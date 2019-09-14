Poteet’s early-season woes continued on Friday, as they were unable to crawl out of an early deficit as Mansfield Summit claimed a 33-21 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Kainen McKinney to Jaelon Travis connection hurt the Pirates early, as they hooked up on touchdowns of 34 and 57 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
Poteet finally got on the board early in the second quarter on a 3-yard scoring run by Jailyn Graham, but the Jaguars countered when McKinney threw a 32-yard scoring strike to Hal Presley to give them a 20-7 lead at the half.
The Pirates hung around in the second half, but Summit had an answer each time.
Xzaveon Jeans had a 2-yard touchdown run for Poteet midway through the third quarter only to see McKinney score on a short run of his own to push the lead back to 26-14.
The Pirates again made it a one-score game late in the third quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jaylond Police to Graham to make it 26-21, but McKinney tacked on another touchdown run early in the fourth and Summit was able to shut Poteet out the rest of the way.
