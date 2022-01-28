To the victor goes the spoils.

South Oak Cliff appeared to be a team of destiny from the start of the season and that script played out on the field, where the Bears captured Dallas ISD’s first state championship in more than 60 years with a 23-14 victory over Liberty Hill in the Class 5A Division II title game.

So given the state accolades, it should be little surprise that South Oak Cliff also garnered the lion’s share of the all-district honors, capturing five superlative awards and landing 20 additional players on the first team.

But while the shadow of a state champion is hard to avoid, Poteet enjoyed a successful season of its own, finishing second in the district, with its lone setback coming at the hands of South Oak Cliff.

The Pirates were 7-1 in 6-5A Division II and 8-3 overall as they returned to the playoffs and their exploits were also recognized on the all-district team.

Poteet landed eight players on the first team—four on each side of the ball—and eight more on the second.

Senior running back Joey Shaw was a first-team offense selection after putting together a standout campaign.

Shaw logged 167 carries for 1,419 yards, an average of 8.5 yards per attempt and 129 yards per game, with 17 touchdowns and he added eight receptions, an average of 30 yards per catch, for 241 yards and a pair of scores.

Senior wide receiver D’Kyri Williams was selected to the first team on both sides of the ball, getting the nod at both wide receiver and safety.

Williams reeled in 31 receptions for 467 yards and seven touchdowns on offense, while adding three interceptions, three pass breakups and a tackle for loss on defense.

Poteet featured one of the best offenses in the district and a big reason was the work of first-team linemen senior Jahir Sanchez and junior Jacob Torres.

In addition to Williams, the Pirates landed three more players on the first-team defense with senior defensive ends Hunter Nichols and Ismael Del Campo and senior inside linebacker Miles Garner.

The second-team offense included five Poteet players, including senior quarterback Nicholas Aguilar, who completed 79-of-161 attempts for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 222 yards and a score on the ground.

Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Batiste earned a second-team nod after catching 26 passes for 336 yards and seven touchdowns and also making an impact on the ground, with 12 carries for 164 yards, an average of 13.7 yards per attempt, with three touchdowns.

Helping clear the way for those skill players were a trio of second-team linemen in senior center Jayden Donahoe, sophomore Jayden Donahoe and senior Armon Coleman.

A trio of defensive players also made the second team.

Sophomore outside linebacker made an immediate impact, recording 50 tackles, with 12 for loss, six sacks, four pass breakups, one interception and a fumble recovery.

Long was joined on the second team by junior defensive tackle Alex Robinson and junior cornerback Tyler Sharp.

Among South Oak Cliff’s many honorees, the most valuable player award has local ties, as senior quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings, who signed with SMU, played his sophomore season at West Mesquite.

Henry-Jennings thrived in his senior campaign, completing 157-of-237 passes for 3,028 yards and 39 touchdowns with only three interceptions while adding 316 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Junior wide receiver Randy Reece was voted as the offensive most valuable player, as he hauled in 46 receptions for 865 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior Kyron Chambers was tabbed defensive most valuable player after recording 78 tackles, with four for loss, with one sack, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

Sophomore Diego Varela was tabbed the place kicker of the year, as he converted 87-of-93 extra points and 4-of-6 field goals and Jamyri Cauley was named sophomore of the year after hauling in 35 catches for 938 yards, an eye-popping average of 26.8 yards per grab, with 10 touchdowns.

Rounding out the superlative awards, Hillcrest junior Reed Malphurs was selected as the special teams player of the year and Conrad junior Brandon Nieto was voted the punter of the year.

6-5A Division II All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Kevin Henry-Jennings   Sr.     South Oak Cliff

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Randy Reece        Jr.      South Oak Cliff

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Kyron Chambers  Sr.     South Oak Cliff

Special Teams Player of the Year

Reed Malphurs     Jr.      Hillcrest

Punter of the Year

Brandon Nieto     Jr.      Conrad

Place Kicker of the Year

Diego Varela        So.    South Oak Cliff

Sophomore of the Year

Jamyri Cauley      So.    South Oak Cliff

First Team Offense

Carter Sido Sr.     QB    Hillcrest

Jerqualan Parks    Sr.     QB    Kimball

Joey Shaw  Sr.     RB    Poteet

Ke’undra Hollywood     Sr.     RB    South Oak Cliff

Niteroi Davis        Sr.     RB    Kimball

J’Quon Green       Jr.      TE     South Oak Cliff

Horace Bradshaw Sr.     TE     South Oak Cliff

D’Kyri Williams  Sr.     WR   Poteet

Kylin Mathis        Sr.     WR   South Oak Cliff

Corinthian Coleman      Jr.      WR   South Oak Cliff

Trequan Busby    Sr.     WR   Seagoville

Timad Cotton       Jr.      WR   Spruce

Shannon Cruse     Sr.     WR   Hillcrest

Nehemiah Dewberry      Jr.      C       South Oak Cliff

Americo Fuentes  Sr.     C       Hillcrest

Jacob Torres        Jr.      OL     Poteet

Jahir Sanchez       Sr.     OL     Poteet

Dennis Jones        Sr.     OL     South Oak Cliff

Brione Ramsey-Brooks Jr.      OL     South Oak Cliff

Jaden Smith         So.    OL     South Oak Cliff

Jordan Smith        So.    OL     South Oak Cliff

Bryndan Wofford Sr.     OL     Seagoville

Cedmajae Butler   Sr.     OL     Spruce

Selvin Maldanado          Sr.     OL     Hillcrest

Aydan Blair         Sr.     OL     Kimball

Yonatan Torres    Sr.     OL     Conrad

First Team Defense

Cortlandt Kidd     Jr.      DT    South Oak Cliff

Keith Smith          Jr.      DT    South Oak Cliff

De’Kameron Culberson-Jackson      Sr.     DT    Kimball

Hunter Nichols     Sr.     DE    Poteet

Ismael Del Campo         Sr.     DE    Poteet

Novian Webb       Sr.     DE    South Oak Cliff

Jatavius Pierson   Sr.     DE    Seagoville

Travon Rhinehart So.    DE    Kimball

Miles Garner        Sr.     ILB    Poteet

Jordan Mayes       Sr.     ILB    South Oak Cliff

Dylan Brown-Turner     Jr.      ILB    South Oak Cliff

Donald Miles        Sr.     ILB    Kimball

Ashton Stoker      Sr.     OLB  South Oak Cliff

Shannon Cruse     Sr.     OLB  Hillcrest

Jaylen Martin       Sr.     OLB  Kimball

Malik Muhammad         Jr.      CB    South Oak Cliff

Jamarion Clark    Jr.      CB    South Oak Cliff

Jaden Hodge         Jr.      CB    Hillcrest

D’Kyri Williams  Sr.     CB    Poteet

Abdul Muhammed         Jr.      S       South Oak Cliff

Taylor Starling     Jr.      S       South Oak Cliff

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments