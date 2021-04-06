POTEET BOYS TRACK AND FIELD KENDRICK SMALLWOOD

Poteet’s Kendrick Smallwood won two individual gold medals and a silver in the relay at the 13-5A track and field meet on Thursday in Royse City.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The battle for the boys team championship came down to the wire at the 13-5A track and field meet on Thursday in Royse City.

When the dust settled, it was West Mesquite who was able to hoist the trophy, as its total of 121 was enough to fend off Highland Park (112.5) for the crown.

The Wranglers came up big in the relays, making the medal stand in all three events.

That was highlighted by the winning 4x100 relay team of Cornelius Piper, Clivarion Walker, Kasen McCoy and Abraham Salami, who posted a time of 42.88 seconds.

Walker, McCoy, Salami and Javion Jackson teamed up to finish third in the 4x200, while McCoy, Salami, Kobe Brown and Devin Duncan placed third in the 4x400.

Jackson also claimed one of two individual gold medals for West Mesquite, as he earned first place in the long jump with a mark of 21-02.00.

The other first-place finish went to Jesus Escamilla-Camargo, who not only won the 3,200 by 11 seconds in a time of 10:16.25, he also finished second in the 1,600.

Felix Huizache won silver in the 3,200, as did Kobe Brown in the triple jump, while Tajyrian Turner brought home a pair of medals, placing second in the high jump and third in the triple jump.

The Poteet boys placed fifth in the team standings with a total of 75.5 points.

The Pirates were led by junior Kendrick Smallwood, who claimed gold medals in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Smallwood won the 110 by more than a second in a time of 13.82, and was even more dominant in the 300, as his mark of 37.18 was 3.64 seconds faster than the field.

Smallwood was not finished, as he added a silver when he joined Malek Harrison, Elijah Allen and Charles Bradley on the second-place 4x400 relay.

Poteet also had a pair of third-place finishes, as Kiy Whitaker placed third in the discus and D’Shaud Turner did the same in the long jump.

The girls team competition was not nearly as close, as Highland Park ran away from the field, as its total of 244 was more than double that of second-place Crandall (104).

The Scots won six individual events and swept the three relays.

Poteet finished fourth with a total of 57 points, with West Mesquite in sixth with 42.

The Pirates captured one gold medal, as Ardreunna Davis won the shot put with a throw for 34-10.50.

Jasmin Richmond finished second in the pole vault, Victoria Maldonado took third in the discus, as did Modesty Cravin in the triple jump and Cravin also joined Jeli’Yah Butler, Amayia Taylor and Sai Brookins-Fleming on the third-place 4x100 relay.

The Wrangler girls also had one individual gold medalist as Precious Okougbodu took first place in the triple jump with a mark of 36-06.75.

Okougbodu added a pair of bronze medals, as she joined Kenjanae Johnson, De’Andrea Brewer and Ahja Gardner on the third-place 4x200 relay, and Arianna Lopez, Amiah Pennie and Keiarah Brown on the 4x400 relay.

13-5A Track and Field Meet Results

(At Royse City High School)

Girls Team Standings

1        Highland Park      244

2        Crandall      104

3        Royse City  77

4        Poteet         57

5        North Forney       46

6        West Mesquite     42

7        Forney        40

8        Greenville   10

Boys Team Standings

1        West Mesquite+   121

2        Highland Park      112.50

3        Crandall      87

4        Royse City  78

5        Poteet         75.50

6        North Forney       71

7        Greenville   56

8        Forney        19

Girls Individual Results

3,200 Meters

1        Cameron Fawcett Highland Park      10:55.09

2        Allison Grace Ott Highland Park      11:55.44

3        Maddie Cox         Crandall      12:21.22

4        Scarlett Perez       Crandall      12:28.85

5        Ava Neyra  Royse City  12:40.08

6        Grace Hathaway  Highland Park      12:46.10

4x100 Relay

1        Highland Park      49.86

(Savannah Hinze, Katherine Rossley, Claire Cochran, Katelyn Tanner)

