Sachse started the 2019 volleyball season just the way it wanted.
The Mustangs turned back all comers, winning seven matches en route to the championship at the Garland ISD Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
After sweeping through pool play on Friday, Sachse defeated four opponents on Saturday, rallying for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-10 victory over Frisco Independence in the finals.
The 32-team field featured a number of local squads, but it was the Mustangs that took center stage.
They opened the championship bracket with a 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Frisco Lone Star and then knocked out Carthage with a 25-21, 25-21 victory.
The road got tougher in the semifinals, where Sachse was able to outlast Frisco in a 25-13, 23-25, 25-22 win and they carried that momentum over into the comeback win against Frisco Lone Star.
Rowlett and Poteet were also part of the championship bracket, but did not fare as well.
The Eagles were knocked into the consolation bracket after a 25-10, 26-24 loss to Carthage, spoiling the chance to meet rival Sachse in the second round.
Rowlett got off to a strong start in the consolation quarterfinals, but Frisco Lone Star was able to rally for a 21-25, 28-26, 25-22 victory.
It was a similar story for the Pirates, who suffered a 25-8, 25-12 loss to Richardson and a 25-21, 25-12 setback at the hands of Hallsville.
Horn and Mesquite took part in the challenger bracket on Saturday.
The Jaguars shook off a first-round loss to win the Silver Division championship.
Horn got edged out of the consolation championship bracket with a 25-22, 25-22 loss to Kilgore, but they turned things in the right direction from that point.
The Jaguars shook off an opening set loss to crosstown rival Mesquite to earn a 23-25, 25-15, 25-19 victory. They did the same in the semifinals in a 9-25, 25-21, 25-20 win over Naaman Forest and they pulled away late for a 28-26, 22-25, 25-11 win against Garland in the Silver Division finals.
The loss to Horn ended the day for Mesquite, though they were able to win their first set of the tournament earlier in the day in a 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 loss to Texarkana Texas High.
