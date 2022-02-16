Horn headed into its regular season finale with the knowledge it would exit as the 10-6A champion.
But the Jaguars wanted to show why they had ascended to that place by finishing the district slate with an unblemished record.
Horn proved just that.
The Jaguars traveled to take on a Rockwall-Heath team that had been on their heels all season long and they showed they are the cream of the crop in 10-6A, rolling to a 55-39 victory to finish off an undefeated 12-0 district campaign.
The first meeting between the two teams took two overtimes to settle an outcome and early on, the rematch was taking on similar storyline, with a 10-10 tie after one quarter.
But Horn turned up the defensive intensity in the second, not allowing the Hawks to score a single point as they opened a 17-10 lead.
The Jaguars shifted gears in the third quarter and turned up its offense and Rockwall-Heath was unable to keep pace, as the lead swelled to 41-21.
The Hawks made a slight push in the fourth quarter, but by that time, Horn was already in celebration mode.
Yai Kolnyang paced the Horn offense with 18 points, Bryson Smith tallied 15 and Kamayua Black added six. Rockwall-Heath got 11 points from Tyler Hankamer and five from Mekhi Johnson.
Mesquite was out of the playoff picture, but hoping to close the season on a high note.
The Skeeters put up a battle, but Rockwall proved to be too much in a 46-37 victory.
The difference was the second quarter, when the Yellowjackets used a 17-6 run to turn a tie game into a 26-15 lead.
Mesquite played even throughout the second half, and put a dent in the deficit in the fourth quarter, but it was not quite enough.
Sam Ford led the Skeeters with nine points, Conte Harris scored eight and Gabe Shelton added seven. Rockwall got 12 points from Kaden Shelburne and nine each from Brennan Ray and Hudson Goellner.
Horn and North Mesquite had entered last Friday knowing they were headed to the playoffs, but they both wanted to build momentum in the renewal of their crosstown rivalry.
Both teams went at it strong, but in the end, it was the Jaguars who were able to hold on for a 60-57 victory.
Horn got off to a great start and led 25-14 at the end of one quarter. The Stallions began chipping away from there.
North Mesquite got the deficit to single digits at 37-28 at halftime, pulled to within seven going to the fourth quarter and made things interesting down the stretch, but the Jaguars were able to pull out the win.
Smith paced Horn with 18 points, Kolnyang had 14 and Jordan Williams added nine.
Tamorrian Grigsby had another huge game for the Stallions, recording 25 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks. Dalan Hicks knocked down five 3-pointers as part of a 15-point effort that also included five assists, Corey Love had a nice all-around game with four points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Cordale Russell added five assists and a pair of steals.
Horn wrapped up at least a share of the 10-6A title with the win, but later that night, got the news it was the outright champion after Rockwall posted a 52-35 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
The Yellowjackets trailed by one early on, but dominated the middle quarters, outscoring the Hawks 26-13 and they pulled away from there.
Rockwall got a balanced scoring effort that included 10 points from Brennan Ray and nine each from Jace Eagler and Caden Marshall. Kyler Courtney led Rockwall-Heath with 11 points, with Hankamer and Johnson adding eight and six, respectively.
In the other game of the night, Skyline was able to edge out a 51-49 win over Mesquite.
The top four teams now turn their attention to the playoffs, which are scheduled to get started next Monday and Tuesday.
As the top seed, Horn will take on Lakeview, who emerged from a crazy ending to the 9-6A season with the fourth and final playoff berth.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath finished tied in the standings and split the season series, meaning those two teams will determine the second and third seeds via an additional game or a coin flip later this week.
Whoever emerges with the second seed will take on Naaman Forest, while the third seed draws Wylie.
In one of the more intriguing first-round match-ups, a dangerous fourth-seeded North Mesquite team will face Garland, who finished its own undefeated run to the 9-6A title.
