DALLAS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL LUKE CARNEY AND ZACH HERNANDEZ

Luke Carney (No. 9), Zach Hernandez (No. 2) and Dallas Christian advanced to the TAPPS Division III state championship game with a 35-0 victory over Lubbock Trinity Christian on Friday.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Dallas Christian took one more step its journey to win a state championship and it did so in impressive fashion.

The Chargers (12-1) dominated in all three phases from start to finish as they rolled to a 35-0 shutout of Lubbock Trinity Christian on Saturday in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals at Clyde Bulldog Stadium.

