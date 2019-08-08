The 11-6A volleyball landscape has been a tough one to navigate in recent years.
Thanks largely to the dominance of the two Rockwall programs, playoff berths have been scarce.
While Horn has been able to claim one of the final two spots for each of the last six seasons, Mesquite has not made it since 2012 and it has been eight years since North Mesquite’s last appearance. The last MISD team to win a district title in the highest classification was when the Stallions achieved the feat in 2010.
During the last three seasons, no team has been able to crack the Rockwall ISD code. The Hawks handed the Yellowjackets their only two district losses en route to 11-6A titles in 2016 and 2018, with the teams splitting their head-to-head meetings in a shared crown two years ago.
Recent history says that trend is going to be tough to change.
Horn finished third a year ago and was able to take a game off of Rockwall in their second meeting, but must replace four all-district performers.
The Jaguars return one of the breakout standouts in outside hitter Makaila Harris, who earned first-team all-district honors as a freshman.
Junior middle blocker Charlize Williams made the second team and senior middle blocker Ashanti Sampsell and senior outside hitter Aijha Sampsell were honorable mention selections, giving them a nice nucleus to build around.
North Mesquite is coming off a 2-10 district campaign and will look to put some pieces around senior middle blocker Lena Cates, senior setter Mallory Garcia and senior Abby McDaniel.
Mesquite did not win a 11-6A match a year ago and a young group led by senior setter Kaiya Freelon, junior middle blocker Taylor Hood and junior outside hitter Ini Suberu will try to change those fortunes.
Rockwall-Heath was dominant a year ago, but the favorites will feature a different look with the loss of seven all-district players, with three of those being superlative winners, including most valuable player Maddison Parmelly.
The Hawks will welcome back junior middle blocker Bre Kelley, last year’s newcomer of the year, as well as junior outside hitter Maddie Byrne. Rockwall-Heath has shown the ability to reload in the past and they will have to once again to defend their crown.
Though those losses might crack open the door, Rockwall is facing its own question marks after graduating four of its standouts.
Junior McKenzie Johnson was named outstanding libero and junior setter Jaden Dougal is another player to watch.
Tyler Lee claimed the fourth spot last season and was close to moving up the ranks, pushing Horn to five games in both matches.
However, the Red Raiders must overcome the loss of six all-district performers with junior Jamyila Johnson, senior Mahana Stone and junior Semira Udosen among the few with returning experience.
Longview enters 2019-2020 with one of the strongest senior classes in many sports, but that is not the case in volleyball, where the Lobos bid farewell to seven of their eight all-district honorees.
