The North Mesquite volleyball program has enjoyed some good times. From 2002-2011, they made the playoffs nine out of 10 years, with the latter part of that run led by future NCAA All-American Khat Bell.
That success does not resonate with the current crop of Stallions, though, as the program has not made the playoffs since, and this group is hoping to reverse their recent fortunes.
Head coach Roger Waters took the reins of the program during the late stages of last season. The path toward a turnaround is as much mental as physical and that is the journey the team has undertaken during the last few months.
North Mesquite has featured a good blend of veterans and youth with seniors Lena Cates, Mallory Garcia, Abby McDaniel, De’Miya Ezell and Kayla Pope and junior DD Pinales playing alongside sophomore Mikaylah West and freshmen KK Daniyan and Gaby Briones.
“It’s trying to work those young kids in, trying to teach a new offense and get them used to higher expectations,” Waters said. “It’s a constant struggle but we’re getting there.”
There is always a transition period when a new head coach takes over and that often times puts a heightened importance on senior leaders. North Mesquite has the luxury of having several experienced players, but Waters said there is one the players especially look up to.
“Far and away the leader of the team is No. 4, Lena Cates,” he said. “When I took over last year she was playing front row only and one of the first changes I made was I told her you are playing all the way around, you are never coming out of the game and she’s been doing that since halfway through district last year and I don’t anticipate pulling her out any time this year. She knows what I expect and she’s always going to give 100 percent effort, she’s just an awesome kid.”
Another senior and co-captain alongside Cates is Garcia, who has proven to be a leader off the court and in directing the offense from her setter position.
“Mallory always does a solid job, I don’t worry about her, I know she is going to do the right thing,” Waters said. “She does make mistakes, but she is coachable and she is going to learn from it. I played setter, so we have a good kinship there."
North Mesquite has the potential balance to be a contender. In addition to Cates, there is good presence at the net with McDaniel, Pope and West and Daniyan could be a breakout star. The back line is also in good hands with players such as Pinales and Williams.
How that group fares against 11-6A is a story that will not be written until the start of district on Sept. 13. There are still plenty of strides to be made to catch up with the likes of Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall, who have dominated the district landscape in recent years, but the Stallions like the trajectory they are on.
“The main focus is learning how to win,” Waters said. “You have to learn it. We know how to lose, we’re really good at that, but once we learn how to win … we’re going to be alright.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.