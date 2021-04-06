The battle for the boys team championship came down to the wire at the 13-5A track and field meet on Thursday in Royse City.
When the dust settled, it was West Mesquite who was able to hoist the trophy, as its total of 121 was enough to fend off Highland Park (112.5) for the crown.
The Wranglers came up big in the relays, making the medal stand in all three events.
That was highlighted by the winning 4x100 relay team of Cornelius Piper, Clivarion Walker, Kasen McCoy and Abraham Salami, who posted a time of 42.88 seconds.
Walker, McCoy, Salami and Javion Jackson teamed up to finish third in the 4x200, while McCoy, Salami, Kobe Brown and Devin Duncan placed third in the 4x400.
Jackson also claimed one of two individual gold medals for West Mesquite, as he earned first place in the long jump with a mark of 21-02.00.
The other first-place finish went to Jesus Escamilla-Camargo, who not only won the 3,200 by 11 seconds in a time of 10:16.25, he also finished second in the 1,600.
Felix Huizache won silver in the 3,200, as did Kobe Brown in the triple jump, while Tajyrian Turner brought home a pair of medals, placing second in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
The Poteet boys placed fifth in the team standings with a total of 75.5 points.
The Pirates were led by junior Kendrick Smallwood, who claimed gold medals in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Smallwood won the 110 by more than a second in a time of 13.82, and was even more dominant in the 300, as his mark of 37.18 was 3.64 seconds faster than the field.
Smallwood was not finished, as he added a silver when he joined Malek Harrison, Elijah Allen and Charles Bradley on the second-place 4x400 relay.
Poteet also had a pair of third-place finishes, as Kiy Whitaker placed third in the discus and D’Shaud Turner did the same in the long jump.
The girls team competition was not nearly as close, as Highland Park ran away from the field, as its total of 244 was more than double that of second-place Crandall (104).
The Scots won six individual events and swept the three relays.
Poteet finished fourth with a total of 57 points, with West Mesquite in sixth with 42.
The Pirates captured one gold medal, as Ardreunna Davis won the shot put with a throw for 34-10.50.
Jasmin Richmond finished second in the pole vault, Victoria Maldonado took third in the discus, as did Modesty Cravin in the triple jump and Cravin also joined Jeli’Yah Butler, Amayia Taylor and Sai Brookins-Fleming on the third-place 4x100 relay.
The Wrangler girls also had one individual gold medalist as Precious Okougbodu took first place in the triple jump with a mark of 36-06.75.
Okougbodu added a pair of bronze medals, as she joined Kenjanae Johnson, De’Andrea Brewer and Ahja Gardner on the third-place 4x200 relay, and Arianna Lopez, Amiah Pennie and Keiarah Brown on the 4x400 relay.
13-5A Track and Field Meet Results
(At Royse City High School)
Girls Team Standings
1 Highland Park 244
2 Crandall 104
3 Royse City 77
4 Poteet 57
5 North Forney 46
6 West Mesquite 42
7 Forney 40
8 Greenville 10
Boys Team Standings
1 West Mesquite+ 121
2 Highland Park 112.50
3 Crandall 87
4 Royse City 78
5 Poteet 75.50
6 North Forney 71
7 Greenville 56
8 Forney 19
Girls Individual Results
3,200 Meters
1 Cameron Fawcett Highland Park 10:55.09
2 Allison Grace Ott Highland Park 11:55.44
3 Maddie Cox Crandall 12:21.22
4 Scarlett Perez Crandall 12:28.85
5 Ava Neyra Royse City 12:40.08
6 Grace Hathaway Highland Park 12:46.10
4x100 Relay
1 Highland Park 49.86
(Savannah Hinze, Katherine Rossley, Claire Cochran, Katelyn Tanner)
2 Crandall 49.92
3 Poteet 50.08
(Jeli’Yah Butler, Amayia Taylor, Modesty Cravin, Sai Brookins-Fleming)
