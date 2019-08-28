Football programs often make a big jump in year two under a new coaching staff and that is just what North Mesquite is hoping is in its future.
The Stallions enjoyed some highlights in their first season under head coach Tim Seder and the staff and they are looking to build on that starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Arlington Sam Houston at Wilemon Stadium.
North Mesquite will have experience on offense with the return of seven starters.
That group is led by quarterback Kamaury Thompson. The senior, who is committed to the Naval Academy, is a good around-athlete who has also played defensive back. A year ago, he threw for 597 yards and six touchdowns while adding 328 yards and three scores on the ground.
Junior Marcus Yow showed a penchant for making big plays on the outside in limited chances, with seven catches for 167 yards and four touchdowns and senior Torrion Smith could be another two-way player who contributes in the passing game.
The offensive line should also be in good shape with the return of senior all-district honoree Lamarcyea Campbell, senior Roman Reyna and junior Terrence Hobbs.
The defense is not as proven with just four returning starters, but there are some playmakers to lean on.
Linemen Jalen Delance and Davion Carter each earned all-district recognition last season, as did safety Samuel Inyang, another potential candidate to contribute on offense, but who will also anchor the secondary along with Smith.
North Mesquite has had a string of active linebackers in recent years and senior Jordan Colston has the tools to carry on that tradition.
Among the other players to watch for the Stallions are newcomers Liam Thornton, Tommy Doan, Tim Cobb and Dominique Miles.
Like North Mesquite, Arlington Sam Houston won only three games last season, but they are hoping to turn things around with 15 returning starters.
The Colts have experience in the trenches, but will be breaking in new faces at the skill positions. Arlington Sam Houston must replace its top three rushers and will have a new quarterback, which could be junior Omari Milton. The Colts did not do much through the air, but junior Bryce Oliver (15-186) did show some potential.
The defense should be improved with nine returning starters, including all-district performers in defensive backs Javione Carr and Tyris Simon.
This will be the 10th meeting between the two schools, who have played every year since 2012. North Mesquite holds a 7-2 edge in the series, including a 22-12 win last season.
