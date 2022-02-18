SUNNYVALE GIRLS BASKETBALL MICAH RUSSELL

Micah Russell scored 13 points on Friday to help Sunnyvale to a 59-41 victory over Paris North Lamar in its Class 4A area round playoff game at Greenville High School.

Sunnyvale is one of the younger programs in the state, but has spent the last decade building an already-proud tradition in athletics.

While the Raiders have enjoyed their share of success in a number of sports, perhaps no team has established itself more than the girls basketball squad.

Sunnyvale entered this season having made 11 consecutive playoff appearances, winning nine district championships during that span and the pinnacle took place in 2015, when it captured the state championship.

That type of success sets a certain bar for future teams to aim for, which creates a combination of motivation and pressure.

This season, the Raiders have certainly lived up to any expectations thus far and they continued to do so on Friday, as they claimed a 59-41 victory over Paris North Lamar in the Class 4A area round at Greenville High School.

Sunnyvale (28-6), ranked No. 7 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, advances to the Region 2 quarterfinals for the third consecutive season where it will face its toughest challenge yet when it meets No. 4 Brownsboro (35-2) next Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.

The Raiders actually trailed by four after one quarter on Friday, but turned up the intensity in the second, outscoring North Lamar 22-9 in the frame to take a 32-23 lead into halftime.

That momentum carried over into the second half, as Sunnyvale pushed the advantage to 51-33 at the end of three quarters and it was able to put it in cruise control from there.

Brinley Andrews paced the offense with 24 points, Takoya Stallings tallied 16, Micah Russell was in double figures with 13 and Alli McAda added six.