4 West Mesquite 51.07
(Kenjanae Johnson, Precious Okougbodu, Ahja Gardner, De’Andrea Brewer)
5 Royse City 51.90
6 Forney 52.11
800 Meters
1 Isabel Blaylock Highland Park 2:17.35
2 Charlotte Hudson Highland Park 2:22.68
3 Allison Grace Ott Highland Park 2:23.70
4 Preslielyn Barraza Royse City 2:28.07
5 Emily Teal Royse City 2:29.85
6 Alyssa Hood North Forney 2:30.49
100 Hurdles
1 Bracie Vaughn Forney 15.09
2 Savannah Hinze Highland Park 16.05
3 Claire Cochran Highland Park 16.10
4 Raina Pietrzak Highland Park 16.15
5 Chyla Richardson Royse City 16.64
6 Jacelyn Neighbors Royse City 16.78
100 Meters
1 Meredith Sims Highland Park 12.13
2 Jemela Harris Crandall 12.54
3 Zariyah Muhammad North Forney 12.66
4 Aleah Washington North Forney 12.70
5 Amayia Taylor Poteet 12.73
6 Kierra Givens Poteet 12.86
4x200 Relay
1 Highland Park 1:45.34
(Katelyn Tanner, Katherine Rossley, Caroline Jirovec, Raina Pietrzak)
2 Crandall 1:47.67
3 West Mesquite 1:48.15
(Kenjanae Johnson, De’Andrea Brewer, Ahja Gardner, Precious Okougbodu)
4 Royse City 1:51.05
5 Greenville 1:51.82
6 Forney 1:53.65
400 Meters
1 Isabel Blaylock Highland Park 1:00.30
2 Elle Thompson Highland Park 1:01.03
3 Kayla Dickerson Highland Park 1:02.04
4 Nakendal Simmons Crandall 1:02.08
5 Preslielyn Barraza Royse City 1:02.64
6 Kalin Bradley Poteet 1:08.97
300 Hurdles
1 Savannah Hinze Highland Park 48.12
2 Gabrielle Geer Royse City 48.51
3 Jacelyn Neighbors Royse City 49.03
4 Amaya Mayfield Crandall 49.89
5 Amaiyah Harrison Crandall 50.89
6 Hattie Speicher Highland Park 51.26
200 Meters
1 Zariyah Muhammad North Forney 26.46
2 Aleah Washington North Forney 26.53
3 Katelyn Tanner Highland Park 26.64
4 Kierra Givens Poteet 26.91
5 Sai Brookins-Fleming Poteet 27.07
6 Katherine Rossley Highland Park 27.29
1,600 Meters
1 Cameron Fawcett Highland Park 4:57.51
2 Allison Grace Ott Highland Park 5:21.58
3 Maddie Cox Crandall 5:30.02
4 Grace Hathaway Highland Park 5:32.81
5 Emily Teal Royse City 5:34.14
6 Scarlett Perez Crandall 5:37.76
4x400 Relay
1 Highland Park 4:01.64
(Elle Thompson, Isabel Blaylock, Cameron Fawcett, Raina Pietrzak)
2 Crandall 4:12.87
3 West Mesquite 4:14.06
(Ariana Lopez, Amiah Pennie, Keiarah Brown, Precious Okougbodu)
4 Forney 4:23.68
5 Royse City 4:25.08
6 North Forney 4:27.19
Discus
1 Aigbomian Adesua North Forney 94-00
2 Zoie Means-Thomas Royse City 91-10
3 Victoria Maldonado Poteet 90-06
4 Kaylynn Chapman North Forney 88-02
5 Brooklyn Bragg Crandall 87-10
6 Mason Prather Highland Park 81-00
High Jump
1 Alayla Bolduc Forney 5-02.00
2 Claire Cochran Highland Park 5-01.00
3 Tatum West Crandall 4-10.00
4 Erika Warren Crandall 4-06.00
5 Chyla Richardson Royse City 4-06.00
6 Jacelyn Neighbors Royse City 4-06.00
Long Jump
1 Hattie Speicher Highland Park 16-01.50
2 Raina Pietrzak Highland Park 15-08.50
3 Martha Kirk Crandall 15-04.25
4 Modesty Cravin Poteet 15-03.75
5 Savannah Hinze Highland Park 14-11.50
6 Kierra Givens Poteet 14-07.50
Pole Vault
1 Jacelyn Neighbors Royse City 11-00.00
2 Jasmin Richmond Poteet 9-06.00
3 Shelbie Boling Royse City 9-00.00
4 Ailey Fidler Highland Park 8-06.00
5 Katarina McIlveene Highland Park 7-06.00
6 Kaylynn Chapman North Forney 7-00.00
Shot Put
1 Ardreunna Davis Poteet 34-10.50
2 Deserae Charles Forney 33-01.75
3 Alyssa Cortez Greenville 32-04.75
4 India Banks-Bray Royse City 30-04.50
5 Mason Prather Highland Park 30-03.25
6 Ranette Moreland Crandall 29-11.50
Triple Jump
1 Precious Okougbodu West Mesquite 36-06.75
2 Raina Pietrzak Highland Park 36-00.00
3 Modesty Cravin Poteet 35-10.00
4 Hattie Speicher Highland Park 33-11.50
5 Dnyah Winn Crandall 33-10.00
6 Alexia Lohman Royse City 33-08.50
Boys Individual Results
3,200 Meters
1 Jesus Escamilla-Camargo West Mesquite 10:16.25
2 Felix Huizache West Mesquite 10:27.39
3 Kirk Gillispie Crandall 10:30.63
