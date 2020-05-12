The 11-6A girls soccer season was not going according to plan for the three Mesquite ISD programs.
Though there was still one week left in district play when the season was called to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Mesquite, Horn and Mesquite had already been eliminated from playoff contention.
Still, there were positives for each of the three teams and that was reflected on the 11-6A all-district team.
North Mesquite was the closest to being in the postseason hunt, having finished the 11-6A slate in fifth place.
The Stallions earned 10 spots on the all-district team, including a pair of superlative honors.
North Mesquite sophomore Serena Abe was tabbed co-midfielder of the year and freshman Cora Hurst earned co-newcomer of the year honors.
The Stallions added another trio to the first team. Senior Marisol Ortiz was named to the all-district team for the third consecutive season. Junior Jackie Serratos-Cardoso made the list for the second year in a row and after a spot on the second team a year ago, sophomore Ximena Resendiz moved up to the first team.
Three more North Mesquite players made the second team, including senior Rosio Menchaca-Ramirez for the second year in a row, senior Paulina Solis and sophomore Destiny Garcia.
Rounding out the Stallion selections on the honorable mention list are senior Paula Quinonez-Tobias and sophomore Brianna Hernandez.
Horn saw its streak of five consecutive playoff appearances come to an end, but did have six players recognized on the team.
A year after earning co-newcomer of the year honors, sophomore Sanya Mitchell returned to the first team where she was joined by senior Emily Alarcon, who made the list for the third consecutive season.
Junior Brooklynn Gonzales, the 11-6A offensive most valuable player two years ago, earned her third straight nod on the second team where she was joined by two-time honoree sophomore Samya Mitchell.
Rounding out the selections for the Jaguars were honorable mention selections seniors Johanna Aguirre and Nadia Martinez.
Mesquite had six players recognized on the team. Junior Kerstyn Thomas is now a three-time honoree after making the first team and senior Paola Araujo joined her after making the second team a year ago.
Sophomore Priscilla Garcia and freshman Judith Lopez earned second-team honors and freshman Joanna Trejo and senior Leslie Barrera-Acuna were honorable mention selections.
District champion Tyler Lee captured 16 overall selections, including three superlative awards. Senior Gabrielle Wiebe was voted as the 11-6A most valuable player, senior Jacqueline Wiebe is the co-offensive most valuable player and Chris Woodward earned coach of the year honors.
District runner-up Rockwall-Heath also claimed three major awards. Senior Kaylee Swaner was tabbed co-offensive most valuable player after recording 12 goals and two assists. Senior Chloe Bys was selected as the defensive most valuable player and freshman Maddie Mueller was chosen the co-newcomer of the year for her work in net at goalkeeper.
Rockwall claimed a pair of superlative honors as Mickaela Leal was voted as goalkeeper of the year and Sydney Gober was tabbed utility player of the year.
Rounding out the major honors, Longview sophomore Colleen Gilliland is the co-midfield most valuable player.
11-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Gabrielle Wiebe Sr. Tyler Lee
Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players
Jacqueline Wiebe Sr. Tyler Lee
Kaylee Swaner Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Co-Midfield Most Valuable Players
Colleen Gilliland So. Longview
Serena Abe So. North Mesquite
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Chloe Bys Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Goalkeeper of the Year
Mickaela Leal Rockwall
Utility Player of the Year
Sydney Gober Rockwall
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Maddie Mueller Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Cora Hurst North Mesquite
Coach of the Year
Chris Woodward Tyler Lee
First Team
Marisol Ortiz Sr. North Mesquite
Ximena Resendiz So. North Mesquite
Jackie Serratos-Cardoso Jr. North Mesquite
Emily Alarcon Sr. Horn
Sanya Mitchell So. Horn
Paola Araujo Sr. Mesquite
Kerstyn Thomas Jr. Mesquite
