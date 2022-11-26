Dallas Christian took one more step its journey to win a state championship and it did so in impressive fashion.
The Chargers (12-1) dominated in all three phases from start to finish as they rolled to a 35-0 shutout of Lubbock Trinity Christian on Saturday in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals at Clyde Bulldog Stadium.
Dallas Christian, last year’s TAPPS Division II state champion, sets its sights on the Division III title when it takes on Houston Cypress Christian (8-4) in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Chargers offense was efficient, scoring at least one touchdown in every quarter.
The defense, meanwhile, was stifling, not only posting the shutout, but holding Lubbock Trinity to two first downs and 57 total yards, all of which came on the ground.
Dallas Christian took the lead for good in the opening quarter on a short touchdown run by Zach Hernandez and Luke Carney’s 23-yard scoring strike to Will Nettles made it 14-0 at halftime.
The Chargers used a little trickery in the third quarter, with Hernandez tossing a 11-yard touchdown pass to De’Mijae Lampkins.
Dallas Christian put it away in the fourth, as Carney went back to Nettles for a 38-yard touchdown pass, and the defense added the cherry on top, as Jackson Ivy recovered a fumble and returned it for a score to provide the final 35-0 margin, and put the Chargers one win away from another state championship.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.