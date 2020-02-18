A year ago, Sunnyvale was a first-round upset victim at the hands of Athens, who edged out a 57-56 victory over the 13-4A champions.
The teams entered Monday under the same circumstances and the Hornets had history repeating itself on their minds.
But the Raiders refused to allow lightning to strike twice, as they rallied from a first-half deficit to earn a 47-42 victory in a Class 4A bi-district playoff game at Kaufman High School.
Sunnyvale (35-2), the No. 4 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, advances to the area round, where it will face the Gilmer/Paris winner later this week at a time and place to be determined.
Behind a huge 27-point effort from junior Mimi McCollister, Athens led by four after one quarter and pushed the advantage to as large as 20-12 in the second.
The Raiders responded late in the first half to get back to within two and the push continued in the third, but they still led only 31-30 heading to the final frame.
It was never comfortable, but Sunnyvale got 17 points from Daniela Marcor, 12 from Kendra Meras and six from Brinley Andrews to help them hold off the Hornets at the end and keep their season alive.
Horn and West Mesquite were not as fortunate, as they saw their seasons come to an end.
The Jaguars got off to a solid start, but Waco Midway had the answers from there as they rallied to claim a 64-52 victory in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Ennis High School.
Horn (18-14) led early, but Midway (27-8) started to exert itself from there, rallying to take the advantage into halftime, pushing the lead to 48-39 at the end of three quarters and then keeping the Jaguars at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Midway will take on the winner of the Sachse/Allen game in the area round.
West Mesquite knew it had its hands full with Red Oak, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll.
The Hawks looked every bit the part of that ranking as they rolled to a 72-34 victory in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game at DeSoto High School.
Red Oak (26-6) served notice from the start by opening the game on a 20-0 to take command.
To the credit of the Wranglers (16-12), they refused to go away quietly and played the Hawks to a 15-15 tie in the second quarter.
Still, there was still a large deficit to overcome and Red Oak went about eliminating any hopes of a miraculous comeback, pushing the lead to 25 at the end of three quarters and closing with a 21-8 run.
Shamaria Henry shouldered the scoring load for West Mesquite with 13 points and Naja Bolin and Jatalyah Williams-Gayla each added four.
The Hawks used a balanced scoring effort, getting 13 points from Micah Cooper, 12 from Breanna Davis, 11 from Amyia Bowie and 10 from Aniyah Johnson.
Red Oak will face either Mt. Pleasant or Whitehouse in the second round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.