Ariel Hekler Sr. Tyler Lee
Brooke Helsey Sr. Tyler Lee
Emma Kennedy Sr. Tyler Lee
Lexie Thedford Jr. Tyler Lee
Kyleigh D’Spain Fr. Tyler Lee
Mackenzie Kaufhold Sr. Rockwall
Alexah Fite Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Whitney Gentry Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Haylee Mills So. Rockwall-Heath
Mia Nunez So. Rockwall
Lauren Piper So. Rockwall
Madelyn Weir So. Rockwall
Lesley Lyon Jr. Rockwall
Caroline Henderson Sr. Longview
Gabbi Casmiro Jr. Longview
Alexandra Sanchez Jr. Longview
Camryn Jacobs Jr. Longview
Second Team
Destiny Garcia So. North Mesquite
Rosio Menchaca-Ramirez Sr. North Mesquite
Paulina Solis Sr. North Mesquite
Samya Mitchell So. Horn
Brooklynn Gonzales Jr. Horn
Priscilla Garcia So. Mesquite
Judith Lopez Fr. Mesquite
Kelsey Filla Jr. Tyler Lee
Deanna Zarcone Jr. Tyler Lee
Alejandra Balderas So. Tyler Lee
Nonnie Foley So. Tyler Lee
Caroline Randall Fr. Tyler Lee
Hailey Wheeler Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Ciara Whitten Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Alexis Williamson Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Mia Bernard Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Mazie Johnson So. Rockwall
Kate Avery Sr. Rockwall
Audrey CdeBaca Sr. Rockwall
Allie Clem Jr. Rockwall
Katelynn Torres Sr. Longview
Kyla Johnson Jr. Longview
Alexandra Rojas Jr. Longview
Mallory Burgess Sr. Longview
Honorable Mention
Brianna Hernandez So. North Mesquite
Paula Quinonez-Tobias Sr. North Mesquite
Johanna Aguirre Sr. Horn
Nadia Martinez Sr. Horn
Joanna Trejo Fr. Mesquite
Leslie Barrera-Acuna Sr. Mesquite
Shelby McQueen Jr. Tyler Lee
Dru Klaamore So. Tyler Lee
Conally Hooper Fr. Tyler Lee
Haley Pierce Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Mackenzie Smith Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Ashley Drennon So. Rockwall
Natalie Baldwin Jr. Rockwall
Izzi Hough So. Longview
Abigail Archer Sr. Longview
Isabella McMillan Jr. Longview
Academic All-District
Isabelle Briones Sr. North Mesquite
Madison Davila Sr. North Mesquite
Jennifer Mendez Sr. North Mesquite
Marisol Ortiz Sr. North Mesquite
Paula Quinonez-Tobias Sr. North Mesquite
Emily Alarcon Sr. Horn
Mia Hernandez Fr. Horn
Maya Lankford Sr. Mesquite
Mikayla Miller Sr. Mesquite
Arlene Ramirez Mesquite
Adriana Lopez Mesquite
Brooke Helsey Sr. Tyler Lee
Ariel Hekler Sr. Tyler Lee
Emma Kennedy Sr. Tyler Lee
Gabrielle Wiebe Sr. Tyler Lee
Jacqueline Wiebe Sr. Tyler Lee
Kelsey Filla Jr. Tyler Lee
Shelby McQueen Jr. Tyler Lee
Lexie Thedford Jr. Tyler Lee
Deanna Zarcone Jr. Tyler Lee
Alejandra Balderas So. Tyler Lee
Nonnie Foley So. Tyler Lee
Dru Klaamore So. Tyler Lee
Conally Hooper Fr. Tyler Lee
Chloe Murlin Fr. Tyler Lee
Ashlynn Parker Fr. Tyler Lee
Caroline Randall Fr. Tyler Lee
Elizabeth Randall Fr. Tyler Lee
Lauryn Smith Fr. Tyler Lee
Mackenzie Kaufhold Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Haley Pierce Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Madeline Mueller Rockwall-Heath
Alexah Fite Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Hailey Crumpley Rockwall-Heath
Chloe Bys Rockwall-Heath
Whitney Gentry Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Alexis Williamson Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Haylee Mills Rockwall-Heath
Kaylee Swaner Rockwall-Heath
Allie Bazzell Rockwall-Heath
Clara Whitten Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Halley Wheeler Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Mia Bernard Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Grace Anderson Rockwall-Heath
Chloe Buttitta Sr. Rockwall
Kate Avery Sr. Rockwall
Lauren Ross Sr. Rockwall
Haylie Poncinie Sr. Rockwall
Natalie Baldwin Jr. Rockwall
Ashley Drennon So. Rockwall
Mazie Johnson So. Rockwall
Maggie Kirk Rockwall
Lauren Piper So. Rockwall
Hayley Surber Rockwall
Madelyn Weir So. Rockwall
Alana Byrdsong Sr. Longview
Ashtyn Jones Sr. Longview
Abigail Archer Sr. Longview
Ava Loyd Sr. Longview
Katelynn Torres Sr. Longview
Caroline Henderson Sr. Longview
Mallory Parker Sr. Longview
Mallory Burgess Sr. Longview
Izzi Hough So. Longview
Isabella McMillan Jr. Longview
Colleen Gilliland So. Longview
Kyla Johnson Jr. Longview
Alexandra Rojas Jr. Longview
Gabbi Casimiro Jr. Longview
Alexandra Sanchez Jr. Longview
Camryn Jacobs Jr. Longview
Alexa Polanco Jr. Longview
Tatum Fenton Jr. Longview