2        Crandall      49.92

3        Poteet         50.08

(Jeli’Yah Butler, Amayia Taylor, Modesty Cravin, Sai Brookins-Fleming)

4        West Mesquite     51.07

(Kenjanae Johnson, Precious Okougbodu, Ahja Gardner, De’Andrea Brewer)

5        Royse City  51.90

6        Forney        52.11

800 Meters

1        Isabel Blaylock     Highland Park      2:17.35

2        Charlotte Hudson Highland Park      2:22.68

3        Allison Grace Ott Highland Park      2:23.70

4        Preslielyn Barraza          Royse City  2:28.07

5        Emily Teal  Royse City  2:29.85

6        Alyssa Hood        North Forney       2:30.49

100 Hurdles

1        Bracie Vaughn     Forney        15.09

2        Savannah Hinze   Highland Park      16.05

3        Claire Cochran     Highland Park      16.10

4        Raina Pietrzak      Highland Park      16.15

5        Chyla Richardson Royse City  16.64

6        Jacelyn Neighbors          Royse City  16.78

100 Meters

1        Meredith Sims      Highland Park      12.13

2        Jemela Harris       Crandall      12.54

3        Zariyah Muhammad      North Forney       12.66

4        Aleah Washington         North Forney       12.70

5        Amayia Taylor     Poteet         12.73

6        Kierra Givens       Poteet         12.86

4x200 Relay

1        Highland Park      1:45.34

(Katelyn Tanner, Katherine Rossley, Caroline Jirovec, Raina Pietrzak)

2        Crandall      1:47.67

3        West Mesquite     1:48.15

(Kenjanae Johnson, De’Andrea Brewer, Ahja Gardner, Precious Okougbodu)

4        Royse City  1:51.05

5        Greenville   1:51.82

6        Forney        1:53.65

400 Meters

1        Isabel Blaylock     Highland Park      1:00.30

2        Elle Thompson     Highland Park      1:01.03

3        Kayla Dickerson  Highland Park      1:02.04

4        Nakendal Simmons        Crandall      1:02.08

5        Preslielyn Barraza          Royse City  1:02.64

6        Kalin Bradley       Poteet         1:08.97

300 Hurdles

1        Savannah Hinze   Highland Park      48.12

2        Gabrielle Geer      Royse City  48.51

3        Jacelyn Neighbors          Royse City  49.03

4        Amaya Mayfield  Crandall      49.89

5        Amaiyah Harrison         Crandall      50.89

6        Hattie Speicher     Highland Park      51.26

200 Meters

1        Zariyah Muhammad      North Forney       26.46

2        Aleah Washington         North Forney       26.53

3        Katelyn Tanner    Highland Park      26.64

4        Kierra Givens       Poteet         26.91

5        Sai Brookins-Fleming    Poteet         27.07

6        Katherine Rossley          Highland Park      27.29

1,600 Meters

1        Cameron Fawcett Highland Park      4:57.51

2        Allison Grace Ott Highland Park      5:21.58

3        Maddie Cox         Crandall      5:30.02

4        Grace Hathaway  Highland Park      5:32.81

5        Emily Teal  Royse City  5:34.14

6        Scarlett Perez       Crandall      5:37.76

4x400 Relay

1        Highland Park      4:01.64

(Elle Thompson, Isabel Blaylock, Cameron Fawcett, Raina Pietrzak)

2        Crandall      4:12.87

3        West Mesquite     4:14.06

(Ariana Lopez, Amiah Pennie, Keiarah Brown, Precious Okougbodu)

