Last weekend was another busy one for area cross country teams, who competed in several meets around the state.
Southlake Carroll XC Invite meet at Bob Jones Park
One of the most competitive fields of the weekend convened in Southlake on Saturday for the Southlake Carroll XC Invite at Bob Jones Park.
The highlight among Frisco ISD runners at the meet took place in the Girls Open Division, where Independence senior Brighton Mooney won the individual championship.
Mooney’s time of 18:07.34 was more than one minute faster than runner-up Bailey Springer of Lubbock Monterey (19:17.57) and it broke the school record.
Southlake Carroll won the Open Boys Division team championship with a total of 45 to easily outpace Rockwall, who took second with 122.
Independence had a strong showing, as its total of 306 was good enough for ninth place. Mesquite (469) finished 18th with Wakeland (487) in 21st, Memorial (520) in 22nd, Reedy (615) in 24th and Liberty (716) in 26th.
Burleson senior Ace Garcia took first place among the individuals in a time of 16:34.39, which was just two seconds ahead of Knights senior Tristen Sabin, who crossed in 16:36.22.
Independence junior Connor Lee placed 22nd, with Dylan Esteron in 59th, Andrew Ohrn in 108th and Ben Cox in 148th.
The Skeeters were led by junior Kevin Garcia, whose time of 17:47.39 put him in 37th. Joenniel Sanchez was 85th, followed by Adrian Moreno in 113th, Alexis Reyes in 143rd and Ricardo Sanchez in 144th.
The Wolverines were paced by freshman Britain Chancellor, who was 36th in a time of 17:47.29. Reese Holt checked in at 102nd, followed by Mikey Winne, John Lensmeyer and Dax Ritchie.
Memorial senior Sawyer Butler had the second-best finish among FISD runners as cracked the top 10 in 10th place in a time of 17:06.49. Adriel Vila finished in the top 100, with Andrew Garner, Roberto Carter, Landon Dye and Zach Torres also scoring.
The Lions were paced by junior Triston Harden, who finished in 89th place. Rounding out the top five for Reedy were Austin Womack, Noah Archer, Najam Hussain and Jacob Rosario.
Liberty’s top five included Garrett Reeves in 73rd followed by Michael Coppinger, Dominic Ward, Brady Kaiser, Eric Corona and Cade Krug.
The host Dragons won the Elite Boys Division team title with 108 points, easily outpacing Denton, who finished with 152.
Wakeland (426) placed 16th, followed by Liberty (432) in 17th, Reedy (517) in 21st and Rowlett (884) in 32nd.
Austin Vandergrift junior Kevin Sanchez won the individual title in a time of 15:05.71.
The Wolverines were paced by senior Natnael Enright, who took 14th in 15:40.15. Hayden Coghlan finished in 51st, with Lukas Vetkoetter in 93rd, Jack Winne in 147th and Zachary Barisa in 150th.
Junior Andrew Jauregui was 52nd in 16:27.34 to lead the Liberty effort. Fernando Leyva crossed in 60th, with Devansh Saxena, Chance Moore and Takumi Harima also scoring.
Junior Garrick Spieler led Reedy as his time of 16:20.53 placed him 40th. Rounding out the top five for the Lions were Matt Starr, Arrell Calo, Keaton Raney and Tej Nagasamudra.
Rowlett was led by senior Jeremiah Evans, who cracked the top 100 with a time of 17:00.54 to finish 99th. Rounding out the top five for the Eagles were Jacob Podowski, Josh Siple, Jackson Dinkins and Luis Moreno.
Kaufman Run With The Lions
West Mesquite and North Mesquite were both in action at the Kaufman Run With The Lions meet.
The Wrangler boys placed ninth in the team competition with a total of 221 points, with Burleson Centennial (63) outdistancing Eustace (101) for the title.
Tyler Legacy senior Iain Salter claimed the individual title in a time of 16:05.01 to edge out West Mesquite senior Jesus Escamilla-Camargo, who crossed in 16:11.77.
Jesus Alfaro placed 48th for the Wranglers, followed by Adam Fuentes in 51st, Dezmyn Elias in 57th, Matthew Torres in 75th and Christian Cabrera in 78th.
North Mesquite did not field a full boys team, with Edgar Fernandez Trujillo placing 79th and Alan Jimenez and Isaiah Amaya in 85th and 86th respectively.
Royse City (49) held off Hallsville (60) for the girls team championship, with North Mesquite in 12th with 335 and West Mesquite in 13th in 345.
Royse City freshman Callie Godinez took the individual title in 19:08.82.
The Stallions were led by freshman Abigail Ortega, who placed 26th in time of 21:44.92. Freshman Haven Crabb finished 66th, with Isabella Sanchez in 82nd, Giselle Berreles in 83rd and Jahidra Torres in 88th.
Sophomore Illiana Lopez paced the Wranglers with a time of 23:11.92 to finish 53rd. Rounding out the top five for West Mesquite were Juliana Martinez, Ariana Pina, Valerie Beltran and Victoria Estrada.
