The battle to make the playoffs during the district season is one thing, but the playoffs represent an entirely different challenge, where records and seeds can often be thrown out the window.
Horn almost found that out the hard way on Tuesday, but it did what good teams do, and that is find a way to win.
The Jaguars, the 10-6A champions, overcame a gritty effort from Lakeview, the fourth seed out of 9-6A, to earn a 64-57 victory in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Forney High School.
Horn, who improves to 24-10, advances to the area finals for the second time in three years, where it will face Killeen Ellison (17-14), a 50-48 winner over Waxahachie in the opening round, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro High School.
Lakeview (15-17) might have entered the game with a losing record, but it showed early on that those numbers did not mean anything, as it grabbed a14-9 lead after the opening quarter.
The Jaguars responded, doubling up the Patriots in the second, 18-9, to grab a 27-23 halftime lead.
Lakeview refused to go away, cutting its deficit to one heading to the final quarter, but Horn was able to deliver down the stretch, scoring 23 points during the final eight minutes to pull away for the seven-point win.
Poteet, the third seed out of 13-5A, was hoping to pull off a mild upset when it took on 14-5A runner-up Midlothian.
The Pirates nearly did just that, but the Panthers were able to do just enough to pull out a 55-53 victory on Tuesday in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game.
Poteet finishes the season with a 15-14 record, while Midlothian (20-14) advances to the area finals to take on 15-5A champion Sulpher Springs later this week.
The first half was a good one for the Pirates, as they led by three after one quarter and then pushed the advantage to 23-18 at halftime.
The Panthers responded in the third quarter, rallying to take a 37-36 lead at the end of three quarters.
The game remained tight during the final eight minutes, but Midlothian was able to do just enough to eke out the two-point win.
Jaran Young paced the Poteet offense with 16 points, Jakobey Kahey was also in double figures with 10, Carlos Rodriguez tallied nine and Derrick Martin added seven.
