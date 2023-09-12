HORN VOLLEYBALL

Horn improved to 2-0 in district play with a 25-5, 27-25, 25-8 victory over rival Mesquite on Tuesday. 

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

Many districts are only a week old, but some playoff races are already starting to take shape.

In 10-6A, a trio of teams are off to 2-0 starts, while the remaining quartet are still looking for their first district win.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments