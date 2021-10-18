MESQUITE CROSS COUNTRY

Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn were in action on Friday competing at the 10-6A meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn knew it would be a battle competing against a tough field at the 10-6A meet, but each enjoyed their share of highlights on Friday at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals automatically qualify for the Class 5A Region II meet, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

The Horn boys turned in a strong overall performance to earn a second-place finish in the team standings with a total of 62, which was only behind Rockwall with 38.

Rockwall-Heath claimed third place with 71, followed by Mesquite (91) in fifth and North Mesquite (191) in sixth.

The Jaguars were led by senior Alejandro Villalva, who was the individual runner-up, as his time of 16:33.10 was just off the pace of Rockwall’s Tre Hudson, who won in 16:28.00.

Horn senior Omari Sandifer was not far behind, as he crossed in fourth place, with junior Eric Hernandez in 12th, senior Michael Serna in 15th and sophomore Donte’ Ross in 29th to round out the top five.

The Skeeters had a pair of individual qualifiers, as junior Kevin Garcia-Villa placed seventh and senior Adrian Moreno was 10th.

Senior Joenniel Sanchez finished 20th, followed by sophomore Diego Barron in 26th and junior Ricardo Sanchez in 29th.

The Stallion boys will not have any regional representatives, but the future is bright, as four of their top five runners are underclassmen.

Senior Alan Jimenez, who was 35th, will not be back, but North Mesquite will have freshmen Micah Gray (36th) and Ricky Cristerna (37th) and sophomores Saul Salinas (41st) and Isaiah Amaya (42nd), who should all only be better in the future.

The Skeeter girls finished with a total of 83, which was enough to edge Rockwall-Heath (89) for a regional berth.

Rockwall, led by individual champion freshman Saylor Stevenson, who made an immediate splash by winning in 19:32.90, won the team title with a score of 30, which was just better than Tyler Legacy’s 45.

Mesquite was led by senior Jadyn Dangerfield, whose time of 20:17.40 was good enough for fourth place.

The Skeeters swept the 16th through 18th spots with junior Shelsie Solo Hernandez, freshman Uryaha Brown and junior Judith Lopez, with senior Nathalia Sanchez rounding out the scoring runners in 29th.

North Mesquite finished in fifth place with 132, with Horn right behind in sixth with 142.

The Stallions will be represented at the regional competition as freshman Abigail Ortega placed ninth to earn a spot.

Ortega led a young North Mesquite squad that included freshman Haven Crabb in 25th, junior Giselle Berreles in 31st, sophomore Isabella Sanchez in 34th and sophomore Jahdir Torres in 39th.

The Jaguars also have a bright future, as freshman Maya Maldonado took 12th, sophomore Jocelyn Johnson was 26th, freshman Grace Raymond crossed 33rd, and juniors Sonia Villaneuva and Carla Flores were 38th and 40th, respectively. 

Boys Team Standings

1        Rockwall    38

2        Horn 62

3        Rockwall-Heath   71

4        Tyler Legacy        86

5        Mesquite     91

6        North Mesquite    191

7        Skyline       211

Boys Individual Results

1        Tre Hudson Rockwall    16:28.00

2        Alejandro Villalva         Horn 16:33.10

3        Iain Salter   Tyler Legacy        16:46.90

4        Omari Sandifer     Horn 16:55.10

5        Luke Alport         Rockwall    17:07.00

6        Frank Douglas     Rockwall-Heath   17:12.90

7        Kevin Garcia        Mesquite     17:18.90

8        James Kinniburgh          Rockwall    17:20.60

9        Dylan Hardin       Rockwall-Heath   17:27.90

10      Adrian Moreno    Mesquite     17:32.30

12      Eric Hernandez     Horn 18:05.30

15      Michael Serna      Horn 18:16.80

20      Joenniel Sanchez  Mesquite     18:25.40

26      Diego Barron       Mesquite     18:48.70

28      Ricardo Sanchez   Mesquite     18:57.80

29      Donte’ Ross         Horn 19:00.60

31      Adrian Hernandez          Horn 19:10.60

32      Carlos Salazar      Mesquite     19:24.60

34      Alexis Reyes        Mesquite     19:56.60

35      Alan Jimenez        North Mesquite    20:09.50

36      Micah Gray North Mesquite    20:11.30

37      Ricky Cristerna    North Mesquite    20:14.30

41      Saul Salinas         North Mesquite    21:16.40

42      Isaiah Amaya       North Mesquite    21:22.80

Girls Team Standings

1        Rockwall    30

2        Tyler Legacy        45

3        Mesquite     83

4        Rockwall-Heath   89

5        North Mesquite    132

6        Horn 142

Girls Individual Results

1        Saylor Stevenson Rockwall    19:32.90

2        Gertrude Lamb     Tyler Legacy        19:58.40

3        Emma Santoro     Rockwall    20:09.40

4        Jadyn Dangerfield          Mesquite     20:17.40

5        Charley Hamilton Rockwall    20:27.00

6        Hewan Knight      Tyler Legacy        20:43.00

7        Makayla Bratcher Rockwall-Heath   21:19.70

8        Mila Teuber          Tyler Legacy        21:29.50

9        Abigail Ortega      North Mesquite    21:34.80

10      Shelby Watkins    Rockwall    21:53.50

12      Maya Maldonado Horn 22:01.60

16      Shelsie Soto Hernandez Mesquite     22:55.10

17      Uryaha Brown     Mesquite     22:58.00

18      Judith Lopez        Mesquite     22:58.20

25      Haven Crabb        North Mesquite    23:46.60

26      Jocelyn Johnson   Horn 24:06.40

29      Nathalia Sanchez  Mesquite     24:18.80

31      Giselle Berreles    North Mesquite    24:36.60

33      Grace Raymond   Horn 24:57.00

34      Isabella Sanchez   North Mesquite    25:39.80

35      Anna Norton        Mesquite     25:50.80

37      Kelsie Onwuegbuchu     Mesquite     26:11.00

38      Sonia Villanueva  Horn 26:25.90

39      Jahidra Torres      North Mesquite    26:32.20

40      Carla Flores         Horn 26:33.80

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

