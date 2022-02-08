The basketball season was put on hold late last week due to the inclement weather that hit the area, forcing the postponement of Friday’s games.
Horn was gearing up to face a tough Rockwall team knowing the stakes that were on the line.
The Jaguars had gained the upper hand in the race for the district championship with its win over Tyler Legacy on Jan. 28, but their work was not done, and a loss to the Yellowjackets would potentially drop them into a tie for first place and jeopardize their hold on the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Horn has gotten to where it is based on steady performances from the likes of Da’Lonna Choice, Dasia Robinson, Vernell Atamah, Camden Harston and others and that group delivered once again on Monday in a 52-47 victory over Rockwall to secure sole possession of the 10-6A championship.
Horn improved to 11-1 in district play and got to take the night off on Tuesday with its bye.
This is the sixth time in the last seven years that the Jaguars have earned a district championship, but this marks their first outright title since 2017.
Tyler Legacy (10-2) closed the season strong with victories over Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath.
North Mesquite was out of the playoff picture, but still hoping to close the season on a positive note.
The Stallions battled, but it was not meant to be as they dropped a pair of games.
Skyline picked up a 68-43 victory over North Mesquite on Monday.
The Stallions led by two at the end of one quarter, and while the Raiders responded, North Mesquite was still within 24-20 at halftime.
But Skyline accelerated in the third quarter, outscoring the Stallions 28-10, and that was enough to propel them to the victory.
Kennedi Jackson led the Raiders with 19 points, Lily Brown had 15 and Jaida McDonald was also in double figures with 12. Destinee Holiday had a big game for North Mesquite with 17 points, Tinaya Richardson scored eight and Madison Spain chipped in with six.
It was a similar story on Tuesday, as the Stallions were unable to keep up with Rockwall in a 70-22 loss.
The Yellowjackets jumped on North Mesquite early with a 20-7 run and extended the lead to 38-17 by halftime.
Unfortunately for the Stallions, it was more of the same in the second half, as Rockwall used runs of 21-4 and 11-1 to pull away.
Holiday once again led the way for North Mesquite with 12 points, with Spain and Richardson tallying five and three points, respectively.
the Yellowjackets featured a balanced scoring effort that included 15 points from Landry Moore, 10 from Makenna Armstrong and eight each from Ashley Minor, Lola Buraimo and Nicole Aguirre.
That sets the stage for the start of the Class 6A bi-district round of the playoffs.
Rowlett, as the fourth seed out of 9-6A, draws the tough task of squaring off with 10-6A champion Horn, with those two teams set to meet next Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
Sachse, the 9-6A champion, will meet fourth-seeded Skyline.
Wylie and Lakeview split the regular season series and will determine the second and third seeds via an extra game later this week or on a coin clip.
Whoever emerges with the second seed will play Rockwall, while the third seed will clash with 10-6A runner-up Tyler Legacy next week.
