquite

Kelsey Filla Jr.      Tyler Lee

Deanna Zarcone   Jr.      Tyler Lee

Alejandra Balderas        So.    Tyler Lee

Nonnie Foley        So.    Tyler Lee

Caroline Randall  Fr.     Tyler Lee

Hailey Wheeler     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Ciara Whitten       Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Alexis Williamson         Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Mia Bernard         Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Mazie Johnson     So.    Rockwall

Kate Avery Sr.     Rockwall

Audrey CdeBaca  Sr.     Rockwall

Allie Clem   Jr.      Rockwall

Katelynn Torres   Sr.     Longview

Kyla Johnson       Jr.      Longview

Alexandra Rojas  Jr.      Longview

Mallory Burgess   Sr.     Longview

Honorable Mention

Brianna Hernandez        So.    North Mesquite

Paula Quinonez-Tobias  Sr.     North Mesquite

Johanna Aguirre   Sr.     Horn

Nadia Martinez    Sr.     Horn

Joanna Trejo        Fr.     Mesquite

Leslie Barrera-Acuna     Sr.     Mesquite

Shelby McQueen  Jr.      Tyler Lee

Dru Klaamore      So.    Tyler Lee

Conally Hooper   Fr.     Tyler Lee

Haley Pierce         Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Mackenzie Smith  Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Ashley Drennon   So.    Rockwall

Natalie Baldwin   Jr.      Rockwall

Izzi Hough  So.    Longview

Abigail Archer      Sr.     Longview

Isabella McMillan Jr.      Longview

Academic All-District

Isabelle Briones    Sr.     North Mesquite

Madison Davila    Sr.     North Mesquite

Jennifer Mendez   Sr.     North Mesquite

Marisol Ortiz        Sr.     North Mesquite

Paula Quinonez-Tobias  Sr.     North Mesquite

Emily Alarcon      Sr.     Horn

Mia Hernandez     Fr.     Horn

Maya Lankford    Sr.     Mesquite

Mikayla Miller     Sr.     Mesquite

Arlene Ramirez              Mesquite

Adriana Lopez               Mesquite

Brooke Helsey      Sr.     Tyler Lee

Ariel Hekler          Sr.     Tyler Lee

Emma Kennedy    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Gabrielle Wiebe    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Jacqueline Wiebe  Sr.     Tyler Lee

Kelsey Filla Jr.      Tyler Lee

Shelby McQueen  Jr.      Tyler Lee

Lexie Thedford     Jr.      Tyler Lee

Deanna Zarcone   Jr.      Tyler Lee

Alejandra Balderas        So.    Tyler Lee

Nonnie Foley        So.    Tyler Lee

Dru Klaamore      So.    Tyler Lee

Conally Hooper   Fr.     Tyler Lee

Chloe Murlin        Fr.     Tyler Lee

Ashlynn Parker    Fr.     Tyler Lee

Caroline Randall  Fr.     Tyler Lee

Elizabeth Randall Fr.     Tyler Lee

Lauryn Smith       Fr.     Tyler Lee

Mackenzie Kaufhold      Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Haley Pierce         Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Madeline Mueller           Rockwall-Heath

Alexah Fite Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Hailey Crumpley           Rockwall-Heath

Chloe Bys            Rockwall-Heath

Whitney Gentry   Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Alexis Williamson         Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Haylee Mills                   Rockwall-Heath

Kaylee Swaner               Rockwall-Heath

Allie Bazzell                   Rockwall-Heath

Clara Whitten       Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Halley Wheeler     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Mia Bernard         Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Grace Anderson             Rockwall-Heath

Chloe Buttitta      Sr.     Rockwall

Kate Avery Sr.     Rockwall

Lauren Ross         Sr.     Rockwall

Haylie Poncinie    Sr.     Rockwall

Natalie Baldwin   Jr.      Rockwall

Ashley Drennon   So.    Rockwall

Mazie Johnson     So.    Rockwall

Maggie Kirk                   Rockwall

Lauren Piper        So.    Rockwall

Hayley Surber                Rockwall

Madelyn Weir      So.    Rockwall

Alana Byrdsong   Sr.     Longview

Ashtyn Jones       Sr.     Longview

Abigail Archer      Sr.     Longview

Ava Loyd   Sr.     Longview

Katelynn Torres   Sr.     Longview

Caroline Henderson       Sr.     Longview

Mallory Parker     Sr.     Longview

Mallory Burgess   Sr.     Longview

Izzi Hough  So.    Longview

Isabella McMillan Jr.      Longview

Colleen Gilliland  So.    Longview

Kyla Johnson       Jr.      Longview

Alexandra Rojas  Jr.      Longview

Gabbi Casimiro    Jr.      Longview

Alexandra Sanchez        Jr.      Longview

Camryn Jacobs    Jr.      Longview

Alexa Polanco      Jr.      Longview

Tatum Fenton      Jr.      Longview

