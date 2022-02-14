Horn entered its playoff opener against Rowlett as the favorite on paper.
Fresh off sewing up the 10-6A championship, the Jaguars entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed and they drew the fourth-seeded Eagles in their opener.
Rowlett carried high hopes of its own and its goals started with upsetting Horn, but it was not meant to be.
The Jaguars put the defensive clamps on the Eagles, not allowing a field goal in the first half, allowing them to jump to a big halftime lead and they rolled during the final two quarters en route to a 70-18 victory on Monday in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Forney High School.
Horn (22-10) moves on to the area finals where it will face a tough challenge against Duncanville, who defeated Temple, 69-39, in a game to be played later this week at a time and place to be determined.
The Jaguars pitched a shutout in the opening quarter en route to building a 23-3 halftime lead, with all three of Rowlett’s points coming on free throws by Lyndi Bryan.
Horn was not at its most effective during the first two quarters itself, battling through a number of turnovers and missing close shots around the rim it normally would be knocking down.
Still, the defensive intensity was something the Eagles found tough to contend with, as the Jaguars forced 21 turnovers in the first half and Vernell Atamah’s jumper gave them a 20-point lead going into the break.
Despite the deficit, Rowlett came back out of the locker room hoping to make a push, but instead it was Horn who got in sync offensively.
Camden Harston and Juliet Esomchukwu each scored inside to open the second half and Dasia Robinson knocked down a 3-pointer to push the advantage to 30-3.
Da’Lonna Choice and Harston converted in transition and Dyamond Cooper added a layup to cap a 15-1 run as Horn extended its advantage to 38-4.
After more than 20 minutes without a field goal, Riana Carter finally broke the drought with 3:12 left in the third quarter, but that did not stop the Jaguars run. Keely Burks converted a pair of layups and Tanaihya Jackson Cobb 2 scored on a putback as Horn took a 44-8 lead at the end of three quarters.
Even with the big lead, the Jaguars continued to press the action to start the fourth, as Payton Perkins, Choice and Esomchukwu scored inside to make it 50-8.
Despite the large deficit, the Eagles never stopped trying to cut into their deficit, as Jordan Myers made a free throw and then converted a layup.
Perkin, who had a big fourth quarter, answered for Horn, scoring inside, stepping outside to knock down a 3-pointer and then converting a steal into a layup to push the advantage to 62-12.
Carter added a pair of baskets for Rowlett in the waning minutes, but as had been the case all night, the Jaguars once again had a counter, as Tyra Robinson knocked down two 3-pointers, including one to provide the final 70-18 margin.
