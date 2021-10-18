Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn knew it would be a battle competing against a tough field at the 10-6A meet, but each enjoyed their share of highlights on Friday at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals automatically qualify for the Class 5A Region II meet, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
The Horn boys turned in a strong overall performance to earn a second-place finish in the team standings with a total of 62, which was only behind Rockwall with 38.
Rockwall-Heath claimed third place with 71, followed by Mesquite (91) in fifth and North Mesquite (191) in sixth.
The Jaguars were led by senior Alejandro Villalva, who was the individual runner-up, as his time of 16:33.10 was just off the pace of Rockwall’s Tre Hudson, who won in 16:28.00.
Horn senior Omari Sandifer was not far behind, as he crossed in fourth place, with junior Eric Hernandez in 12th, senior Michael Serna in 15th and sophomore Donte’ Ross in 29th to round out the top five.
The Skeeters had a pair of individual qualifiers, as junior Kevin Garcia-Villa placed seventh and senior Adrian Moreno was 10th.
Senior Joenniel Sanchez finished 20th, followed by sophomore Diego Barron in 26th and junior Ricardo Sanchez in 29th.
The Stallion boys will not have any regional representatives, but the future is bright, as four of their top five runners are underclassmen.
Senior Alan Jimenez, who was 35th, will not be back, but North Mesquite will have freshmen Micah Gray (36th) and Ricky Cristerna (37th) and sophomores Saul Salinas (41st) and Isaiah Amaya (42nd), who should all only be better in the future.
The Skeeter girls finished with a total of 83, which was enough to edge Rockwall-Heath (89) for a regional berth.
Rockwall, led by individual champion freshman Saylor Stevenson, who made an immediate splash by winning in 19:32.90, won the team title with a score of 30, which was just better than Tyler Legacy’s 45.
Mesquite was led by senior Jadyn Dangerfield, whose time of 20:17.40 was good enough for fourth place.
The Skeeters swept the 16th through 18th spots with junior Shelsie Solo Hernandez, freshman Uryaha Brown and junior Judith Lopez, with senior Nathalia Sanchez rounding out the scoring runners in 29th.
North Mesquite finished in fifth place with 132, with Horn right behind in sixth with 142.
The Stallions will be represented at the regional competition as freshman Abigail Ortega placed ninth to earn a spot.
Ortega led a young North Mesquite squad that included freshman Haven Crabb in 25th, junior Giselle Berreles in 31st, sophomore Isabella Sanchez in 34th and sophomore Jahdir Torres in 39th.
The Jaguars also have a bright future, as freshman Maya Maldonado took 12th, sophomore Jocelyn Johnson was 26th, freshman Grace Raymond crossed 33rd, and juniors Sonia Villaneuva and Carla Flores were 38th and 40th, respectively.
Boys Team Standings
1 Rockwall 38
2 Horn 62
3 Rockwall-Heath 71
4 Tyler Legacy 86
5 Mesquite 91
6 North Mesquite 191
7 Skyline 211
Boys Individual Results
1 Tre Hudson Rockwall 16:28.00
2 Alejandro Villalva Horn 16:33.10
3 Iain Salter Tyler Legacy 16:46.90
4 Omari Sandifer Horn 16:55.10
5 Luke Alport Rockwall 17:07.00
6 Frank Douglas Rockwall-Heath 17:12.90
7 Kevin Garcia Mesquite 17:18.90
8 James Kinniburgh Rockwall 17:20.60
9 Dylan Hardin Rockwall-Heath 17:27.90
10 Adrian Moreno Mesquite 17:32.30
12 Eric Hernandez Horn 18:05.30
15 Michael Serna Horn 18:16.80
20 Joenniel Sanchez Mesquite 18:25.40
26 Diego Barron Mesquite 18:48.70
28 Ricardo Sanchez Mesquite 18:57.80
29 Donte’ Ross Horn 19:00.60
31 Adrian Hernandez Horn 19:10.60
32 Carlos Salazar Mesquite 19:24.60
34 Alexis Reyes Mesquite 19:56.60
35 Alan Jimenez North Mesquite 20:09.50
36 Micah Gray North Mesquite 20:11.30
37 Ricky Cristerna North Mesquite 20:14.30
41 Saul Salinas North Mesquite 21:16.40
42 Isaiah Amaya North Mesquite 21:22.80
Girls Team Standings
1 Rockwall 30
2 Tyler Legacy 45
3 Mesquite 83
4 Rockwall-Heath 89
5 North Mesquite 132
6 Horn 142
Girls Individual Results
1 Saylor Stevenson Rockwall 19:32.90
2 Gertrude Lamb Tyler Legacy 19:58.40
3 Emma Santoro Rockwall 20:09.40
4 Jadyn Dangerfield Mesquite 20:17.40
5 Charley Hamilton Rockwall 20:27.00
6 Hewan Knight Tyler Legacy 20:43.00
7 Makayla Bratcher Rockwall-Heath 21:19.70
8 Mila Teuber Tyler Legacy 21:29.50
9 Abigail Ortega North Mesquite 21:34.80
10 Shelby Watkins Rockwall 21:53.50
12 Maya Maldonado Horn 22:01.60
16 Shelsie Soto Hernandez Mesquite 22:55.10
17 Uryaha Brown Mesquite 22:58.00
18 Judith Lopez Mesquite 22:58.20
25 Haven Crabb North Mesquite 23:46.60
26 Jocelyn Johnson Horn 24:06.40
29 Nathalia Sanchez Mesquite 24:18.80
31 Giselle Berreles North Mesquite 24:36.60
33 Grace Raymond Horn 24:57.00
34 Isabella Sanchez North Mesquite 25:39.80
35 Anna Norton Mesquite 25:50.80
37 Kelsie Onwuegbuchu Mesquite 26:11.00
38 Sonia Villanueva Horn 26:25.90
39 Jahidra Torres North Mesquite 26:32.20
40 Carla Flores Horn 26:33.80
