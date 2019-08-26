When a school starts a football program, it is not uncommon to wait years before enjoying success on the field. That was not the case for North Mesquite, which won nine games and made the playoffs in just its second season.
As they head into their 50th year of playing football, the Stallions have established themselves as a solid program, with 16 playoff appearances, eight district championships and 12 playoff victories. North Mesquite has also gone undefeated through the regular season on four occasions.
The Stallions’ success started under coach Charles Qualls, who posted a 45-33-3 record from 1970-1977. The 1971 team started the season 8-0 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time where it lost to Arlington in the first round.
North Mesquite might have been even better in 1973, as it rolled to a 9-1 record. But the one loss would haunt the Stallions for years. Early in the district 8-4A season, North Mesquite led South Garland 28-0 at halftime, only to have the Colonels rally during the final two quarters for a 29-28 victory.
Despite that being the only blemish on their record and sharing the district title, North Mesquite was left out of the playoffs, where it would not return until 1982.
Coach Gary Childress, the all-time Mesquite ISD leader in coaching victories, took over in 1978 and one year later, North Mesquite posted an 8-1-1 record.
The Stallions finally returned to the playoffs in 1982, posting their first perfect 10-0 regular season. However, their playoff dreams were derailed in the first round with a 36-13 loss to South Oak Cliff.
In 1984, North Mesquite was once again on the wrong side of a tiebreaker, as despite a 9-1 record, its 20-6 loss to Highland Park kept the Stallions out of the playoffs.
After the setback to the Scots, however, North Mesquite would not lose a district game again until 1988, winning 24 consecutive district games in the process.
The 1985 team won the first of three consecutive district championships, and the following year in 1986, the Stallions won their first playoff game, a 31-7 victory over Spruce.
North Mesquite, which at one point won 33 straight regular season games, were once again perfect during the 1987 regular season and seemed poised to make a run at a state championship after wins over Spruce (27-14) and Carter (9-7).
However, in the third round, the Stallions finished in a 28-28 tie with Cy-Fair, which advanced with a 6-5 edge in penetrations, ending North Mesquite’s season at 12-0-1.
North Mesquite would then endure a six-year playoff drought, but would once again become a power under coach Mark Elam, who had taken over in 1990.
Although Elam’s first team went 0-10, by 1994, the Stallions were back in the playoffs, starting a run of nine consecutive postseason berths.
North Mesquite lost two games during the regular season in 1995, but turned things on late to make its deepest run in the playoffs. The Stallions defeated Plano East, 17-14, in the first round and then rolled past Carter (48-21) and A&M Consolidated (41-15) to reach the state quarterfinals.
In that game, North Mesquite fell one point short of moving on, falling to Lake Highlands, 14-13.
The Stallions continued their run of making the playoffs, but did not win another postseason game until 2000, under coach Buster Leaf. North Mesquite finished in a tie for second in district play, but stormed past Plano East in a 28-0 win in the first round and then outlasted Tyler Lee in a 16-10 victory the following week. The road would come to an end the net week against The Woodlands, who prevailed, 27-7.
The Stallions would make the playoffs in both 2001 and 2002 under coach Steve Bragg, but were knocked out in the first round each time.
Bragg stepped down in 2006 to become the new Mesquite ISD Athletic Director, and former Hillcrest coach Mike Robinson took over for the 2007 season.
While the overall record was not pretty, the Stallions got things accomplished when they needed to late in the season, winning their final two games to advance to the playoffs for the first time in five years.
In each of the next seven years, North Mesquite found itself in the thick of the playoff race until late in the season only to fall just short.
After all those near-misses, the Stallions took out their frustrations in 2015. Behind quarterback Ja'Quez Gooch and running backs Dreshawn Minnieweather and Dominique McBride, North Mesquite put together one of the most potent ground games in the state.
That, coupled with a stingy defense, allowed them to clinch its first playoff berth in eight years.
The Stallions were not done, posting victories over Irving MacArthur (56-25) and Killeen Shoemaker (14-13) to advance to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2001 before the road came to an end at the hands of Austin Westlake.
North Mesquite was hoping to build on that run, but despite some high points, it has not translated into a return to the playoffs.
During the offseason in 2018, Robinson left to take over the DeSoto program and former Horn defensive coordinator Tim Seder was named as the seventh head coach in program history.
The Stallions got off to a good start, not just winning their opener in Seder’s debut, but opening the season 3-1. As the schedule grew tougher, so too did the results, as North Mesquite fell short of the playoffs.
But MISD has seen big turnarounds under new coaching staffs once they get a full year under their belt and the Stallions are hoping that trend continues.
Follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.