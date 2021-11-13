With the start of the football playoffs this week, it meant there was no more margin for error for those teams fortunate enough to qualify for the postseason.
Sunnyvale pulled away late to earn another game with a victory over Ferris, and Dallas Christian did the same in the TAPPS playoffs with a blowout win against Coram Deo Academy.
Poteet, however, was not as fortunate, as it saw its season come to an end on Friday, as Burleson used a huge third quarter to turn a tight game into a 70-48 victory in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Pirates (8-4) trailed early, but pulled to within 7-6 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kerion Nelson.
After another score by the Elks, Poteet again answered early in the second quarter when Jeremiah Batiste broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 14-13.
Burleson tried to distance itself, as Dylan Raiola threw scoring strikes of 71 yards to Luke Peterson and 19 yards to Quintion Ivory, but after the latter score, Cameron Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to stay within 28-20 with just nine seconds left in the first half.
But while it was just a one-score game at the break, the Elks would take control in the third quarter and they set the tone on the first play from scrimmage, with Raiola hitting Peterson with a 52-yard touchdown pass to make it a two-score game.
That duo was just getting warmed up, as after Raiola had a 6-yard touchdown run, he threw scoring strikes of 54 and 5 yards to Peterson and it was suddenly a 56-20 game.
The Pirates got back into the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Nicholas Aguilar to D’Kyri Williams, but Burleson went back to its hot pair, with Raiola hitting Peterson on a 60-yard score to make it 63-27 at the end of three quarters.
Poteet tried to rally in the final frame, as Aguilar threw touchdown passes of 15 and 5 yards to Batiste and 19 yards to Williams, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
At the end of September, Sunnyvale was not where it wanted to be.
The Raiders played a tough non-district slate and were staring a 1-4 record in the face with the start of district play right round the corner.
Sunnyvale took its bye week to regroup and the results showed on the field, where they posted a 4-1 mark to finish as the district runner-up.
On Friday, that momentum carried over into the playoffs, as the Raiders claimed a 41-27 victory over Ferris in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Sunnyvale (6-5) will take on 7-6A Division II champion Van, a 28-0 winner over Liberty, in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Raiders actually spotted Ferris a 7-0 lead before getting its offense revved up in the second quarter.
Wide receiver Landry Laird, who had a monster game, hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass from Rigdon Yates to tie it at 7-7.
Sunnyvale grabbed the lead just before halftime on a 30-yard field goal by Jake Pecina and then extended it early in the third quarter on a 26-yard scoring strike from Yates to Laird, but the Yellowjackets used a big play to hang close, as Darrick Willis found the end zone on a 61-yard run to close the gap to 17-14.
The Raiders took control in the fourth quarter.
Pecina booted a 26-yard field goal and Laird hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Yates and a 45-yarder from Joey Bruszer to open a 34-14 cushion.
Sunnyvale was not quite finished, adding some insurance on a touchdown run from Matt Leavitt to make it 41-14, with Ferris tacking on a late score in the final seconds to provide the final margin.
TAPPS
Dallas Christian’s pursuit of another state championship got off to a flying start on Friday with a 62-0 rout of Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy.
The Chargers (9-1) advance to the second round to take on Fort Worth Christian next week at a time and place to be determined.
The game was essentially over at halftime, with Dallas Christian scoring all 62 of its points in the first two quarters.
The Chargers’ special teams struck the first blow, with Max McAda returning a punt 45 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
Jalil Brown then got into the act with a pair of big plays, breaking off touchdown runs of 50 and 69 yards and Gabriel Grubbs added a score to make it 28-0 at the end of one quarter.
It was more of the same in the second.
Brown’s big night continued with a 19-yard scoring run and Jackson Tucker picked off a pass and returned it 27 yards to paydirt to extend the advantage to 42-0.
William Knuckles and Grubbs added short scoring runs and Dallas Christian’s scoring ended the way it started, with McAda returning a punt 60 yards to the house to make it 62-0 at the half.
