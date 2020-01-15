The Mesquite Outlaws were unable to keep up with the Monterrey Flash as they dropped a 10-8 decision on Friday at the Mesquite Arena as their Major Arena Soccer League season continued.
Mesquite got off to a good starting, taking a 1-0 lead when Shaun David set up a goal by Oscar Romero, but they trailed by a goal after one period.
The Outlaws scored twice in the second, with VcMor Eligwe assisting on two goals by Jamie Lovegrove, but the Flash countered to take a 5-3 lead into halftime.
Mesquite kept trying to pull even, as Cody Ellis found the back of the net and Jorge Deleon set up Eligwe for a goal but Monterrey maintained a 7-5 lead.
In the fourth period, Ellis scored off an assist from Anthony Powell and Mesquite graduate Bradlee Baladez tallied a pair of goals, but it was not enough.
The Outlaws will return to action on Saturday to take on the Turlock Cal Express at the Turlock Indoor Soccer Center.
