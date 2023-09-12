Many districts are only a week old, but some playoff races are already starting to take shape.
In 10-6A, a trio of teams are off to 2-0 starts, while the remaining quartet are still looking for their first district win.
Among that group is Horn, a team looking for its 11th straight playoff appearance and it continued its strong start with a 25-5, 27-25, 25-8 sweep of rival Mesquite.
The Skeeters, who had a bye in the opening round, slip to 0-1.
The Jaguars are joined atop the standings by Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.
The Yellowjackets got 17 kills from Harley Krouse and 35 assists from Gabi Ashcroft as they rolled to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 sweep against Royse City.
It has been a rough opening week for the Bulldogs.
Royse City posted a 30-2 record during non-district play as it climbed to No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, but has doubled its amount of losses in the last five days.
The Hawks took care of business against Tyler Legacy with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 victory.
On Friday, Horn gets the night off with its bye, Mesquite has a tough challenge at home against Rockwall, Royse City tries to avoid a 0-3 start when it hosts Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Legacy and North Forney meet with one of those teams ready to capture their first district victory.
Poteet rolled to the 12-5A championship a season ago in undefeated fashion. The Pirates got pushed a bit on Tuesday, but improved to 2-0 with a four-set victory over rival West Mesquite.
Poteet is joined atop the standings by Bryan Adams and Samuell, who also improved to 2-0 on Tuesday.
The Wranglers fell to 1-1, where there are joined by North Mesquite, who earned its first district win against Seagoville.
One of the three unbeaten teams will suffer its first loss on Friday when Poteet travels to take on Bryan Adams. West Mesquite looks to bounce back at home against Seagoville and North Mesquite is also at home to take on Samuell.
While many districts are just getting out of the starting blocks, 9-6A has already been playing for three weeks, meaning the standings are more defined than others.
Sachse has been a postseason staple since its inaugural campaign in 2004 and it is well-positioned once again.
The Mustangs improved to 4-1 on Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-20 victory over Garland. During the match, senior Favor Anyanwu reached a milestone when she surpassed 1,000 kills for her high school career.
In the marquee match of the night, Wylie East outlasted rival Wylie in a 16-25, 25-22, 1-25, 25-18, 15-6 win. That result allowed the Raiders to improve to 5-0 in district play and edge ahead of the Pirates (5-1) and Sachse into sole possession of first place.
Rowlett moved into fourth with its 25-14, 25-16, 25-1 win over North Garland as the Eagles improved to 3-2, while Naaman Forest (2-4) notched its second district win with a sweep of South Garland.
On Friday, Sachse is at home to host rival Rowlett. Either North Garland or South Garland will pick up their first district win when they square off, Garland hosts Lakeview and Wylie East is on the road at Lakeview as it looks to remain undefeated.