4        Forney        4:23.68

5        Royse City  4:25.08

6        North Forney       4:27.19

Discus

1        Aigbomian Adesua        North Forney       94-00

2        Zoie Means-Thomas      Royse City  91-10

3        Victoria Maldonado       Poteet         90-06

4        Kaylynn Chapman        North Forney       88-02

5        Brooklyn Bragg   Crandall      87-10

6        Mason Prather     Highland Park      81-00

High Jump

1        Alayla Bolduc      Forney        5-02.00

2        Claire Cochran     Highland Park      5-01.00

3        Tatum West         Crandall      4-10.00

4        Erika Warren       Crandall      4-06.00

5        Chyla Richardson Royse City  4-06.00

6        Jacelyn Neighbors          Royse City  4-06.00

Long Jump

1        Hattie Speicher     Highland Park      16-01.50

2        Raina Pietrzak      Highland Park      15-08.50

3        Martha Kirk         Crandall      15-04.25

4        Modesty Cravin   Poteet         15-03.75

5        Savannah Hinze   Highland Park      14-11.50

6        Kierra Givens       Poteet         14-07.50

Pole Vault

1        Jacelyn Neighbors          Royse City  11-00.00

2        Jasmin Richmond Poteet         9-06.00

3        Shelbie Boling      Royse City  9-00.00

4        Ailey Fidler Highland Park      8-06.00

5        Katarina McIlveene        Highland Park      7-06.00

6        Kaylynn Chapman        North Forney       7-00.00

Shot Put

1        Ardreunna Davis  Poteet         34-10.50

2        Deserae Charles   Forney        33-01.75

3        Alyssa Cortez       Greenville   32-04.75

4        India Banks-Bray Royse City  30-04.50

5        Mason Prather     Highland Park      30-03.25

6        Ranette Moreland Crandall      29-11.50

Triple Jump

1        Precious Okougbodu     West Mesquite     36-06.75

2        Raina Pietrzak      Highland Park      36-00.00

3        Modesty Cravin   Poteet         35-10.00

4        Hattie Speicher     Highland Park      33-11.50

5        Dnyah Winn         Crandall      33-10.00

6        Alexia Lohman     Royse City  33-08.50

Boys Individual Results

3,200 Meters

1        Jesus Escamilla-Camargo        West Mesquite     10:16.25

2        Felix Huizache      West Mesquite     10:27.39

3        Kirk Gillispie       Crandall      10:30.63

4        Hunter Hegi          Highland Park      10:31.85

5        William Jaudes     Highland Park      10:32.98

6        Walker Cox          Crandall      10:42.30

4x100 Relay

1        West Mesquite     42.88

(Cornelius Piper, Clivarion Walker, Kasen McCoy, Abraham Salami)

2        North Forney       43.28

3        Highland Park      43.34

4        Greenville   43.46

5        Poteet         43.89

(Danard Williams, Joey Shaw, Cameron Smith, Malek Harrison)

6        Forney        45.39

800 Meters

1        Chasetin Winston Royse City  2:00.92

2        Luke Moffitt         Crandall      2:03.47

3        Ray Saalfield        Highland Park      2:03.72

4        Jeovani Elias        West Mesquite     2:04.53

5        Joe Morales          West Mesquite     2:07.48

6        Major McGill       Forney        2:09.38

110 Hurdles

1        Kendrick Smallwood     Poteet         13.82

2        Luke Herring        Highland Park      15.15

3        Mason Dougherty          Crandall      16.00

4        Luke Martin         Highland Park      16.07

5        Bailey Barnes       Highland Park      16.37

6        Said Tamez Poteet         17.85

100 Meters

1        Miles Denson-Morton    Greenville   10.57

2        Grayson Schrank Highland Park      11.06

3        Jeremy Sims         North Forney       11.11

4        Reggie Williams   Poteet         11.12

5        Jonah Roberson   Royse City  11.17

6        Joey Shaw  Poteet         11.38

4x200 Relay

1        Greenville   1:28.82

(Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens, Shawn Brown, Miles Denson-Morton)

2        Highland Park      1:29.75

3        West Mesquite     1:29.77

(Javion Jackson, Clivarion Walker, Kasen McCoy, Abraham Salami)

4        Poteet         1:31.82

(Reggie Williams, Elijah Allen, Joey Shaw, Malek Harrison)

