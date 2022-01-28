To the victor goes the spoils.
South Oak Cliff appeared to be a team of destiny from the start of the season and that script played out on the field, where the Bears captured Dallas ISD’s first state championship in more than 60 years with a 23-14 victory over Liberty Hill in the Class 5A Division II title game.
So given the state accolades, it should be little surprise that South Oak Cliff also garnered the lion’s share of the all-district honors, capturing five superlative awards and landing 20 additional players on the first team.
But while the shadow of a state champion is hard to avoid, Poteet enjoyed a successful season of its own, finishing second in the district, with its lone setback coming at the hands of South Oak Cliff.
The Pirates were 7-1 in 6-5A Division II and 8-3 overall as they returned to the playoffs and their exploits were also recognized on the all-district team.
Poteet landed eight players on the first team—four on each side of the ball—and eight more on the second.
Senior running back Joey Shaw was a first-team offense selection after putting together a standout campaign.
Shaw logged 167 carries for 1,419 yards, an average of 8.5 yards per attempt and 129 yards per game, with 17 touchdowns and he added eight receptions, an average of 30 yards per catch, for 241 yards and a pair of scores.
Senior wide receiver D’Kyri Williams was selected to the first team on both sides of the ball, getting the nod at both wide receiver and safety.
Williams reeled in 31 receptions for 467 yards and seven touchdowns on offense, while adding three interceptions, three pass breakups and a tackle for loss on defense.
Poteet featured one of the best offenses in the district and a big reason was the work of first-team linemen senior Jahir Sanchez and junior Jacob Torres.
In addition to Williams, the Pirates landed three more players on the first-team defense with senior defensive ends Hunter Nichols and Ismael Del Campo and senior inside linebacker Miles Garner.
The second-team offense included five Poteet players, including senior quarterback Nicholas Aguilar, who completed 79-of-161 attempts for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 222 yards and a score on the ground.
Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Batiste earned a second-team nod after catching 26 passes for 336 yards and seven touchdowns and also making an impact on the ground, with 12 carries for 164 yards, an average of 13.7 yards per attempt, with three touchdowns.
Helping clear the way for those skill players were a trio of second-team linemen in senior center Jayden Donahoe, sophomore Jayden Donahoe and senior Armon Coleman.
A trio of defensive players also made the second team.
Sophomore outside linebacker made an immediate impact, recording 50 tackles, with 12 for loss, six sacks, four pass breakups, one interception and a fumble recovery.
Long was joined on the second team by junior defensive tackle Alex Robinson and junior cornerback Tyler Sharp.
Among South Oak Cliff’s many honorees, the most valuable player award has local ties, as senior quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings, who signed with SMU, played his sophomore season at West Mesquite.
Henry-Jennings thrived in his senior campaign, completing 157-of-237 passes for 3,028 yards and 39 touchdowns with only three interceptions while adding 316 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Junior wide receiver Randy Reece was voted as the offensive most valuable player, as he hauled in 46 receptions for 865 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Senior Kyron Chambers was tabbed defensive most valuable player after recording 78 tackles, with four for loss, with one sack, three interceptions and four pass breakups.
Sophomore Diego Varela was tabbed the place kicker of the year, as he converted 87-of-93 extra points and 4-of-6 field goals and Jamyri Cauley was named sophomore of the year after hauling in 35 catches for 938 yards, an eye-popping average of 26.8 yards per grab, with 10 touchdowns.
Rounding out the superlative awards, Hillcrest junior Reed Malphurs was selected as the special teams player of the year and Conrad junior Brandon Nieto was voted the punter of the year.
6-5A Division II All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Kevin Henry-Jennings Sr. South Oak Cliff
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Randy Reece Jr. South Oak Cliff
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Kyron Chambers Sr. South Oak Cliff
Special Teams Player of the Year
Reed Malphurs Jr. Hillcrest
Punter of the Year
Brandon Nieto Jr. Conrad
Place Kicker of the Year
Diego Varela So. South Oak Cliff
Sophomore of the Year
Jamyri Cauley So. South Oak Cliff
First Team Offense
Carter Sido Sr. QB Hillcrest
Jerqualan Parks Sr. QB Kimball
Joey Shaw Sr. RB Poteet
Ke’undra Hollywood Sr. RB South Oak Cliff
Niteroi Davis Sr. RB Kimball
J’Quon Green Jr. TE South Oak Cliff
Horace Bradshaw Sr. TE South Oak Cliff
D’Kyri Williams Sr. WR Poteet
Kylin Mathis Sr. WR South Oak Cliff
Corinthian Coleman Jr. WR South Oak Cliff
Trequan Busby Sr. WR Seagoville
Timad Cotton Jr. WR Spruce
Shannon Cruse Sr. WR Hillcrest
Nehemiah Dewberry Jr. C South Oak Cliff
Americo Fuentes Sr. C Hillcrest
Jacob Torres Jr. OL Poteet
Jahir Sanchez Sr. OL Poteet
Dennis Jones Sr. OL South Oak Cliff
Brione Ramsey-Brooks Jr. OL South Oak Cliff
Jaden Smith So. OL South Oak Cliff
Jordan Smith So. OL South Oak Cliff
Bryndan Wofford Sr. OL Seagoville
Cedmajae Butler Sr. OL Spruce
Selvin Maldanado Sr. OL Hillcrest
Aydan Blair Sr. OL Kimball
Yonatan Torres Sr. OL Conrad
First Team Defense
Cortlandt Kidd Jr. DT South Oak Cliff
Keith Smith Jr. DT South Oak Cliff
De’Kameron Culberson-Jackson Sr. DT Kimball
Hunter Nichols Sr. DE Poteet
Ismael Del Campo Sr. DE Poteet
Novian Webb Sr. DE South Oak Cliff
Jatavius Pierson Sr. DE Seagoville
Travon Rhinehart So. DE Kimball
Miles Garner Sr. ILB Poteet
Jordan Mayes Sr. ILB South Oak Cliff
Dylan Brown-Turner Jr. ILB South Oak Cliff
Donald Miles Sr. ILB Kimball
Ashton Stoker Sr. OLB South Oak Cliff
Shannon Cruse Sr. OLB Hillcrest
Jaylen Martin Sr. OLB Kimball
Malik Muhammad Jr. CB South Oak Cliff
Jamarion Clark Jr. CB South Oak Cliff
Jaden Hodge Jr. CB Hillcrest
D’Kyri Williams Sr. CB Poteet
Abdul Muhammed Jr. S South Oak Cliff
Taylor Starling Jr. S South Oak Cliff