4 Hunter Hegi Highland Park 10:31.85
5 William Jaudes Highland Park 10:32.98
6 Walker Cox Crandall 10:42.30
4x100 Relay
1 West Mesquite 42.88
(Cornelius Piper, Clivarion Walker, Kasen McCoy, Abraham Salami)
2 North Forney 43.28
3 Highland Park 43.34
4 Greenville 43.46
5 Poteet 43.89
(Danard Williams, Joey Shaw, Cameron Smith, Malek Harrison)
6 Forney 45.39
800 Meters
1 Chasetin Winston Royse City 2:00.92
2 Luke Moffitt Crandall 2:03.47
3 Ray Saalfield Highland Park 2:03.72
4 Jeovani Elias West Mesquite 2:04.53
5 Joe Morales West Mesquite 2:07.48
6 Major McGill Forney 2:09.38
110 Hurdles
1 Kendrick Smallwood Poteet 13.82
2 Luke Herring Highland Park 15.15
3 Mason Dougherty Crandall 16.00
4 Luke Martin Highland Park 16.07
5 Bailey Barnes Highland Park 16.37
6 Said Tamez Poteet 17.85
100 Meters
1 Miles Denson-Morton Greenville 10.57
2 Grayson Schrank Highland Park 11.06
3 Jeremy Sims North Forney 11.11
4 Reggie Williams Poteet 11.12
5 Jonah Roberson Royse City 11.17
6 Joey Shaw Poteet 11.38
4x200 Relay
1 Greenville 1:28.82
(Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens, Shawn Brown, Miles Denson-Morton)
2 Highland Park 1:29.75
3 West Mesquite 1:29.77
(Javion Jackson, Clivarion Walker, Kasen McCoy, Abraham Salami)
4 Poteet 1:31.82
(Reggie Williams, Elijah Allen, Joey Shaw, Malek Harrison)
5 Crandall 1:32.88
6 Forney 1:33.55
400 Meters
1 Bryson Deal Royse City 50.27
2 Jonah Roberson Royse City 50.51
3 Brylon Deal Royse City 50.58
4 Luke Moffitt Crandall 52.13
5 Christopher Zogg Highland Park 52.64
6 Mack Kemp Highland Park 52.97
300 Hurdles
1 Kendrick Smallwood Poteet 37.18
2 Datravian Brown North Forney 40.82
3 Luke Martin Highland Park 41.93
4 Mason Daugherty Crandall 41.94
5 Said Tamez Poteet 44.09
6 Bailey Barnes Highland Park 44.81
200 Meters
1 Miles Denson-Morton Greenville 21.77
2 John Rutledge Highland Park 21.80
3 Shawn Brown Greenville 22.17
4 Clivarion Walker West Mesquite 22.68
5 Kobe Brown West Mesquite 23.10
6 Cornelius Piper West Mesquite 23.54
1,600 Meters
1 Chasetin Winston Royse City 4:41.44
2 Jesus Escamilla-Camargo West Mesquite 4:42.99
3 Kirk Gillispie Crandall 4:47.39
4 Hunter Hegi Highland Park 4:47.63
5 Felix Huizache West Mesquite 4:49.07
6 Connor Rohman North Forney 4:53.46
4x400 Relay
1 Royse City 3:22.37
2 Poteet 3:28.59
(Malek Harrison, Kendrick Smallwood, Elijah Allen, Charles Bradley)
3 West Mesquite 3:29.50
(Kasen McCoy, Devin Duncan, Abraham Salami, Kobe Brown)
4 Crandall 3:29.92
5 Highland Park 3:30.63
6 Forney 3:35.10
Discus
1 Roderick Brown North Forney 160-09
2 Beau Bragg Crandall 140-02
3 Kiy Whitaker Poteet 132-08
4 John Bowen Forney 131-04
5 Harrison Hays Royse City 118-06
6 Tytus Daugherty Crandall 117-11
High Jump
1 Isaiah Mayfield North Forney 5-11.00
2 Tajyrian Turner West Mesquite 5-10.00
3 Josh Smith Crandall 5-08.00
4 Sammy Omosigho Crandall 5-08.00
5 Will Huff Highland Park 5-06.00
5 Ka’Von Spivey Poteet 5-06.00
Long Jump
1 Javion Jackson West Mesquite 21-02.00
2 Jakale Watson Forney 20-06.50
3 D’Shaud Turner Poteet 20-04.50
4 Devin Duncan West Mesquite 20-02.75
5 Micah Simpson Greenville 19-10.00
6 Shaune Wilson Poteet 19-09.50
Pole Vault
1 Landon Thomas Crandall 12-06.00
2 Catcher Murphy Highland Park 12-00.00
3 Brennan Jones Royse City 11-00.00
4 Zack Doyle Royse City 10-06.00
5 Sam Scrivner Highland Park 10-03.00
6 Nicholas Harlan Poteet 10-00.00
Shot Put
1 Roderick Brown North Forney 47-07.00
2 Isaiah Pedack Highland Park 45-11.00
3 Beau Bragg Crandall 45-03.75
4 Dorion Maple Crandall 44-06.00
5 Thomas Jackman Highland Park 44-01.75
6 William Gibson Highland Park 43-06.50
Triple Jump
1 Michael Uwakwe North Forney 43-00.25
2 Kobe Brown West Mesquite 42-01.75
3 Tajyrian Turner West Mesquite 42-00.00
4 Shaune Wilson Poteet 41-11.75
5 Brady Dauterive Highland Park 41-07.75
6 Sammy Omosigho Crandall 41-07.00