5        Crandall      1:32.88

6        Forney        1:33.55

400 Meters

1        Bryson Deal         Royse City  50.27

2        Jonah Roberson   Royse City  50.51

3        Brylon Deal          Royse City  50.58

4        Luke Moffitt         Crandall      52.13

5        Christopher Zogg Highland Park      52.64

6        Mack Kemp         Highland Park      52.97

300 Hurdles

1        Kendrick Smallwood     Poteet         37.18

2        Datravian Brown North Forney       40.82

3        Luke Martin         Highland Park      41.93

4        Mason Daugherty Crandall      41.94

5        Said Tamez Poteet         44.09

6        Bailey Barnes       Highland Park      44.81

200 Meters

1        Miles Denson-Morton    Greenville   21.77

2        John Rutledge      Highland Park      21.80

3        Shawn Brown      Greenville   22.17

4        Clivarion Walker  West Mesquite     22.68

5        Kobe Brown         West Mesquite     23.10

6        Cornelius Piper    West Mesquite     23.54

1,600 Meters

1        Chasetin Winston Royse City  4:41.44

2        Jesus Escamilla-Camargo        West Mesquite     4:42.99

3        Kirk Gillispie       Crandall      4:47.39

4        Hunter Hegi          Highland Park      4:47.63

5        Felix Huizache      West Mesquite     4:49.07

6        Connor Rohman  North Forney       4:53.46

4x400 Relay

1        Royse City  3:22.37

2        Poteet         3:28.59

(Malek Harrison, Kendrick Smallwood, Elijah Allen, Charles Bradley)

3        West Mesquite     3:29.50

(Kasen McCoy, Devin Duncan, Abraham Salami, Kobe Brown)

4        Crandall      3:29.92

5        Highland Park      3:30.63

6        Forney        3:35.10

Discus

1        Roderick Brown   North Forney       160-09

2        Beau Bragg Crandall      140-02

3        Kiy Whitaker       Poteet         132-08

4        John Bowen         Forney        131-04

5        Harrison Hays      Royse City  118-06

6        Tytus Daugherty  Crandall      117-11

High Jump

1        Isaiah Mayfield    North Forney       5-11.00

2        Tajyrian Turner    West Mesquite     5-10.00

3        Josh Smith  Crandall      5-08.00

4        Sammy Omosigho         Crandall      5-08.00

5        Will Huff    Highland Park      5-06.00

5        Ka’Von Spivey    Poteet         5-06.00

Long Jump

1        Javion Jackson     West Mesquite     21-02.00

2        Jakale Watson      Forney        20-06.50

3        D’Shaud Turner   Poteet         20-04.50

4        Devin Duncan      West Mesquite     20-02.75

5        Micah Simpson    Greenville   19-10.00

6        Shaune Wilson     Poteet         19-09.50

Pole Vault

1        Landon Thomas   Crandall      12-06.00

2        Catcher Murphy   Highland Park      12-00.00

3        Brennan Jones      Royse City  11-00.00

4        Zack Doyle Royse City  10-06.00

5        Sam Scrivner        Highland Park      10-03.00

6        Nicholas Harlan   Poteet         10-00.00

Shot Put

1        Roderick Brown   North Forney       47-07.00

2        Isaiah Pedack       Highland Park      45-11.00

3        Beau Bragg Crandall      45-03.75

4        Dorion Maple       Crandall      44-06.00

5        Thomas Jackman Highland Park      44-01.75

6        William Gibson    Highland Park      43-06.50

Triple Jump

1        Michael Uwakwe  North Forney       43-00.25

2        Kobe Brown         West Mesquite     42-01.75

3        Tajyrian Turner    West Mesquite     42-00.00

4        Shaune Wilson     Poteet         41-11.75

5        Brady Dauterive   Highland Park      41-07.75

6        Sammy Omosigho         Crandall      41-07.00

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

0
0
0
0
0

