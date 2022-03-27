The opening round of the soccer playoffs pitted 9-6A against 10-6A as they had a chance to settle the issue on what was the strongest district.
The two districts split the four girls matches, with the seeding holding true.
Sachse, the 9-6A runner-up, pulled out a 2-1 victory over Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The match was tight throughout, but the Mustangs got a goal from McKenna Moran off an assist from Brianna Mata as they were able to eke out the one-score win to advance to the area round for the 10th time in their last 11 postseason appearances.
Sachse (18-3-2) will square off with 12-6A champion Belton, who picked up a 3-1 win over Waco Midway, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waco Midway Panther Stadium.
Horn put together an impressive all-around performance to post a 3-0 victory over Rowlett (10-11-1) in its bi-district playoff game at City Bank Stadium in Forney.
The Jaguars (16-5-1) are also back in the area round for the second straight season and will face 11-6A champion Mansfield, a 7-0 winner over Temple, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Vernon Newsom Stadium.
Wylie, the 9-6A champions, got all it wanted from fourth-seeded Tyler Legacy, but Lindsey Beyers scored off an assist from Jordyn Vitale and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory.
The Pirates (22-0-3) remain undefeated and will square off with Mansfield Lake Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.
District 10-6A champion Rockwall got a battle from Lakeview in the first half, but scored three unanswered goals in the second to pull away for a 4-1 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Yellowjackets got a pair of goals from Lauren Piper, Ayla Garcia and Kayla Leff found the back of the net and Madelyn Weir, Avery Shipman and Miranda Countryman provided assists.
In the Class 4A bi-district round, Sunnyvale dropped a hard-fought 4-3 match against Melissa as its season came to an end.
On the boys side, it was 10-6A that was able to earn a sweep of its 9-6A opponents.
On paper, fourth-seeded North Mesquite entered as the underdog against 9-6A champion Rowlett.
But the Stallions went toe-to-toe with the Eagles, and actually held the edge in scoring chances. They cashed in on a pair of those chances, getting goals from Josue Turrubiartes and Jonathan Zuniga to allow them to claim a 2-0 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
North Mesquite (7-5-7) advances to the area finals for the third consecutive season, where it will face Mansfield, a 3-1 winner over Copperas Cove, at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Forrester Field, while Rowlett had its season come to an end with a 16-3-5 record.
Sachse (10-7-7) was the 9-6A runner-up, but it was unable to keep pace with Rockwall-Heath, who claimed a 4-0 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Drew Cooley tallied a pair of goals, Fletcher Fierro and Corey Kossowski found the back of the net, Sam Spencer assisted on three scores and Blaise Richard added a helper to lead the Hawks offense and the defense held the Mustangs off the board.
Rockwall-Heath (12-8-3) moves on to the area found where it will meet Waxahachie at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Forrester Field.
District 10-6A champion Tyler Legacy (19-2-2) took care of business with a 4-0 shutout of Garland (7-11-6) as it moves on to play Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana.
On Thursday, Rockwall had set the tone for the bi-district round with its 2-0 victory against North Garland (9-7-4).
Collin Clark and Brady Valladarez provided the goals for the Yellowjackets, with assists coming from Andrew Corral and Omar Boutari.
Rockwall (15-3-3) moves on to the area round to take on Duncanville, who notched a 4-0 win over Killeen, at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.